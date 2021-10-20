RIYADH: The Arab coalition in Yemen said on Wednesday it carried out 26 attacks targeting “mechanisms and elements” of the Houthi militia in two districts near the strategic city of Marib in the last 24 hours.
The coalition said more than 82 Houthi militants have been killed and 11 military vehicles were destroyed in the military operations in Al-Jawba and Al-Kassara.
The coalition added in a statement that it will continue to provide support to the Yemeni National Army to protect civilians from Houthi violations.
This is the tenth consecutive day that the coalition has announced strikes around Marib, reporting a total of around 1,300 Houthi fatalities.
Most of the previously announced strikes were in Abedia, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Marib — the internationally recognized government’s last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen.
Al-Jawba lies about 50 kilometers south of the city and Al-Kassara is about 30 kilometers northwest.
According to a government military official on Wednesday, the Houthis have made “small advances” in Al-Jawba amid clashes with loyalist troops.
The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib in February and have renewed their offensive since September after a lull.
(With AFP)
Arab coalition says more than 80 Houthis killed near Yemen’s Marib
https://arab.news/n4ssc
Arab coalition says more than 80 Houthis killed near Yemen’s Marib
- Arab coalition says airstrikes hit 26 Houthi targets, also destroying 11 military vehicles
RIYADH: The Arab coalition in Yemen said on Wednesday it carried out 26 attacks targeting “mechanisms and elements” of the Houthi militia in two districts near the strategic city of Marib in the last 24 hours.