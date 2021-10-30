You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh offers huge investment opportunities to Saudi companies

Bangladesh offers huge investment opportunities to Saudi companies

Bangladesh offers huge investment opportunities to Saudi companies
The MoU seeks to attract Saudi companies who wish to invest in Bangladesh’s large infrastructure projects, said Salman F. Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to prime minister. Social media
Short Url

https://arab.news/8tawr

Updated 12 sec ago
Wael Mahdi & Jana Salloum

Bangladesh offers huge investment opportunities to Saudi companies

Bangladesh offers huge investment opportunities to Saudi companies
Updated 12 sec ago
Wael Mahdi & Jana Salloum

RIYADH: A top Bangladeshi official has said Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh are set to sign a memorandum of understanding that will open up a lot of investment opportunities for both the countries.

The MoU seeks to attract Saudi companies who wish to invest in Bangladesh’s large infrastructure projects, said Salman F. Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to prime minister.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference held in Riyadh, the official expressed his country’s desire to boost trade and investment ties with Saudi Arabia.

“Bangladesh wanted to sign the deal for quite some time but it got delayed due to the pandemic,” Rahman said.

“In Bangladesh, we have the Public Private Partnership Authority, which is a government agency that looks after public-private projects, mainly infrastructure projects.”

Development projects in other sectors also come under the purview of the authority, he said.

Rahman also said that his country has signed several memorandums of understanding with other countries to increase cooperation and investment in different sectors.

Last year, a Saudi delegation visited Dhaka to take part in a two-day Joint Economic Council meeting during which some of the Kingdom’s top companies expressed interest in investing around $30 billion in a different economic sectors of Bangladesh.

Red Sea Gateway Terminal, a leading port developer of the Kingdom, expressed interest in developing Bangladesh’s main Chottogram port which deals with more than 80 percent of the country’s trade. 

“The RSGT wants to make the investment in Public Private Partnership (PPP) form. To bring any investment in this mode, we need to have an agreement between the two governments,” Rafikul Islam Khan, joint secretary of the Bangladeshi shipping ministry told Arab News. 

“As soon as the Saudi government will sign the PPP agreement with Bangladesh, we will move forward with RSGT’s investment proposals,” he said.

Topics: #FII investments bilateral trade

NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent

NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent

NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent
  • Tech chief says company’s investment will be more than just making money but to back KSA’s economy
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: NEOM, the company building a futuristic city on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, plans to invest in technology startups in both Saudi Arabia and abroad, the head of its technology arm said.

NEOM already has an investment fund that is looking at companies in India and other parts of Asia as well as Silicon Valley and the UK, Joseph Bradley, CEO, NEOM Tech and Digital Holding Co., told Arab News in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

“We’re also looking at companies here that we can acquire to help accelerate their growth pattern and create value right now with Saudi tech that could be exported to the rest of the world,” he said.

However, NEOM’s investments will be about more than just making money, but an opportunity to develop the Saudi economy.

“There is a lot of talent here in Saudi Arabia, so you want to become decent, well, I would not say a venture capitalist in the sense of just buying it for pure investment,” he said. “We’re going to be looking at companies that could help us bring to market cognitive solutions.”

NEOM’s product roadmap is based around the idea of a cognitive product solution set. 

“These are predictive applications using advanced data science to help businesses create more profit, to help users simplify their lives,” Bradley said. “To help us control and be able to bring trust back into the data economy.”

One product NEOM expects to be rolling out is a consent management platform called Epsilon, and another is a tool that will help enterprises simplify and coordinate various pieces of the internet of things value chain, he said.

HIGHLIGHTS

● One product NEOM expects to be rolling out is a consent management platform called Epsilon.

● Another is a tool that will help enterprises simplify and coordinate various pieces of IoT value chain.

● The third product NEOM is preparing is called X versus X, which brings together the metaverse and the physical environment.

The third product NEOM is preparing will brings together the metaverse and the physical environment.

“A lot of people talk about the metaverse as their digital worlds, but they’re created in fictional environments, '' he said. “They’re created onto themselves because the physical world has already been built.”

