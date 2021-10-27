You are here

  • Home
  • RCU signs strategic partnerships with AECOM and Egis-led French consortium

RCU signs strategic partnerships with AECOM and Egis-led French consortium

RCU signs strategic partnerships with AECOM and Egis-led French consortium
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5h5m

Updated 13 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RCU signs strategic partnerships with AECOM and Egis-led French consortium

RCU signs strategic partnerships with AECOM and Egis-led French consortium
  • The first phase of the development will see in excess of SR75 billion ($15 billion), to be invested in AlUla
Updated 13 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has signed two landmark strategic partnerships to accelerate the regeneration of the historic city in Saudi Arabia's northwest.

The agreement with global infrastructure firm AECOM and an international French consortium comprising Egis, Assystem and Setec set out a development timeline, based on three phases that lead up to 2035, as it moves from the planning stage to implementation following the launch for redevelopment in April this year.

The first phase of the development will see over SR75 billion ($15 billion) invested in AlUla.

This will include social, economic, and sustainability projects in five unique hubs, with a focus on hospitality, infrastructure, arts and culture, and social and community development.

The agreements were signed today at the Future Investment Initiative Forum currently taking place, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

RCU chief executive Amr Al-Madan said.“These new long-term strategic partnerships are critical to realizing our ambition of creating a global benchmark for sustainable tourism.

“Our new partners will be instrumental in helping us deliver a detailed and certified plan, while our focus is set on phase one we will ramp up our integrated approach towards the development of phase 2 and 3, to drive traffic, and sustain a regular flow of tourists in the long run.”

Topics: #economy #FII FII 2021 AlUla #saudi #france

Related

AlUla Dates Festival spreads sweetness in ancient Saudi city video
Saudi Arabia
AlUla Dates Festival spreads sweetness in ancient Saudi city

Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction

Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction

Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: The economic growth forecast for Germany was sharply cut to 2.6 percent for 2021 from April’s prediction of 3.5 percent, the German government said. 

This was mainly driven by distortions in the supply chain as well as hikes in energy prices.

On the other hand, the forecast for next year was favorably altered to 4.1 percent up from the former expectation of 3.6 percent, the Economy Ministry added.

Topics: Germany economy Forecast

Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia

Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia

Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia
  • 360VUZ's Saudi office is part of the company’s growth plan, focusing on business development, building the latest immersive technologies, and initiating new partnerships. 
Updated 17 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

The immersive mobile video app, 360VUZ has scaled its operations further in Riyadh with a larger office.

360VUZ's Saudi office is part of the company’s growth plan, focusing on business development, building the latest immersive technologies, and initiating new partnerships. 

“360VUZ ranked as the number one mobile app on Apple Store in Saudi Arabia last week, proving that it is just the perfect location to maximize our business and continue on bringing new immersive social content to our users,” the company’s CEO, Khaled Zaatarah said. 

So far, the app has raised a total of $10 million from top international investors. 

Topics: #video #saudiarabia mobile #development

Related

360VUZ has partnered with the Saudi Professional League to bring top tier football action to fans’ mobile phones. (Supplied/360VUZ)
Sport
360VUZ to bring football action to fans’ mobile phones
Ding brings mobile top-ups to Snapchatters in 15 countries 
Media
Ding brings mobile top-ups to Snapchatters in 15 countries 

European businesses ahead of the Middle East on ESG, says EFG Hermes chief

European businesses ahead of the Middle East on ESG, says EFG Hermes chief
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Jana Salloum

European businesses ahead of the Middle East on ESG, says EFG Hermes chief

European businesses ahead of the Middle East on ESG, says EFG Hermes chief
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Middle East businesses are lagging behind Europe when it comes to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies, the chief of multinational financial services company EFG Hermes has warned.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Karim Awad, CEO of the Egyptian-based firm, added that while governance has improved in the region over the last two decades, environmental and social frameworks have not been developing at the same pace.

Awad highlighted the difficulties some companies face when expanding these areas of their businesses, as investors often feel they are not being told “concrete” achievements.

He said: “ESG has not happened in the Middle East to the level of what happened in Europe and different places in the world.

“The ‘G’ in the past 20 years has evolved massively, with the amount of transparency and governance from companies, especially public listed ones, not near to what it was years ago, but it isn’t the same for ‘E’ and ‘S’.”

Awad added: “There is a lot of data and investors sometimes feel they are fooled by telling them stuff that is not concrete in terms of value.”

