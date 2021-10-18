You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/v77vm

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters
  • Alamar is the master operator for the U.S. pizza chain, with 455 stores in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO, sources say

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Alamar Foods, the regional franchise operator for Domino's Pizza, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) that would allow The Carlyle Group sell some of its stake, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Alamar Foods has hired HSBC to arrange the share sale, the sources told Reuters. They said deliberations were at an early stage and no final decision had been made.


Alamar Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment. HSBC declined to comment. Carlyle, which has $276 billion in assets under management and holds 42 percent of Alamar, did not respond to a request for comment.

Alamar is the master operator for the U.S. pizza chain, with 455 stores in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. It also has the franchise rights for U.S. chain Dunkin' Donuts in North Africa.

Carlyle invested in Alamar in 2011, acquiring a 42 percent stake for an undisclosed amount from the AlJammaz family.

The sources said Carlyle would use the IPO to stage a partial exit, with one source saying it planned to sell about 30 percent. AlJammaz family aimed to retain their majority ownership, the sources said.

Private equity firms generally seek to exit their investments five to seven years after buying in.

Saudi Arabia's food and beverage industry is the largest in the Middle East, consultancy JLL said in a report last year.

The Saudi Arabian General Authority for Investment (SAGIA) estimated that spending on food service would grow by 6 percent a year over the next five years.

Saudi Arabia's stock market, whose shares have climbed more than 35 percent this year, is expected to have several new listings in the next 12 months, including the stock exchange owner Tadawul and the specialty chemicals business of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Authority said in September about 45 companies were waiting for listing approval.

Topics: #economy #saudi #ipo #tadawul carlyle group

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. will invest 2 trillion yen ($17.54 billion) by 2030 in alternative energies such as renewables and hydrogen to drive its decarbonization efforts and cut emissions, it said on Monday.

Mitsubishi, a trading house and mineral resources company with energy and metals assets worldwide, aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 on 2020 levels, and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, it said in a statement.

The move comes as oil and coal producers and consumers worldwide accelerate a move away from fossil fuels by investing in cleaner energy and developing technology to eliminate climate-warming gases.

Of Mitsubishi’s 2 trillion yen budget, about half will be spent on expanding its renewable energy assets, mainly wind power, while the rest will go to hydrogen and ammonia, liquefied natural gas and metals used in electrification and batteries.

The Japanese company will keep investing in LNG as it believes it will play an important role as a transitional energy, but plans to use carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other technology to cut CO2 emissions in the LNG supply chain.

Mitsubishi is also considering increasing its stake in base metals used in electrification such as copper.

It is also eyeing further investments in battery metals like lithium, and other materials linked to the green economy, it added.

Topics: Japan renewable green economy

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose in August to its highest level in seven months, according to data released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) on Monday.

Some 6.45 million barrels per day (bpd) were shipped from the Kingdom in August, a rise from 6.327 million bpd recorded in July.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: Saudi oil oil exports Joint Organisations Data Initiative

Related

Update OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Business & Economy
OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices hit multiyear highs on Monday buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation.

Brent crude oil futures were up 93 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $85.79 a barrel by 1100 GMT, after hitting $86.04, their highest level since October 2018.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.35, or 1.6 percent, to $83.63 a barrel, after hitting $83.73, their highest since October 2014.

Both contracts rose by at least 3 percent last week.

“Easing restrictions around the world are likely to help the recovery in fuel consumption,” analysts at ANZ bank said in a note, adding that gas-to-oil switching for power generation alone could boost demand by as much as 450,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

Cold temperatures in the northern hemisphere are also expected to worsen an oil supply deficit, said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

Topics: Oil prices OPEC

Related

Update OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Business & Economy
OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Oil prices to stay high as demand grows, says Goldman Sachs
Business & Economy
Oil prices to stay high as demand grows, says Goldman Sachs

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts fell slightly to 115 percent in September, three sources from the alliance told Reuters on Monday.

The figure shows that some members continue to struggle to produce at their agreed quota levels due to various technical problems.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ as the alliance is known, raised its output targets by 400,000 barrels per day  in September.
It has also agreed to raise them by a further 400,000 bpd in October and in November.
Underinvestment and maintenance problems have stymied efforts by Angola and Nigeria to raise output, an issue that is expected to continue impacting the West African producers in the near future.


 

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+

Related

Update OPEC, OPEC+ market management needs to be copy, pasted by others: Saudi energy minister video
Business & Economy
OPEC, OPEC+ market management needs to be copy, pasted by others: Saudi energy minister
OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help
Business & Economy
OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast, says gas price surge may help

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors
Updated 19 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors
Updated 19 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

 SEOUL: The General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI), Saudi Arabia’s defense industry regulator, enabler, and licensor, hosted a workshop with Korean investors on the sidelines of the 2021 Seoul International Aerospace Defense Exhibition (Seoul ADEX) in Seoul, South Korea.  

Latest updates

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters
Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters
Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5bn by 2030 to drive decarbonization
Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis talks ‘Halloween Kills’ and the franchise’s legacy of horror
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis talks ‘Halloween Kills’ and the franchise’s legacy of horror

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.