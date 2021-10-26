Saudi Basic Industries hits year high: Market wrap

The Tadawul All Share Index, TASI, rose by 0.01 percent to surge past 11,890 points in early trade today.
Herfy Food Services posted a net profit of SR60.1 million ($16 million) in the third quarter of the year.
Retail investors start a subscription to 1.5 million shares of Arabian Contracting Services Co. (Al Arabia) today.
Retailer Jarir signed a contract to sell a land plot to Jarir Real Estate for SR97.9 million.
Metal Manufacturer Maadaniyah shareholders to vote on 16.7 percent capital cut, SR120 mln rights issue on Nov. 23
Shipping firm Tihama said a court ruling to pay SR11.8 mln compensation to Riyadh Municipality was upheld.
Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SARCO) reported a 28 percent growth in net profit in the first 9 months of 2021.
Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) posted a 29 percent drop in profits for the first 9 months of 2021.
Stocks of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Saudi Ground Services Co. (SGS) hit their highest levels in 52 weeks today.