Syria signed its participation contract for the “Expo 2030 Riyadh” exhibition, in the presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Wednesday.

With this step, Syria moves to an advanced stage in its preparations for 2030, beginning to develop its plans for its pavilion and the programs and experiences it will offer to visitors of “Expo 2030 Riyadh” from around the world.

Syria will add a distinctive presence that draws its richness from a long-standing cultural heritage, and from its ambitions and aspirations for the future and the opportunities and possibilities it holds.