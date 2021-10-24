Saudi National Bank shares hit highest level since listing

Shares of Saudi National Bank (SNB) hit their highest level since listing, at SR 66 today, on Sunday.
The stock rose 1 percent during the day, with nearly 350,000 shares traded so far, Argaam has reported.
https://arab.news/wts7v
Shares of Saudi National Bank (SNB) hit their highest level since listing, at SR 66 today, on Sunday.
The stock rose 1 percent during the day, with nearly 350,000 shares traded so far, Argaam has reported.
S&P Global Inc. won European Union approval to buy IHS Markit Ltd. after agreeing to sell off commodity price assessment and financial data businesses, Bloomberg reported.
The divestments removed “problematic overlaps” that could have “limited customers’ access to some competitive and reliable data which is essential to ensure fairness of physical trades and financial markets,” the European Commission said in an emailed press release last Friday.
The deal, initially valued at about $39 billion in stock, marries S&P, one of the most famous names in financial markets, with a research company that supplies forecasts to most of the world’s biggest companies.
“S&P Global and IHS Markit expect the proposed remedies to be sufficient to satisfy global regulators, the companies said.
The companies said Friday they now expect to close the deal in the first quarter of next year.
The deal has sailed past the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority regulators, who also said they will clear the deal if concerns are addressed.
CAIRO: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) is still examining some emerging technologies, including distributed ledgers and blockchain, before it makes any decision, according to a report from Al Eqtisadiah.
SAMA is one of the first central banks in the G20 countries to experience distributed ledgers and blockchain technologies through the "Aber" digital currency project.
These efforts are part of the central bank’s push to a less cash-dependent society, as outlined under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The government wants to boost e-payments to 70 percent of total transactions by 2030, the central bank said, as it has no intention of completely phasing out banknotes.
SAMA is optimistic it would achieve this goal five years earlier than the 2030 target.
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is to divide a sea water treatment project into two separate projects, with costs set to more than double, to about $5 billion, two sources told CNBC Arabia.
The two stations will be developed in two new locations in Al Mirfa and Al Nouf areas, west of Abu Dhabi city. The first phase is expected to start later this year, the sources said.
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Group (SMBC) and Alderbrook will be the advisors.
The initial plan included an evaluation of the entire project at a projected cost of $2.5 billion, but the spiralling costs forced a rethink into dividing it into two projects, the sources said.
ADNOC announced last March that it would include the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of two new independent seawater filtration plants with a full treatment capacity of about 210 million gallons per day.
The project also includes the construction of pumping stations and pipelines necessary to transport treated water to the onshore oil fields, which requires a new infrastructure of pipelines with a length of about 450 km, according to the company's official website.
China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.
Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on.
The company said on Aug. 31 that some projects were suspended because of delays in payment to suppliers and contractors and it was negotiating to resume building.
On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.
Evergrande added that its efforts to guarantee construction would shore up market confidence and included several photos of construction workers on different projects, stamped with the time and date.
China's second-largest property developer last month also promised potential buyers it will complete building of their homes and said that work on one of the world's biggest soccer stadiums in the southern city of Guangzhou was proceeding as planned.
Last week's move to pay $83.5 million in interest on a U.S. dollar bond has bought Evergrande another week to wrestle with a debt crisis looming over the world's second-biggest economy.
Highlighting the stresses on its core business, Evergrande also announced on Friday plans to give future priority to its electric vehicles business over real estate.
Evergrande's woes have reverberated across the $5 trillion Chinese property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy by some metrics, with a string of default announcements, rating downgrades and slumping corporate bonds.
Its debt crisis is also being widely watched by global financial markets concerned about broader contagion.
Its logo is a tomato, not an apple, but in just eight years Jordanian company Tamatem has already bitten a chunk out of the lucrative market for Arabic mobile games.
"Less than one percent of internet content is in Arabic, even though there are 400 million Arab users," said the company's founder and CEO Hussam Hammo.
"There is a very big gap in this market that we are trying to fill," added the 38-year-old entrepreneur, sitting in his elegant Amman offices.
Hamo founded Tamatem - which means tomato - in 2013 and it was the first Arab company to win investment from the "500 Startups" programme based in Silicon Valley, California.
Eight years on the company has grown to about 80 staff who convert mobile phone games into Arabic, also adapting content to fit Arab culture.
"Language was a barrier to mobile games growth" in the region, said Nour Khrais, founder and chief executive of games developer Maysalward.
"The Arabic language connects (the player) emotionally."
With offices now in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Tamatem has published more than 50 mobile games, which have been downloaded more than 100 million times on Apple and Google Play stores.
"Seventy percent of smartphone users in the Arab world have set their phones in Arabic, which means they like to use content in their mother language," said Hammo.
"Sadly when you search in English for a game in app stores you will find millions of games, but when you search in Arabic there are only a few thousand," he added.
But competition is fierce, and Khrais said the Middle East and North Africa region was "the largest growth region in the world in the field of electronic games".
Market analysts Mordor Intelligence said the global gaming market in 2020 was valued at $174 billion, and was expected to reach $314 billion in 2026.
Tamatem, which has partnerships with companies in the US, China, France, South Korea, Bulgaria and Croatia, converts games by replacing characters' voices and names, adapting music and clothing, adding Muslim holidays like Ramadan and even changing car licence plates.
"We don't only do translation, we do the most important thing which is educating by making the content relevant to the Arab culture," said chief operating officer Eyad Al Basheer.
"Hollywood Story" from Nanobit.com, in which players can become movie stars, strut the red carpet, hang out with fans and even shoot blockbusters, was renamed "Malekat al Moda" -- or "Queen of Fashion".
Instead of locations in New York and Los Angeles, the avatars travel between Dubai, Beirut and Cairo, in an Arabic game which has now been downloaded more than 15 million times.
Strategy multiplayer and civilisation-building game "Clash of Empire" from developer Leme Games launched its Arabic version "Tahadi Al-Molouk" or "Challenge of Kings" this year.
To fit Arab audiences, the figure of the notorious crusader Richard the Lionheart has been replaced by legendary dynastic Muslim leader, Salah al-Din al-Ayubi.
One of the company's biggest hits is "Shake the Metal" which taps into the popular sport of drifting. Featuring car models beloved in the Arab world, it has now been downloaded five million times.
The most popular of Tamatem's Arabic mobile games however, is "VIP Belote", which is based on the French card game and has been downloaded more than 20 million times.
In a 2019 report by the World Economic Forum, Tamatem was chosen as one of the best 100 Arabic companies "shaping the fourth industrial revolution".
And the Covid-19 pandemic has proved a boon, with the number of mobile gamers soaring by 150 percent, Hammo said.
"Tamatem made games easier, and we understand things that we didn't understand before, because it was in English," said player Khader Hamid, a 28-year-old civil engineer.
Mona Rummaneh, a 30-year-old working in e-marketing, said Arabic games left her "confident that all the content is appropriate for our culture and morals".
She recalled how after the Beirut port explosion in August 2020, she and other gamers voiced their solidarity with Lebanese players.
"So it is more than just a game," she said.