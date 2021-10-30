You are here

Kosovo's PM meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister, thanks KSA for support and aid

Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh (left) meeting with Kosovo PM Albin Kurti. (SPA)
Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh (left) meeting with Kosovo PM Albin Kurti. (SPA)
Updated 30 October 2021
SPA

Kosovo’s PM meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister, thanks KSA for support and aid

Kosovo’s PM meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister, thanks KSA for support and aid
  • In meetings with teachers and students in Kosovo, Saudi minister emphasizes the principles of Islam based on moderation and avoiding extremism
Updated 30 October 2021
SPA

PRISTINA: Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti thanked the Kingdom’s leadership on Friday for its continuous support for his country in all international forums, and for providing aid that has helped to alleviate the suffering of its people.

His comments came during a meeting in the capital, Pristina, with Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, the Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance.

Kurti also welcomed the signing of an agreement between Al-Asheikh’s ministry and the Islamic Sheikhdom in Kosovo to cooperate in the field of Islamic affairs, describing it as highly important for the interests of both countries, and for deepening the relationship with the Kingdom in fields important to Muslims.

Al-Asheikh noted the mutually beneficial development and enhancement of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Kosovo, especially with regard to serving Islam and spreading a message of moderation, tolerance and the rejection of violence, extremism and terrorism.

The minister and PM also discussed issues of common concern in a number of fields, in particular those related to serving the needs of Muslims in Kosovo.

Earlier, Al-Asheikh visited the Alaa El-Din Shariah School in Kosovo, where he was welcomed by the head of Islamic Sheikhdom in Kosovo, Sheikh Naim Ternava, and other officials.

The minister also met teachers and students, and stressed the importance of sticking to the Islamic ideal and understanding the principles of Islam based on moderation in all dealings. He also highlighted the importance of the mission of Shariah schools to teach young people proper Islamic principles that call for moderation and warn of the dangers of extremism.

 

King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon

King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon

King Abdullah interfaith centre moves its headquarters to Lisbon
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue announced that it has moved its headquarters from the Austrian capital, Vienna, to the Portuguese capital, Lisbon
KAICIID’s Council of Parties, consisting of Saudi Arabia, Austria, Spain, the Vatican and officials from the Portuguese government had held diplomatic talks over the proposal, leading to an agreement signed between the center and the government on Friday.
The center’s secretary-general, Faisal bin Abdul Rahman bin Muammar, signed the agreement on behalf of KAICIID, alongside Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Augusto Santos Silva, on behalf of the Portuguese government.
KAICIID now joins nine international organizations headquartered in Lisbon.
After signing the agreement, Bin Muammar expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Portuguese government for hosting the center’s new headquarters in order for it to fulfil its vision to encourage global, humane, meaningful and responsible dialogue, based on strengthening ties between followers of different religions and cultures.
He stressed that the center will continue to connect religious and cultural leaders and institutions and facilitate support policy makers, enhance the role of religious and human values, achieve peaceful coexistence and common citizenship and combat all forms of hatred and extremism.
Bin Muammar underlined the great historical role that the center has played since its inauguration in Vienna in 2012. He alluded to its significant impact on global interfaith and intercultural dialogue, and its relationship with other religious institutions in terms of policymaking to achieve coexistence, cooperation, security, peace and to combat hate speech and extremism.
On the occasion of the signing of the agreement, Bin Muammar reviewed the center’s efforts in the field of global dialogue. The center has established a wide network of religious leaders working in more than 60 countries, training other leaders and educators from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds to facilitate dialogue and communication and enhance social cohesion, launching the KAICIID International Fellowship Program as a contribution to building a cohesive society, with a network of 364 alumni representing 9 major religions.
KAICIID also cooperated with the World Organization of the Scout Movement in establishing relations between young people through the Dialogue for Peace Program, whose affiliates have reached more than 9,000 young people. Bin Muammar referred to the launch of the social media program as a space for dialogue for the Arab region, and praised its success in training more than 700 young leaders from 12 countries to fight hate speech and extremism on the internet.
Bin Muammar said: “When the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Center for Dialogue contributed to directing its activities and programs to activate the efforts of religious organizations and leaders, and launched 210 initiatives in 50 countries to address its social and economic repercussions, fight hate speech, enhance cohesion and social solidarity, and help the needy.”
He added that KAICIID had the honor of organizing the seventh G20 Interfaith Forum, hosted by the Kingdom in October 2020 — an opportunity to unite the two main drivers behind KAICIID’s mission: Opening and strengthening dialogue between religious leaders and policy makers,  and bringing together the views and practices of different global religious, humanitarian and cultural leaders and institutions.
Bin Muammar expressed his gratitude and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the care, support, follow-up and attention they provided to the center to achieve its goals and aspirations.
He also extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs, for his follow-up and support to the center, and praised the efforts of Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff who contributed to facilitating KAICIID’s work and activities. 
He also thanked the founding partners in Austria, Spain and the Vatican, the members of the board of Ddirectors including Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Hindus and other followers of various religions and cultures, members of the advisory board, the center’s 84 employees from 30 countries, and partners and friends all over the world, who have spared no effort in aiding the center reach its current position.
Bin Muammar concluded his statement by expressing his gratitude for being able serving KAICIID and its values, adding he was honored to be responsible for its establishment as an international institution after assuming its general secretariat in 2012.

Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index

Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index
Updated 29 October 2021
SPA

Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index

Riyadh third-smartest capital among G20 states on IMD index
  • The IMD index focuses on how residents perceive the scope and impact of efforts to make their cities smart
Updated 29 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Riyadh is the third-smartest city among the capitals of G20 states, jumping 23 ranks from last year on the Institute for Management Development Smart Cities Index for 2021. It was the 30th smartest city at global level.
The Saudi capital outperformed major cities such as Los Angeles, Madrid, Hong Kong and Paris. The progress by Riyadh makes it the second of its kind among the G20 countries after the South Korean capital, Seoul, and the third largest in the world. It is a result of improvements by the Kingdom’s capital according to 34 indicators.
Madinah has been included on the index as the second Saudi city after Riyadh, ranked 73rd in the world and fourth in the Arab world.
The joint efforts of all sectors in providing advanced infrastructure and smart applications and implementing development projects have allowed the two cities to outrank others to become places that offer a high degree of luxury and quality of life.
The IMD index focuses on how residents perceive the scope and impact of efforts to make their cities smart, the balance between economic and technical aspects, taking into account human elements and the extent to which they contribute to bridging the gap between the population’s aspirations and needs, as well as political trends in how smart cities are built.
Smart cities improve many vital sectors such as the transport sector, through trip-planning software and public transport reservations. Innovative economies are based on advanced software that contributes to upgrading sections such as logistics, delivery and joint support services, building interactive platforms with the public to identify their needs and aspirations, and developing and facilitating access services.
IMD is one of the most prestigious business administration institutes globally, measuring the impact of national strategies in enhancing levels of well-being, achieving progress and improving quality of life for citizens.
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the Madinah Development Authority, and the Quality of Life Program expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support in the digital sector. Leaps in digital transformation and data and artificial intelligence in Riyadh and Madinah,achieved the well-being of residents and visitors by adopting the latest technologies and digital solutions.
The organizations also praised speed and flexibility in processing digital government transactions and digital identity services, the ease of starting new businesses and reducing waiting times, in addition to government platforms’ contribution to making it easier to access information and carry out transactions, and the role they played in raising health and safety indicators, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Training programs spark new opportunities for Diriyah youth

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Training programs spark new opportunities for Diriyah youth
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Training programs spark new opportunities for Diriyah youth

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Training programs spark new opportunities for Diriyah youth
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

