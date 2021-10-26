You are here

Saudi Basic Industries hits year high: Market wrap

Saudi Basic Industries hits year high: Market wrap
Image: Shutterstock
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi Basic Industries hits year high: Market wrap

Saudi Basic Industries hits year high: Market wrap
  • Retailer Jarir signed a contract to sell a land plot to Jarir Real Estate for SR97.9 million
The Tadawul All Share Index, TASI, rose by 0.01 percent to surge past 11,890 points in early trade today.

Herfy Food Services posted a net profit of SR60.1 million ($16 million) in the third quarter of the year.

Retail investors start a subscription to 1.5 million shares of Arabian Contracting Services Co. (Al Arabia) today.

Retailer Jarir signed a contract to sell a land plot to Jarir Real Estate for SR97.9 million.

Metal Manufacturer Maadaniyah shareholders to vote on 16.7 percent capital cut, SR120 mln rights issue on Nov. 23

Shipping firm Tihama said a court ruling to pay SR11.8 mln compensation to Riyadh Municipality was upheld.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SARCO) reported a 28 percent growth in net profit in the first 9 months of 2021.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) posted a 29 percent drop in profits for the first 9 months of 2021.

Stocks of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Saudi Ground Services Co. (SGS) hit their highest levels in 52 weeks today.

Topics: #economy #saudi #tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) #markets

Money manager deVere doubles ESG investment target to $2bn in five-year plan

Money manager deVere doubles ESG investment target to $2bn in five-year plan
Getty Images
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Money manager deVere doubles ESG investment target to $2bn in five-year plan

Money manager deVere doubles ESG investment target to $2bn in five-year plan
  • The doubling of the pledge comes as world leaders, industry chiefs and experts head to Glasgow this weekend for the start of COP26
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Global money manager deVere Group has doubled its target of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments to $2bn, less than a year after setting its original goal.

The multi-national financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisation, deVere Group had said in January it would aim to have $1bn in socially responsible investment vehicles within five years.

It now says it plans to hit is “$2bn or more” within the same time frame.

The doubling of the pledge comes as world leaders, industry chiefs and experts head to Glasgow this weekend for the start of COP26, an event seen as a critical turning point in the struggle to avert the worst effects of climate change.

CEO and founder of deVere, Nigel Green, said: “Climate change – and the major, far-reaching fallout of it for economies and communities around the world - is the greatest risk multiplier. There’s no question that it is the defining issue of our time.

“But this takes unprecedented levels of investment, which is why deVere is now aiming to position $2bn into ESG investments within five years.”

Green added that the new target is achievable as investors, keen to get ahead of the curve “as well as earn profits with purpose”, are receptive to the opportunities as the world scrabbles to mitigate the environmental, economic and social fallout of the current situation – “a situation which is likely to be a constant risk.”

The investment house says it has over $10 billion under management with over 80,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

The group is also one of 18 founding signatories of the UN-backed Net Zero initiative, the international alliance of global finance companies that aim to help accelerate the transition to a net zero financial system.

Its membership means it is committed to “aligning all relevant products and services to achieve net zero greenhouse gases by 2050 and to set meaningful interim targets for 2025,” a statement from the company said.

Topics: #economy #fintech #ESG #greenfinance #saudi #saudigreeninitiative #COP26 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)

Clean energy development can't be left to Aracmo and ADNOC, warns Saudi minister

Clean energy development can't be left to Aracmo and ADNOC, warns Saudi minister
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Clean energy development can't be left to Aracmo and ADNOC, warns Saudi minister

Clean energy development can't be left to Aracmo and ADNOC, warns Saudi minister
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Middle Eastern oil companies cannot be the only ones to invest in the transition to clean energy, a leading Saudi Arabia minister has said.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, minister of investment Khalid Al Falih called for more money to be spent to ensure a “balanced energy portfolio”.

