You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power among bidders of 1,200 MW Saudi renewable energy projects 

ACWA Power among bidders of 1,200 MW Saudi renewable energy projects 

ACWA Power among bidders of 1,200 MW Saudi renewable energy projects 
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/ph6ze

Updated 14 sec ago
Jana Salloum

ACWA Power among bidders of 1,200 MW Saudi renewable energy projects 

ACWA Power among bidders of 1,200 MW Saudi renewable energy projects 
Updated 14 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Energy announced the list of candidates for bids received from developers, participating in the third phase of renewable energy projects in the Kingdom, consisting of four independent generation projects (IPP) for solar photovoltaic energy with a total capacity of 1200 MW.

French Total Solar and ACWA Power are both candidates for the Wadi Al-Dawasir project with a capacity of 120 MW, while ACWA Power and AlFanar Energy Company are candidates for the Laila project with a capacity of 80 MW, under Category A.

Topics: Saudi energy Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) Renewable Energy

What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers

What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers
Updated 9 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers

What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers
  • The UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam bint Al-Mheiri is opening the first day of the 2-day forum
Updated 9 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: High-profile personalities in the food and beverage sector gathered at the Dubai Exhibition Center on Tuesday to talk about the future of food. 

The UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam bint Al-Mheiri is opening the first day of the 2-day forum addressing government efforts in supporting manufacturers. 

Other top executives — from organizations such as Pepsico, Kellogs, and Agthia — will also take the stage to answer questions in food sustainability, supply chain challenges, and other crucial topics in the region’s F&B scene. 

Topics: Food technology Dubai Dubai expo 2020 Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters
Business & Economy
Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO: Reuters
Saudi Food and Drug Authority wins UN award
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Food and Drug Authority wins UN award

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills fell to lowest in 14 months

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills fell to lowest in 14 months
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
Jana Salloum
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills fell to lowest in 14 months

Saudi holdings of US treasury bills fell to lowest in 14 months
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
Jana Salloum Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's holding of US Treasury securities decreased by the end of August to $124.1 billion, the lowest since May 2020, according to new data from the US government.

The Saudi holdings in August were down by 3.1 percent or $4 billion compared to the previous month.

The holdings declined by 4.5 percent equivalent to $5.9 billion on an annual basis, compared to August 2020, the data showed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi economy US Treasury

Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise

Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise
Updated 18 October 2021
Reuters

Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise

Gold edges lower as US Treasury yields rise
Updated 18 October 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold edged lower on Monday as a rise in US Treasury yields dented its appeal, although a risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets limited losses for the metal.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,765.14 per ounce by 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), while US gold futures settled down 0.2 percent at $1,765.70.

“If yields keep rising, the headwinds will remain significant for gold,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Unless markets start to price in bad news for the economy and stock markets, which may be a rational next step if policymakers insist on tightening even as the recovery remains sluggish and downside risks significant.”

Sentiment in wider financial markets remained weak as economic growth in China slowed, while a relentless surge in oil prices fueled concerns about elevated inflation.

US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed as investors ramped up rate hike bets, while the dollar index held steady.

While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, it also contends with the greenback for safe-haven status. Reduced central bank stimulus and the prospect of interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, weighing on non-yielding bullion.

Other precious metals also dipped, with silver down 0.3 percent at $23.21 per ounce and platinum slipping 1.8 percent to $1,035.29. Palladium shed 3.3 percent to $2,005.07, its lowest in over a week.

Topics: Gold silver

New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms

New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms
Updated 18 min 5 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms

New York makes registration mandatory for crypto lending platforms
  • State’s attorney general directs unregistered outlets to cease operations
Updated 18 min 5 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: New York has made it mandatory on cyrptocurrency lending platforms to register with the Office of the Attorney General if they wish to operate in the state or offer their products to New Yorkers.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday said these steps are aimed to protect New York investors and markets from exploitation by high-risk virtual currency schemes.

The official also ordered the closure of two cryptocurrency lending platforms in New York and three other platforms were directed to provide information about their business.

“Cryptocurrency platforms must follow the law, just like everyone else,” James said.

The move comes weeks after the attorney general won a court order forcing the closure of cryptocurrency exchange Coinseed.

“My office is responsible for ensuring industry players do not take advantage of unsuspecting investors. We’ve already taken action against a number of crypto platforms and coins that engaged in fraud or that illegally operated in New York,” he said.

Topics: CRYPTO New York

Related

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Investment Co. has launched the “Investment in Accelerator Funds and Startup Studios" initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
It is part of the company’s efforts to support startups in the Kingdom in the seed and pre-seed phases.
SVC has investments worth SR1.1 billion ($293.2 million) in 20 funds.
The company has supported around 116 startups since its establishment in 2018 till the end of the third quarter of 2021.
 

Topics: Saudi Venture Investment Co. startup

Related

Wa’ed roadshow continues with $1.8m grant to Riyadh startups photos
Business & Economy
Wa’ed roadshow continues with $1.8m grant to Riyadh startups

Latest updates

ACWA Power among bidders of 1,200 MW Saudi renewable energy projects 
ACWA Power among bidders of 1,200 MW Saudi renewable energy projects 
What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers
What is the future of food? Dubai forum talks answers
Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers
Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers
Saudi holdings of US treasury bills fell to lowest in 14 months
Saudi holdings of US treasury bills fell to lowest in 14 months
New Zealand hits coronavirus high, pushes vaccination as way out
New Zealand hits coronavirus high, pushes vaccination as way out

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.