As part of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s mission to invest in the personal growth of the Diriyah community, its community engagement team has partnered with STTAR Tourism Institute to provide local young people with a series of training programs to support the community to be part of the growing tourism and hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia.
The programs were designed in line with international best practices, together with authentic Saudi hospitality values, to equip the young people with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the food and beverage sector of the Kingdom’s burgeoning travel industry.
STTAR developed two separate programs. The first was a barista training session for those with a passion for making coffee. The second was an assistant chef program for those young people keen to learn more about Saudi cuisine.
Fifteen young men and 15 young women applied to take part and were taught by some of the best instructors in the Kingdom. Each instructor enthusiastically imparted their expertise to the eager students, who were treated to a range of different coffee and culinary-related sessions and activities.
At the end of the program, each of the 30 participants were invited to interview with a number of local businesses within the food and beverage sector. These businesses were all more than happy to deepen their engagement with the community and add young local talent to their growing staff.
Sara AlHussaini, senior community engagement officer at DGDA, was pleased with the project’s success, saying: “I am so thrilled to see these young people developing their skills in areas they feel immensely passionate about. I can’t wait to see them thriving in Diriyah’s local restaurants and coffee houses, and I’m sure the people of Diriyah can’t wait either.”
She added: “DGDA is absolutely committed to the empowerment of Diriyah’s young people. They, along with the wider local community, are the soul of Diriyah and we want them to have the opportunities to succeed in whatever field they choose. That is exactly what we are doing with these programs.”
DGDA’s partner, STTAR Tourism Institute, is a leading hospitality and tourism training institution in Saudi Arabia and is the educational arm of the renowned Swiss Hospitality Company. STTAR was established to meet the needs of the Kingdom’s expanding tourism labor market by providing development programs that seek to bring the quality of service provided in Saudi tourist facilities to an international standard.
The work of DGDA will soon see Diriyah transformed into a global gathering place, welcoming visitors from across the world to share in what will be a hub of Saudi culture.
To DGDA, it is vital that, as the project grows, so too does the local community. Programs like these training sessions will ensure that the young people of Diriyah have the chance to flourish and become an integral part of the development themselves. This fits more broadly with a core focus of the Vision 2030 strategy, which seeks to boost the employment of Saudis across the Kingdom.

1,500 carpets sanitized weekly at Makkah’s Grand Mosque 

1,500 carpets sanitized weekly at Makkah's Grand Mosque 
Updated 30 October 2021
SPA

1,500 carpets sanitized weekly at Makkah's Grand Mosque 

1,500 carpets sanitized weekly at Makkah’s Grand Mosque 
Updated 30 October 2021
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is carrying out operations to clean, sanitize and perfume the Grand Mosque’s carpets around the clock, as well as washing 1,500 carpets weekly in Kudai, to maintain standards and ensure the safety of worshippers.  
Jaber Al-Wadaani, director of the sanitation and carpet department at the Grand Mosque, said that, with the efforts and support of King Salman’s government to serve worshippers, the presidency established a dedicated carpet cleaning centre in Kudai with the latest high-tech tools and equipment.
The center has a team of specialists working to ensure the cleaning meets its standards and to confirm that the carpets are returned to the mosque free of flaws.
He said that the Grand Mosque also includes machines to clean carpets directly.

Saudi aid agency carries out health projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency carries out health projects in Yemen
Updated 29 October 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency carries out health projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency carries out health projects in Yemen
  • KSrelief has also inaugurated a voluntary medical program to combat blindness and its causes in Gambia
Updated 29 October 2021
SPA

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of five, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.
The project, which provides therapeutic feeding, healthcare and counseling, has helped 28,583 people in one week.
The Emergency Center for Epidemic Control has also continued to provide treatment services to patients in the Hajjah governorate with the support of KSrelief. In one week, the center provided medical services to 3,344 patients.
Meanwhile, KSrelief inaugurated a voluntary medical program to combat blindness and its causes in Gambia. A KSrelief medical team has examined 870 patients and performed 110 operations since the campaign was launched.