He said: “Saudi Aracmo and ADNOC and others need to invest in the transition, (but) if we leave them in the corner to pay all of the capital for fossil fuel, we are depriving them and the region from investing in a more balanced energy portfolio.”

The UK’s minister of investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone, said he expected to see closer working between governments and the private sector.

“Over the next few years we will see the most private public partnerships we have ever seen,” he said, adding: “The partnership between the public and private sectors in the world has deepened during the pandemic, and we hope to double it in the future.”

Topics: FII 2021 Aramco

Saudi-Swiss investment to hit $3.2 billion by 2030

Saudi-Swiss investment to hit $3.2 billion by 2030
Getty Images
Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-Swiss investment to hit $3.2 billion by 2030

Saudi-Swiss investment to hit $3.2 billion by 2030
  • Khalid Al-Falih said the country’s plan is to make Saudi Arabia the most important export destination for Swiss companies
Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

The newly-formed Saudi-Swiss Investment Forum, which will support investment in both countries, aims to hit SR12 trillion ($3.2bn) of financing by 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The body, launched on 25 October in Riyadh, will also back Swiss companies who want to invest in the Kingdom.

Minister of investment Khalid Al-Falih said the country’s plan is to make Saudi Arabia the most important export destination for Swiss companies.

Mr Al-Falih added that Kingdom’s investment strategy has several key aims it plans to reach by 2030, including doubling annual domestic investment to 9 percent of gross domestic product and boosting foreign direct investment by 20 times to 5.7 percent of GDP.

Topics: #economy Switzerland #saudi

Dollars and gold over bitcoin, leading investors tell the Future Investment Initiative Forum

Dollars and gold over bitcoin, leading investors tell the Future Investment Initiative Forum
Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Dollars and gold over bitcoin, leading investors tell the Future Investment Initiative Forum

Dollars and gold over bitcoin, leading investors tell the Future Investment Initiative Forum
Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Leading investors still see gold and dollars as a safer haven for investments over bitcoin, according to prominent business people speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh.

Both Larry Fink, head of asset management company BlackRock, and David Solomon, chairman of the Goldman Sachs Group, both said they preferred investments in dollars over bitcoin when asked.

Ray Dalio, founder and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, opted for gold over bitcoin.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO of the UAE’s Mubadala Investment Company, replied that he would take bitcoin “hedged in gold”.

Topics: FII 2021 bitcoin

Spain plans to ask to exit EU common electricity price policy

Spain plans to ask to exit EU common electricity price policy
Getty Images
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

Spain plans to ask to exit EU common electricity price policy

Spain plans to ask to exit EU common electricity price policy
  • Facing spiralling electricity prices, partly triggered by more expensive natural gas
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

The Spanish government plans to ask the European Union for permission to exit the common electricity price policy and establish its own pricing mechanism, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an internal government document.


The document has been shared in Spain, hours before EU energy ministers are due to meet in Luxembourg to discuss electricity prices, the newspaper said.


Facing spiralling electricity prices, partly triggered by more expensive natural gas, the Spanish government has passed tax breaks, a claw-back of electricity utilities' profits and pushed for EU-wide measures such as joint natural gas purchases.

Earlier, Spain's Secretary of State for Energy said the EU electricity market must be reformed and EU countries should have the option to buy gas collectively, among other measures to tackle record-high power prices.

EU commissioner Thierry Breton said on a French radio station on Tuesday that he was not sure joint purchases as suggested by Spain would be effective, and was echoed by Luxembourg's energy minister Claude Turmes who said the proposal for EU countries to jointly buy gas would not offer a solution to the recent spike in energy prices.

Separately, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a Paris conference on Tuesday that the European energy market needs reforming, as European countries battle with rising energy prices.


Divisions have deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on their response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed.


Countries are struggling to agree, however, on a longer term plan to cushion against fossil-fuel price swings, which Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Greece say warrant a bigger shake-up of the way EU energy markets work.

 

Topics: #economy FII 2021 #investment #saudigreeninitiative #climategoals #climatechange sustainability #gas