Another leading business figure, Christine Tsai, CEO and founding partner of venture capital firm 500 Global, also flagged up issues with ESG, saying that more than 80 percent of their portfolio want to integrate the policies "but there's no framework for early stage companies.”

Awad agreed with this, saying that a lack of “specific standards” is an issue for companies looking to expand their ESG policies.

Topics: FII 2021 #ESG

Related

Riyadh now home to 44 regional HQs of global firms, reveals city’s ‘attraction’ czar
Business & Economy
Riyadh now home to 44 regional HQs of global firms, reveals city’s ‘attraction’ czar
‘I don’t mind missing 2060 net-zero target as long as we stay on green path’ says senior PIF official
Business & Economy
‘I don’t mind missing 2060 net-zero target as long as we stay on green path’ says senior PIF official

FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub

FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub

FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Saudi British Joint Business Council to become a founding partner of the Saudi/UK Tech Hub and contribute to the project’s startup costs.

The tech hub will link Saudi and UK tech entrepreneurs and innovation hubs with potential partners and investors through a virtual platform, joint events and a business growth program. It will help to connect Saudi and British startups and scale-ups in key sectors, promote knowledge sharing and increase deal flow.

Speaking at the singing ceremony, Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute said: “The UK — home to many of humanity’s greatest inventions — will bring the best of what it knows to the Kingdom.”

The Saudi Ministry of Communications and IT and the British government’s Science and Innovation Network have pledged their support to the tech hub.  

Chris Innes-Hopkins, executive director of the Saudi British Joint Business Council, said the Saudi/UK Tech Hub builds on great opportunities for collaboration between the UK and Saudi technology sectors including fintech, clean tech and healt htech.

“We look forward to working closely with the FII on implementation,” he added.

Topics: #FII Saudi British Joint Business Council Tech Hub

Related

Fashion, money, power and sustainability: Welcome to the new FII
Business & Economy
Fashion, money, power and sustainability: Welcome to the new FII

Eni announces 3 oil, gas discoveries in Egypt

Eni announces 3 oil, gas discoveries in Egypt
Updated 39 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Eni announces 3 oil, gas discoveries in Egypt

Eni announces 3 oil, gas discoveries in Egypt
  • The discoveries were made by the Jasmine W-1X and MWD-21 wells, which were drilled respectively in the Aman area near the west Meleiha deep field.
Updated 39 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Italian energy company Eni has made three new oil and gas discoveries in Egypt’s Western Desert, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum has announced.

Oil, gas, and condensate (a mix of light liquid hydrocarbons) were found in the Meleiha concession area, and oil in the southwest Meleiha zone.

The discoveries were made by the Jasmine W-1X and MWD-21 wells, which were drilled respectively in the Aman area near the west Meleiha deep field.

In a statement, the ministry said that tests resulted in an average production of 2,000 barrels per day of light crude and 7 million cubic feet per day of associated gas.

The MWD-21 well, which has already been linked to production, also yielded a stable rate of 2,500 bpd.

In the southwest Meleiha concession, the SWM-4X well, located 35 kilometers south of the Meleiha field, was used for the discoveries. The test resulted in a production rate of approximately 1,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The three wells will add a total production of about 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Eni’s ongoing oil and gas exploration strategy in the area means that any discoveries can be quickly and cost-effectively linked into existing production facilities.

Eni, through its subsidiary AIOC, owns a 38 percent stake in the Meleiha concession license, while Russia’s Lukoil has 12 percent, and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. 50 percent.

In the southwest Meleiha concession, Eni owns, through AIOC, a 50 percent stake, with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. holding the remaining share.

Eni has been operating in Egypt since 1954 and is a major producer, with a current production of about 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Topics: Oil Egypt Eni

Related

Saudi authorities foil port drug-smuggling bid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil port drug-smuggling bid
Japan requests boosting of UAE crude oil output: Minister
Business
Japan requests boosting of UAE crude oil output: Minister

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese envoy after comments made by Lebanon’s information minister about Arab coalition
Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese envoy after comments made by Lebanon’s information minister about Arab coalition
Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction
Germany trims 2021 growth forecast, lifts 2022 prediction
Israel advances plans for more than 3,000 settler homes
Israel advances plans for more than 3,000 settler homes
'Get vaccinated' top German minister tells Kimmich
'Get vaccinated' top German minister tells Kimmich
Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia
Immersive video app 360VUZ scales operations in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.