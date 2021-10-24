You are here

  UAE banks' assets to grow 8% in 2022, says banking official

UAE banks' assets to grow 8% in 2022, says banking official

UAE banks' assets to grow 8% in 2022, says banking official
Getty Images
  • The UAE economy will reap benefits from the world fair Expo 2020 for about eight years
RIYADH: Emirati banks' assets are expected to grow 8 percent in 2022, the head of the UAE Banks Federation Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair told Al Arabiya on Sunday.

The UAE's economy will grow next year by 5 percent and the return of tourism activity will support the growth of assets to this level, he said.

The UAE economy will reap benefits from the world fair Expo 2020 for about eight years, he said. "Expo 2020 restored trust in UAE's economy," he said.

Expo 2020 opened its doors in Dubai this month.

The Central Bank of Emirates's support of 250 billion dirhams ($68 billion) had a significant impact in mitigating the impact of the Corona pandemic on the economic sector and individuals, and overcoming that phase, Al Ghurair said.


He added that the UAE economy and banks are currently reaping the fruits of the support of the UAE Central Bank.

Al Ghurair revealed that 95 percent of the UAE banks have refunded the support amounts and have the ability to support the economy and individuals without the need for support from the Central Bank.

The banking sector dealt with doubtful loans during the past two years and in 2021, noting that the levels of allocations for these loans will return to their normal levels next year, between 1.5 and 2 percent.

The demand for the real estate sector has increased significantly now, after the UAE has proven that it can be relied upon in times of crisis, Al Ghurair said, expecting real estate prices in the country to return to acceptable levels.

Saudi National Bank shares hit highest level since listing

Saudi National Bank shares hit highest level since listing
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank shares hit highest level since listing

Saudi National Bank shares hit highest level since listing
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Saudi National Bank (SNB) hit their highest level since listing, at SR 66 today, on Sunday.

The stock rose 1 percent during the day, with nearly 350,000 shares traded so far, Argaam has reported.

Topics: Saudi National Bank

EU rubber stamps S&P Global deal to buy IHS Markit

EU rubber stamps S&P Global deal to buy IHS Markit
Getty Images
Updated 20 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

EU rubber stamps S&P Global deal to buy IHS Markit

EU rubber stamps S&P Global deal to buy IHS Markit
  • The companies said Friday they now expect to close the deal in the first quarter of next year
Updated 20 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

S&P Global Inc. won European Union approval to buy IHS Markit Ltd. after agreeing to sell off commodity price assessment and financial data businesses, Bloomberg reported.

The divestments removed “problematic overlaps” that could have “limited customers’ access to some competitive and reliable data which is essential to ensure fairness of physical trades and financial markets,” the European Commission said in an emailed press release last Friday.

The deal, initially valued at about $39 billion in stock, marries S&P, one of the most famous names in financial markets, with a research company that supplies forecasts to most of the world’s biggest companies.

“S&P Global and IHS Markit expect the proposed remedies to be sufficient to satisfy global regulators, the companies said.

 The companies said Friday they now expect to close the deal in the first quarter of next year.

The deal has sailed past the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority regulators, who also said they will clear the deal if concerns are addressed.

Topics: #economy European Union (EU) #s&p IHS Markit

Saudi central bank mulls blockchain use, says no to phasing out cash

Saudi central bank mulls blockchain use, says no to phasing out cash
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi central bank mulls blockchain use, says no to phasing out cash

Saudi central bank mulls blockchain use, says no to phasing out cash
  • SAMA is one of the first central banks in the G20 countries to experience distributed ledgers and blockchain technologies through the "Aber" digital currency project.
  • The government wants to boost e-payments to 70 percent of total transactions by 2030, the central bank said, as it has no intention of completely phasing out banknotes. 
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) is still examining some emerging technologies, including distributed ledgers and blockchain, before it makes any decision, according to a report from Al Eqtisadiah.

SAMA is one of the first central banks in the G20 countries to experience distributed ledgers and blockchain technologies through the "Aber" digital currency project.

These efforts are part of the central bank’s push to a less cash-dependent society, as outlined under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The government wants to boost e-payments to 70 percent of total transactions by 2030, the central bank said, as it has no intention of completely phasing out banknotes. 

SAMA is optimistic it would achieve this goal five years earlier than the 2030 target.

Topics: #sama #finance #centralbank #cash #payments

UAE's ADNOC to split water treatment project; costs double to $5bn: CNBC Arabia

UAE's ADNOC to split water treatment project; costs double to $5bn: CNBC Arabia
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE's ADNOC to split water treatment project; costs double to $5bn: CNBC Arabia

UAE's ADNOC to split water treatment project; costs double to $5bn: CNBC Arabia
  • The initial plan included an evaluation of the entire project at a projected cost of $2.5 billion
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is to divide a sea water treatment project into two separate projects, with costs set to more than double, to about $5 billion, two sources told CNBC Arabia.

The two stations will be developed in two new locations in Al Mirfa and Al Nouf areas, west of Abu Dhabi city. The first phase is expected to start later this year, the sources said. 

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Group (SMBC) and Alderbrook will be the advisors.

The initial plan included an evaluation of the entire project at a projected cost of $2.5 billion, but the spiralling costs forced a rethink into dividing it into two projects, the sources said.

ADNOC announced last March that it would include the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of two new independent seawater filtration plants with a full treatment capacity of about 210 million gallons per day.

The project also includes the construction of pumping stations and pipelines necessary to transport treated water to the onshore oil fields, which requires a new infrastructure of pipelines with a length of about 450 km, according to the company's official website.

Topics: #economy #uae #adnoc Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) #oilandgas

China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects
The China Evergrande Centre in Wanchai. Getty Images
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects
  • China's second-largest property developer last month also promised potential buyers it will complete building of their homes
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.


Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on.


The company said on Aug. 31 that some projects were suspended because of delays in payment to suppliers and contractors and it was negotiating to resume building.


On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.


Evergrande added that its efforts to guarantee construction would shore up market confidence and included several photos of construction workers on different projects, stamped with the time and date.


China's second-largest property developer last month also promised potential buyers it will complete building of their homes and said that work on one of the world's biggest soccer stadiums in the southern city of Guangzhou was proceeding as planned.


Last week's move to pay $83.5 million in interest on a U.S. dollar bond has bought Evergrande another week to wrestle with a debt crisis looming over the world's second-biggest economy.


Highlighting the stresses on its core business, Evergrande also announced on Friday plans to give future priority to its electric vehicles business over real estate.


Evergrande's woes have reverberated across the $5 trillion Chinese property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy by some metrics, with a string of default announcements, rating downgrades and slumping corporate bonds.


Its debt crisis is also being widely watched by global financial markets concerned about broader contagion. 

Topics: Evergrande #economy #china real estate #property

