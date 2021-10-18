You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt signs deal with Nokia to build IoT infrastructure

Egypt signs deal with Nokia to build IoT infrastructure

Egypt signs deal with Nokia to build IoT infrastructure
Short Url

https://arab.news/ba7jf

Updated 18 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs deal with Nokia to build IoT infrastructure

Egypt signs deal with Nokia to build IoT infrastructure
Updated 18 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Communications and IT Amr Talaat oversaw the signing of a deal between Telecom Egypt and Nokia International to build Internet of Things infrastructure in the country.

The ministry said Telecom Egypt’s network enables the provision IoT services to companies on a global scale, based on Nokia’s multi-service model. 

The agreement will contribute to the automation of projects and help companies reduce their operating expenses, enhance productivity, and provide new services to markets faster.

It includes establishment of a global IoT infrastructure and a Pay As You Grow business model, and Nokia will enable Telecom Egypt to provide IoT services at low prices.

The deal was signed by Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, and Henrik Fall, head of cloud services and networks in the Middle East and Africa at Nokia.

Talaat attended the signing ceremony during his visit to Dubai to attend the 41st GITEX Global Exhibition and Conference.

He also met Ram Ramachandran, senior vice president and head of Middle East and Africa for Tech Mahindra. Tech Mahindra is an Indian multinational subsidiary of the Mahindra Group.

The Egyptian minister discussed ways to increase Tech Mahindra’s contribution to the digital transformation of Egypt.

Topics: Egypt IoT digital transformation Nokia agreement

Related

Special Telecom Egypt looks to cooperate with Huawei
Business & Economy
Telecom Egypt looks to cooperate with Huawei
Business & Economy
Telecom Egypt in talks with banks over funds for 4G

Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise

Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise

Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold edged lower on Monday as a rise in US Treasury yields dented its appeal, although a risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets limited losses for the metal.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,765.14 per ounce by 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), while US gold futures settled down 0.2 percent at $1,765.70.

“If yields keep rising, the headwinds will remain significant for gold,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Unless markets start to price in bad news for the economy and stock markets, which may be a rational next step if policymakers insist on tightening even as the recovery remains sluggish and downside risks significant.”

Sentiment in wider financial markets remained weak as economic growth in China slowed, while a relentless surge in oil prices fueled concerns about elevated inflation.

US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed as investors ramped up rate hike bets, while the dollar index held steady.

While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, it also contends with the greenback for safe-haven status. Reduced central bank stimulus and the prospect of interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, weighing on non-yielding bullion.

Other precious metals also dipped, with silver down 0.3 percent at $23.21 per ounce and platinum slipping 1.8 percent to $1,035.29. Palladium shed 3.3 percent to $2,005.07, its lowest in over a week.

Topics: Gold silver

New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms

New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms
Updated 6 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms

New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms
  • State’s attorney general directs unregistered outlets to cease operations
Updated 6 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: New York has made it mandatory on cyrptocurrency lending platforms to register with the Office of the Attorney General if they wish to operate in the state or offer their products to New Yorkers.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday said these steps are aimed to protect New York investors and markets from exploitation by high-risk virtual currency schemes.

The official also ordered the closure of two cryptocurrency lending platforms in New York and three other platforms were directed to provide information about their business.

“Cryptocurrency platforms must follow the law, just like everyone else,” James said.

The move comes weeks after the attorney general won a court order forcing the closure of cryptocurrency exchange Coinseed.

“My office is responsible for ensuring industry players do not take advantage of unsuspecting investors. We’ve already taken action against a number of crypto platforms and coins that engaged in fraud or that illegally operated in New York,” he said.

Topics: CRYPTO New York

Related

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups
Updated 34 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Investment Co. has launched the “Investment in Accelerator Funds and Startup Studios" initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
It is part of the company’s efforts to support startups in the Kingdom in the seed and pre-seed phases.
SVC has investments worth SR1.1 billion ($293.2 million) in 20 funds.
The company has supported around 116 startups since its establishment in 2018 till the end of the third quarter of 2021.
 

