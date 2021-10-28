You are here

Gold demand drops 7% annually as ETF outflows gain traction

Gold demand drops 7% annually as ETF outflows gain traction
Consumer purchases of gold jewellery increased 300 percent year-on-year to 443 tonnes. (Getty Images)


Gold demand drops 7% annually as ETF outflows gain traction
  • Net sales for gold ETF placed overall gold demand into a year-on-year decline, despite demand increasing in all other sectors
Demand for gold drops 7 percent annually in the third quarter of 2021 as outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds (gold ETFs), according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report. 

Net sales for gold ETF placed overall gold demand into a year-on-year decline, despite demand increasing in all other sectors, the report showed. 

Consumer purchases of gold jewellery increased 300 percent year-on-year to 443 tonnes.

Meanwhile bars and coins, which are famous for retail investors, saw a fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year gains in the same period.

Gold used in technology grew 9 percent year-on-year, and central banks added 69 tonnes to their reserves. 

“The relatively modest outflows from gold ETFs have had a disproportionate effect on this year’s figures, outweighing positivity almost everywhere else across the board,” Louise Street, senior markets analyst at the World Gold Council said. 

Street expects the demand will be the same for the rest of the year, “strong consumer and central bank will mitigate losses from ETFs.”

“Jewellery demand will continue to exceed last year’s levels, but investment demand in total will be weaker in 2021, despite healthy bar and coin demand,” he added.

DUBAI: The Future Investment Initiative holds it final day in Riyadh with discussions ranging from venture capitalism, digital finance, fashion to investments in medical innovations.

The opening plenary will talk about how young companies could thrive with the torrent of venture investment into private markets from non-traditional sources, including hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

Watch the livestream of FII 2021’s third day:

The scheduled speakers, John R. Selby, managing director of Thiel Capital; Fadi Ali Ghandour, executive chairman of WAMDA; Ronaldo Mouchawarm, vice president of Amazon MENA; Akash Shah, chief growth officer at The Bank of New York Mellon; Dr. Hani ENAYA, the head of private investments at Sanabil Investments, will try to answer how changes are playing out across different markets around the world, and how should founders navigate these new opportunities while continuing to grow and scale.

SABIC turns to net profit in first nine months of 2021

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) made SR18 billion in net profits in the first nine months of 2021, compared to a net loss of SR2.6 billion in the same period last year.

The company attributed the rise to higher average selling prices, it said in a bourse filing. 

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment has signed an initial agreement with global bank HSBC to “identify and promote” sustainable investment opportutinites.

The agreement was signed at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh where environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is a hot topic among global leaders and businessmen.

It covers identification and promotion of sustainable investments in the Kingdom for domestic and international investors; identification of sustainable investments overseas for leading Saudi companies; and supporting public and private sector entities in climate transition and the broad ESG agenda. 

“I welcome today’s agreement, which is further proof that the Kingdom’s ambitions to become a global sustainable investment destination is on track,” Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in a statement.

He added: “Through the vast network of a global player like HSBC we want to attract global private sector capital into the Kingdom, and realize the ambitions of Vision 2030, as they have been recently underpinned in the National Investment Strategy and the Saudi Green Initiative.”

The deal will see the creation of an “ecosystem of partners in the areas of sustainability and ESG,” the statement read.

RIYADH: It was surprising to see that the big deal makers and large asset managers are so displeased with the fast pace of the environmental action at the expense of global economic recovery.
For years, oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia have warned that the world is moving too fast to reduce carbon emissions, with the result that less money is being channeled into hydrocarbon projects.
These concerns were made clear by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi energy minister, and other leading Saudi officials.
Warnings from oil producers are rarely welcomed but as the reality bites, big investors are now making it clear that an energy supply crunch could be just around the corner if the underinvestment in oil and gas projects continues.
At the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, top Wall Street firms warned of the risk of a sustained increase in oil prices.
BlackRock’s Larry Fink, the world’s top asset manager, said there is “high probability” of oil hitting $100 a barrel.
He reiterated the concerns he raised during the recent Middle East Green Initiative Summit, when he made it clear that he supports investment in hydrocarbons because the world needs affordable energy sources.
Prominent players from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, asset-management firm Ninety One, and HSBC Holdings all called for the pace of investment in hydrocarbons to increase.
Fahad Al-Saif, the head of Global Capital Finance at the PIF, told delegates: “The essence of the urgency is not there yet. There has to be collaboration, across global institutions; it is a trust problem in delivering.” He added: “I worry about the balance of the pace at which we are moving.”
His concerns were echoed by John Green, chief commercial officer at Ninety One, who said between 60 and 70 percent of the conversations he has with clients are about energy.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2060 do not mean there will be less investment in oil.
Despite the pledges to reach net zero and become a global leader in renewable energy, the nation wants to remain one of the leading oil-producing countries in the world, according to a strategy announced by the minister.
The “Claim and Retain Leadership” blueprint reflects the Kingdom’s desire to maintain its dominance in the oil sector, with “preeminence in energy markets” listed as one of its top goals.

RIYADH: The CEO of The Red Sea Development Company has refused not rule out the possibility of selling a stake in the company, or one of its subsidiaries, to the public in an initial public offering within two to five years, once the company is fully operational and stable.

“We have a number of different ideas as to how we take the business forward,” John Pagano told Arab News in an interview on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh. “We can IPO the whole business, we can IPO parts of the business or we can look at different types of structure.

“So we could create a real-estate investment trust and sell the assets into the REIT, (and) we could own part of (the REIT) and open it up to large numbers of retail investors. I think that’s a very attractive proposition but a number of different options exist.”

The Red Sea Project is fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Pagano said his company “is very well advanced” in terms of capital needs. The capital structure for the first phase of the project is already in place and the shareholder has committed the equity needed for this initial phase of development, he added.

The PIF has committed about $15 to $16 billion to the project, and last year the TRSDC was able to raise SR14.12 billion ($3.8 billion) in green bonds through a project-financing scheme for the first phase of development, Pagano said, adding: “So the Red Sea is fully capitalized.”

Talking about the recent merger between TRSDC and AMAALA, another megaproject owned by the PIF, Pagano said that they will remain distinct in terms of identity, branding and focus but will share characteristics in terms of sustainability.

“AMAALA was going to go down a different path for their own power and we’ve changed that,” he explained. “So we are going follow a similar approach with the public-private partnership to build the 100 percent renewable-energy system for them, too.

“They, too, can be sustainable and that was not the case before, so it is really leveraging opportunities where we use our respective skill set to make both destinations better.

“We will keep them distinctively apart because they are different and unique. AMAALA is very much focused on wellness and the Red Sea is much more focused on ecotourism and nature, so I think they have very separate, very different, positioning and will have to be coexist. We are not building that many hotels that I would be worried about it.”

Turning to sustainability, Pagano said that they are using the platform provided by the Red Sea Project to really drag the industry along with them.

“I think that by us doing what we doing, people will have to follow,” he added. “If they don’t follow they will not succeed because I think the consumers of today, both before and especially after COVID, are much more aware of the choices they make, and they are going to be much more aware of the environmental impact and they are going to choose to go to destinations that respect the environment, that protect the environment, that go beyond sustainability.

“We’re saying sustainability is no longer enough and we need to think about regeneration, we need to think about how to make our place better — and that is what the Red Sea is doing and we are going to do the same thing for AMAALA.”

