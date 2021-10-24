You are here

  • Home
  • Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire

Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire

A man speaks with a representative from Whitsons Culinary Group at the Employers Only Long Island Food, Beverage and Hospitality Job Fair on Oct.19, 2021 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)
1 / 3
A man speaks with a representative from Whitsons Culinary Group at the Employers Only Long Island Food, Beverage and Hospitality Job Fair on Oct.19, 2021 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)
A jobseeker hands his resume to a job recruiter at the Employers Only Long Island Food, Beverage and Hospitality Job Fair on Oct. 19, 2021 in Melville, New York.(Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)
2 / 3
A jobseeker hands his resume to a job recruiter at the Employers Only Long Island Food, Beverage and Hospitality Job Fair on Oct. 19, 2021 in Melville, New York.(Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)
A man speaks with a job fair representative at the Employers Only Long Island Food, Beverage and Hospitality Job Fair on Oct.19, 2021 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)
3 / 3
A man speaks with a job fair representative at the Employers Only Long Island Food, Beverage and Hospitality Job Fair on Oct.19, 2021 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ryxc

Updated 24 October 2021
AFP

Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire

Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire
  • More than 10 million jobs were unfilled as of the end of August, according to government data
Updated 24 October 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: To keep the taps at his recently opened beer tasting room flowing, Peter Chekijian had no choice but to ask his main employees to come in seven days per-week.
The staffing shortage has also kept Chekijian from realizing his goal of brewing beer on site, since he can’t find contractors to finish installing tanks he requires.
“That’s been a big issue of getting people to actually finish up the job,” said Chekijian, who co-founded the small Twin Fork Beer Company in New York state.
Even as millions of Americans who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic have returned to work, companies nationwide report they’re still struggling to hire employees in recent months.
More than 10 million jobs were unfilled as of the end of August, according to government data. The labor force participation rate, which measures the US economy’s active workforce, was 61.6 percent in September, compared to 63.3 percent before the pandemic.
The causes of the short staffing are myriad, from continued fears of contracting Covid-19, particularly among people who live with elderly family or children, to early retirements and objections over work-life balance and low wages.
And while the government throughout the pandemic offered generous unemployment benefits to keep people who lost their job financially sound, their expiration last month hasn’t yet caused hiring to increase.

The employee shortages come as restaurants and entertainment venues reopen amid as more Americans get vaccinated, and ahead of the uptick in business around the holiday season.
With “so many employers trying to hire so many people at the same time, it creates that imbalance,” said Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota.
Employers who spoke to AFP told of mad scrambles to attract applicants by offering higher wages and other perks.
Chekijian has put out ads looking for employees and attended job fairs with offers of time off, benefits packages and salaries as generous as he can manage, but still can’t find the people he needs.
“It’s been shockingly slow,” he said. “It’s definitely affecting what we’re trying to do in terms of growing our business.”
The biggest American retailers are hiring staff ahead of the holiday season, with Amazon and Walmart both recruiting 150,000 people, Target and UPS taking on 100,000 and FedEx 90,000.
Logistics company GXO is looking to hire 9,000 employees for the busy season over the next two months, and its head of human resources Maryclaire Hammond said “finding people has been a huge issue.”
“There is a massive competition for talent at all levels, there is an absolute war,” she said in an interview.

GXO is particularly short on material handlers and forklift operators, and has paid for billboards and social media advertisements and organized job fairs to attract applications.
It has upped its pay by $3 to $5 per-hour in the past eight months and offered hiring incentives and a benefits package including health insurance, retirement contributions and college tuition assistance.
But Hammond said getting people to stay is even trickier.
“The current workforce is pretty fickle, happy to change,” she said. If a warehouse nearby pays even slightly more, employees will move there.
The company has tried to make workers feel comfortable, even going so far as to hand out burritos at some warehouses.
“Offering very good burritos in the mornings, it sounds silly, but things like that really motivate people,” Hammond said.
It has also tried to find ways around the worker shortages by increasing automation in its warehouses by 40 percent this year.
Staci Weinsheimer is looking for a full-time administrative job and feels that the market is finally turning in her favor.
“I’m getting a lot of interviews, I’m getting a lot of great feedback from the employers,” she said after meeting with hospitality companies at a job fair in Melville, New York.
Some job seekers still struggle to find work, or question whether companies will treat them well.
“Employers could be spending more money to attract new hires, and to improve working conditions. Those who do that find it easier to hire,” Sojourner, the University of Minnesota economist, said.
He added: “But a lot of employers are reluctant to really raise wages, because that does come out of their profits, and then the incumbent employees might also want a raise.”
 