Topics: Saudi Venture Investment Co. startup

Related

Wa’ed roadshow continues with $1.8m grant to Riyadh startups photos
Business & Economy
Wa’ed roadshow continues with $1.8m grant to Riyadh startups

Saudi Arabia sees gasoline, diesel demand rise in 2021

Saudi Arabia sees gasoline, diesel demand rise in 2021
Updated 54 min 23 sec ago
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia sees gasoline, diesel demand rise in 2021

Saudi Arabia sees gasoline, diesel demand rise in 2021
Updated 54 min 23 sec ago
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH/CAIRO: Average motor and aviation gasoline demand in Saudi Arabia jumped to 470 thousand barrels per day (kbd) in 2021, compared to 455 kbd in 2020, data compiled by Arab News from Jodi revealed.
Calculations made for 2021 were up to August, the year’s latest data point so far.
The data reflects a recovery in gasoline demand as the effects of the pandemic start to taper off. However, the demand is still below the pre-pandemic levels. Average gasoline demand used to cross 500 kbd before 2020 in the Kingdom.
The data for 2021 is incomplete and a 12-month dataset might lead to a different conclusion.
Saudi motor and aviation gasoline demand reached 471 kbd in August, which was a marginal decline from the previous month's 473 kbd. In annual terms, 2021 recorded a 9kbd fall in demand as compared to last year's August, which stood at 480 kbd.
Similarly, the Kingdom’s average diesel demand slightly increased to 497 kbd in 2021, up from 492 kbd in 2020. Nevertheless, it is still below pre-2020 levels. In 2017-19, average diesel demand was above the 520 kbd mark.
Diesel is mainly used by trucks and hence could be roughly used as a gauge for the intensity of goods shipments across the country.
In August, the demand for diesel reached 532 kbd, which was moderately higher than the same month last year by 11 kbd. It was also noticeably greater than the previous month’s demand as it recorded a monthly increase of 41 kbd.

Topics: Saudi Arabia gasoline Demand

Related

Update Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Business & Economy
Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap
Updated 18 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI  

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap
Updated 18 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI  

RIYADH: ProShares is set to launch a Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, in what would be a first for institutional investors in the US, New York Times reported.

The ETF will provide institutional investors and retail investors exposure to Bitcoin, who cannot legally or do not want direct exposure, through a brokerage account.

“When we have a Bitcoin ETF in the US, billions and billions of dollars will flow into Bitcoin that under no circumstances would have found their way into Bitcoin otherwise,” MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said.

Stablecoins

Asset-backed stablecoins do not pose a systemic risk to the US financial system and should not face a new set of rules, a major cryptocurrency lobby group told US regulators on Monday, as tighter oversight of the fast-growing technology looms.

Stablecoins — digital tokens usually backed by reserves of dollars or assets from gold to other cryptocurrencies — have ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets — which comprises top US regulators including the Treasury and Federal Reserve — is focusing on them as part of wider efforts to rein in crypto.

The group is widely expected to publish in the coming months a report detailing the risks and opportunities of stablecoins.

Adoption

The Central Bank of Brazil released a report showing that Brazilians have bought more than $4 billion in cryptocurrency imports since the beginning of the year.

The report also shows that Brazilians have consistently earned more than $350 million in cryptocurrencies every month since January.

However, according to some analysts from the central bank, this number is likely to reach twice its value this year.

Brazilians investing in cryptocurrencies abroad are likely to triple the amount invested in American shares, according to Bruno Serra the director of monetary policy of the Central Bank of Brazil.

Crypto regulation

Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, Coinbase has published its proposal for crypto regulation after more than 75 meetings with stakeholders in government, industry, and academia.

“Today we’re launching our Digital Asset Policy Proposal, which we hope will help chart a course for clear regulation of cryptocurrency and web 3.0 in the US. It’s critical to bring clarity to this space and ensure America remains a financial leader,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted.

ATMs

Popular BTM Operator, Bitcoin of America, recently announced their newest addition to their Bitcoin ATM machines.

Ethereum is available now for buy and sell at Bitcoin of America ATM locations due to its growing popularity,  it also offers Bitcoin and Litecoin options online and at their BTM locations.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.62 percent to $61,891 at 6 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether traded at $3,769, down 1.94 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: Crytpocurrency bitcoin stablecoin ether regulations

Related

Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, says study
Business & Economy
Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, says study

Latest updates

KSrelief delivers COVID-19 aid to Malawi
The aid was delivered by the Saudi non-resident deputy ambassador to Malawi, Nasser Al-Faridi, to Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, in the capital Lilongwe. (SPA)
Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise
Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise
Saudi crown prince receives letter from Kuwaiti counterpart
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (SPA)
New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms
New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms
Father of MP’s suspected killer ‘despises terrorists’ after run-ins with Al-Shabaab
Father of MP’s suspected killer ‘despises terrorists’ after run-ins with Al-Shabaab

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.