Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose in August to its highest level in seven months, according to data released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (Jodi) on Monday.

Some 6.45 million barrels per day (bpd) were shipped from the Kingdom in August, a rise from 6.327 million bpd recorded in July.

Crude oil production also saw a slight increase in August, rising to 9.562 million bpd up from 9.474 million bpd in July. In annual terms, crude oil output experienced a jump of 6.4 percent in August.

The Kingdom’s crude oil exports underwent a similar trend as it grew by an annual rate of 8.1 percent.

The direct use of crude oil, which measures oil usage for generating electricity, fell in August to 0.654 million bpd. According to Jodi data, this is less than the 0.691 million bpd reached in July.

This also marks an annual decline of 6.8 percent in oil burned for electricity generation.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s crude stock diminished marginally as well to 133.16 million barrels in August, down from 135.11 million barrels in July. This reflected a yearly decline rate of 8.5 percent in crude stock as well.

UAE space center launches startup incubator

UAE space center launches startup incubator
  The launchpad, as the UAE firm describes it, will allow businesses to collaborate with it on long-term projects and to have access to technology and support.
CAIRO: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has launched a startup incubator for entrepreneurs in the space technology sector. 

The launchpad, as the UAE firm describes it, will allow businesses to collaborate with it on long-term projects and to have access to technology and support.

“The UAE space sector is looking to further expand its horizon and create a new space economy landscape in the country through a self-sustaining space ecosystem,” MBRSC Director General Yousuf Al-Shaibani said. 

He added this is “only possible through partnerships with ambitious companies focused on emerging trends in the upstream and downstream areas of the space sector.”

UBER, Careem have their tax dues settled, Asharq reports

UBER, Careem have their tax dues settled, Asharq reports
RIYADH: Uber and Careem have settled their tax dues in Saudi Arabia, and they are committed to and work according to the tax system in force in the country, Asharq reported, citing a source it didn't name.

Both companies had a different understanding of the tax system in the Kingdom, and learned the right mechanism of work in the local market after communicating with the General Authority for Zakat, the source said.
"Both companies obtained the necessary clarification at the time, and for a long time, and paid their tax obligations in this framework, and they are currently working according to the system," the source said.

The source added that Uber and Careem may have a previous objection to the tax assessment, and the decision in this regard is subject to the competent judicial authorities.

Bloomberg Agency had reported citing its own sources that Uber and its subsidiary Careem are facing tens of millions of dollars in tax payments in Saudi Arabia. 

It also revealed that both companies are facing a combined tax bill in the Kingdom of about $100 million.

These claims are linked to a dispute over how to calculate the value-added tax (VAT) due over the past few years, and the mechanism for sharing it between temporary work companies and individual contractors. The claims also include heavy fines due to late payments by these companies, according to Bloomberg.

Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules

Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules

Saudi Central Bank launches consultation on insurance fintech rules
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has invited the public to submit feedback on its draft insurance financial technology rules.

The new regulations aim to allow insurance FinTechs to work within a regulatory framework that “keeps pace with developments in the insurance industry in general, and insurance technology services in particular,” SAMA said in a statement.

The guidance covers such features as encouraging fair competition, obligations for practitioners, the accuracy and preservation of customer information as well as other consumer rights.

The central bank said its framework is designed to “stimulate innovation."

Members of the public have until Nov. 16 to send in feedback on the draft insurance fintech rules, after which SAMA will adopt its final guidance.

Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US

Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US
DETROIT: Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the US to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

The plant location was not announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

The plant is part of $3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the US on automotive batteries during the next decade. It did not detail where the remaining $2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that likely will go for another battery factory.

It comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero emission battery vehicles.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, and LG Energy Solution said Monday that they plan to build a battery manufacturing facility to help the automaker get 40 percent of its US sales from electric vehicles by 2030. They did not say where the plant would be.

Ford, General Motors and Toyota have announced large investments in U.S. battery factories. GM plans to build battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee, while Ford has plans for plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Toyota will form a new company to run its new US battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker. The company also will help Toyota expand its US supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said on Monday.

“Today's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers,” Ted Ogawa, Toyota’s North American CEO, said in a statement.

The new plant would likely be near one of the company’s US assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama or Texas.

Toyota plans to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030. In the US, Toyota plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 in the US that are at least partially electrified.

Crown Prince transfers military land ownership in Asir to government

Crown Prince transfers military land ownership in Asir to government
RIYADH:The Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, agreed to transfer the ownership of the land belonging to the Ministry of Defense south of Bisha, in Asir governate, to be government land in support of the region's strategic goals, Asir governate official Twitter account revealed.

The land extends on an area of 22,580,225 sqm, it said.