Topics: Pandemic US job fair US economy

Related

Saudi continued unemployment decline a sign of a healing economy: Jadwa
Business & Economy
Saudi continued unemployment decline a sign of a healing economy: Jadwa
Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit
Business & Economy
Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit

QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license

QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license
Getty Images
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license

QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license
  • The Hampden exploration well activities are planned in deep water, 450 km off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

QatarEnergy has signed a deal for a 40 percent stake in one of ExxonMobil’s major offshore explorations in Canada, the Qatar state-owned oil and gas firm said on Sunday.


The deal marks QatarEnergy’s first foray into offshore exploration in Canada, the company said in a statement.


The agreement will give QatarEnergy a farm-in exploration license for EL 1165A, currently held by ExxonMobil Canada.


The Hampden exploration well activities are planned in deep water, 450 km off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil Canada will retain the remaining interest in the exploration.


Over the past two years, Qatar Energy has expanded internationally, gaining stakes in oil and gas projects around the world by signing deals with major energy companies, including ExxonMobil.


Qatar is the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas and aims to expand production to 127 million tonnes annually by 2027 from the current 77 million tonnes.

Topics: #economy #qatar #OPEC #opec+ ExxonMobil #canada offshore oil offshore

Related

Exxon Mobil quarterly profit falls 5.2 percent on weak refining and chemical margins
Business & Economy
Exxon Mobil quarterly profit falls 5.2 percent on weak refining and chemical margins

Gazprom could cut gas to Moldova if contract not signed

Gazprom could cut gas to Moldova if contract not signed
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Gazprom could cut gas to Moldova if contract not signed

Gazprom could cut gas to Moldova if contract not signed
  • Moldova's contract with Gazprom ran out in September
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Moscow's Gazprom could cut Moldova's gas supply if the country does not settle its bill and sign a new contract, the energy giant's top official was quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency as saying.


Moldova declared a 30-day state of emergency on Friday in an effort to secure the ex-Soviet country cheaper natural gas from Europe after Moscow - its traditional supplier - raised prices.


Gazprom's Sergei Kupriyanov said Chisinau owed the company $709 million (610 million euros).


Moldova's contract with Gazprom ran out in September, but Kupriyanov said the pair were able to "meet half way" and extend a contract for October.


"If payment for gas supplies is not fully paid and a contract is not signed from December, then Gazprom will halt gas supplies to Moldova," he told Interfax.


The country of 2.6 million people wedged between Romania and Ukraine gets gas from Russia via its pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria and Ukraine.


Gazprom this month hiked prices more than 40 percent to $790 per thousand cubic metres from $550 - a level Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said was "not justified and not realistic" for Europe's poorest country.


Despite the contract being extended, Moldovan Prime Minster Natalia Gavrilita said on Friday the country was receiving a third less natural gas than usual for October.


"We face a critical situation," she said.


She told parliament Moldova would be seeking supplies from EU countries and thanked Romania and Ukraine for already providing some gas.


The month-long state of emergency, which will last until November 20, gives Moldovan utility company Energocom the powers to secure gas from other countries.


The country's gas shortages come amid skyrocketing gas prices that some in Europe have blamed on Moscow not providing additional supplies to put pressure on the continent.

Topics: #economy #gas #russia Gazprom #oilnadgas Moldova

Related

Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine
Business & Economy
Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine

Saudi industrial sector grows on MODON-led initiatives: Knight Frank

Saudi industrial sector grows on MODON-led initiatives: Knight Frank
Updated 30 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi industrial sector grows on MODON-led initiatives: Knight Frank

Saudi industrial sector grows on MODON-led initiatives: Knight Frank
  • The consultancy firm said the “fast-paced growth” is due to initiatives by MODON, or the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones
Updated 30 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Investments in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector grew 281 percent in the last 12 months, global property consultant Knight Frank showed, attributing it to strong regulatory support. 

The consultancy firm said the “fast-paced growth” is due to initiatives by MODON, or the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, which include offering new products and services such as warehouses, self-storage units, and financing solutions. 

“The 281% jump in industrial sector investments in the last 12 months has delivered a staggering 30,000 new jobs across the Kingdom,” Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East research at Knight Frank, said. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a big role in the Kingdom’s industrial sector, as online shopping drove a surge in requirements for better logistics facilities, Durrani said. 

“We do not expect a let-up in online shopping and indeed the government forecasts revenues for the sector to close in on SR30 billion ($8 billion) this year, up from SR24.7 billion in 2020,” he added.

This strong market performance has also led to rising lease rates and occupancy levels in industrial real estate in the Kingdom — 7 percent growth in Riyadh, and 4.5 percent increase in Jeddah.

“Riyadh in particular is expected to outperform Jeddah as stock levels have remained unchanged so far this year. Indeed, over the last six months, prime rents have increased by close to 8%, while grade B rents have retreated by 3.5,” Durrani explained. 

The Knight Frank researcher said developers traditionally “developed warehouse and logistics facilities based on speculative demand, while built-to-suit stock has always been limited.”

Topics: MODON real estate Knight Frank

Related

Modon boosting Saudi business ties at Riyadh event
Saudi Arabia
Modon boosting Saudi business ties at Riyadh event
MODON builds electronic auction platform for Saudi industry
Business & Economy
MODON builds electronic auction platform for Saudi industry

Saudi food giant NADEC appoints Solaiman Altwaijri as new managing director

Saudi food giant NADEC appoints Solaiman Altwaijri as new managing director
Updated 45 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food giant NADEC appoints Solaiman Altwaijri as new managing director

Saudi food giant NADEC appoints Solaiman Altwaijri as new managing director
  • NADEC's new managing director has extensive experience in the field of investment, industry, business development and corporate transformation
Updated 45 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) appointed Solaiman Abdulaziz Altwaijri as its new managing director, taking effect as of November 1, 2021, a bourse filing revealed.

Altwaijri was the chief executive officer of Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., and he was a chairman and member of many boards of directors and committees for many listed companies inside and outside the Kingdom. He also managed a number of industrial, agricultural and investment companies. 

NADEC's new managing director has extensive experience in the field of investment, industry, business development and corporate transformation for more than 25 years through holding a number of leadership positions, the company said in a statement on Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

Altwaijri holds a Ph.D. in Accounting from Case Western Reserve University in the US and a Master's degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois.

Topics: Saudi Arabia NADEC

Related

Private Saudi medical group Sulaiman Al Habib sees 35% profit rise
Business & Economy
Private Saudi medical group Sulaiman Al Habib sees 35% profit rise
Saudi bank Al Rajhi reports 44% rise in the first nine months of 2021 net profits 
Business & Economy
Saudi bank Al Rajhi reports 44% rise in the first nine months of 2021 net profits 

Private Saudi medical group Sulaiman Al Habib sees 35% profit rise

Private Saudi medical group Sulaiman Al Habib sees 35% profit rise
Updated 51 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Private Saudi medical group Sulaiman Al Habib sees 35% profit rise

Private Saudi medical group Sulaiman Al Habib sees 35% profit rise
Updated 51 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s biggest private medical group Sulaiman Al Habib reported a net profit of SR993 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 35 percent from a year earlier.

Topics: Sulaiman Al Habib hospital Medical group earnings

Related

Saudi bank Al Rajhi reports 44% rise in the first nine months of 2021 net profits 
Business & Economy
Saudi bank Al Rajhi reports 44% rise in the first nine months of 2021 net profits 
Saudi National Bank posts 20% rise in quarterly profit
Business & Economy
Saudi National Bank posts 20% rise in quarterly profit

Latest updates

Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
Riyadh’s 70s-themed cafe takes patrons back in time
Riyadh’s 70s-themed cafe takes patrons back in time
QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license
QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license
Damac top, Ighalo on fire: Five things we learned from the latest round of Saudi Pro League matches
Damac top, Ighalo on fire: Five things we learned from the latest round of Saudi Pro League matches
Wild card Zizou Bergs triumphs at inaugural Tie Break Tens in Dubai
Wild card Zizou Bergs triumphs at inaugural Tie Break Tens in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.