“In NEOM’s case, we’re building the physical version of NEOM and the digital at the same time. So, we’re going to create some very unique experiences between the two that can only be accomplished if you were building to this platform.”

Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a global player for innovation thanks to a record year for startups and funding

Saudi startups in the financial technology sector emerged as the most funded in the Kingdom, and more private investors and venture capitalists are rushing to invest in these firms at early stages of their business lifecycle. The number of deals closed recently hit a record with over $150 million in the first half of 2021.

This represents a 1,738 percent year-on-year growth, topping other industries including food and beverage, as well as e-commerce, which was a star sector during the pandemic.

According to a report from Magnitt, fintech startups closed 12 deals during the said period, accounting for 24 percent of the 54 deals across the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom.

Topics: FII 2021 NEOM Joseph Bradley

Related

Special Three projects that prove the power of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM giga-project
Business & Economy
Three projects that prove the power of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM giga-project
Oracle signed as first tenant of NEOM’s data centre
Business & Economy
Oracle signed as first tenant of NEOM’s data centre

Dammam Biotech Valley aspires to be innovation hub

Dammam Biotech Valley aspires to be innovation hub
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Wael Mahdi & Jana Salloum

Dammam Biotech Valley aspires to be innovation hub

Dammam Biotech Valley aspires to be innovation hub
  • The firm is simultaneously working on different fronts such as incubating ideas, conducting research and investing in startups and other projects
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Wael Mahdi & Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Biotech Valley is currently going through clinical trials to manufacture its first vaccines in the Kingdom, CEO Abdulrahman Alolayan told Arab News.

He hopes the trials will end next year after which it will be presented to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority for further approval.

Alolayan, who is also an academic at King Saud University, said the company is seeking international partnerships to manufacture the vaccine.

“We are talking to a number of international partners from Switzerland, India and the UK. Once we finalize it, we will make it public,” he said on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative summit held in Riyadh this week. The CEO said the company is simultaneously working on different fronts such as incubating ideas, conducting research and investing in startups and other projects.

Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Biotech Valley is planning to be a hub in health and biotechnology innovation, the CEO said. 

Highlighting the importance of biotechnology, Alolayan said the field is fast developing and new technologies in biotech will help transform other industries such as health care, food and agriculture.

He said the Kingdom is working hard to develop and localize the biotechnology industry as part of the Vision 2030, as is evident from the views of the Saudi investment minister expressed at the FII. 

Biotech involves technology that uses biological systems and living organisms such as molecules to develop new products. This is a field where science meets commerce, as breakthrough medicines, biofuels, GM plants and so on are usually conceived in a university or hospital lab and then taken to the market by private companies — a process that can take up to a decade.

Topics: Future Investment Initiative Biotech

Related

Update Saudi Energy Ministry launches tender for dry gas network in Dammam
Business & Economy
Saudi Energy Ministry launches tender for dry gas network in Dammam
This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows an engineer working at the Quality Control Laboratory on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh to host global summit on medical biotechnology in September

Egypt to invest $1.45bn for local development

Egypt to invest $1.45bn for local development
Updated 40 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to invest $1.45bn for local development

Egypt to invest $1.45bn for local development
Updated 40 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt plans to invest 22.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.45 billion) for sustainable local development during the financial year 2021/2022.

Hala Al-Saeed, Egyptian minister of planning, said it is part of the country’s efforts to achieve the goals envisaged in Egypt’s Vision 2030.

The ministry, she said, wants to focus on the development of all governorates and seeks to develop an indicator to determine the comparative and competitive advantage of each governorate in the country.

A report published by the ministry said a total of 7.66 billion Egyptian pounds were allocated to the development of roads and bridges. Another key target is the development and strengthening of electricity networks across the country followed by environmental programs.

Topics: Egypt Hala Al-Saeed

Related

Egypt’s supply minister says new price for bread ‘will take time’
Middle-East
Egypt’s supply minister says new price for bread ‘will take time’
Egypt’s government projects to go 30% green by 2024
Business & Economy
Egypt’s government projects to go 30% green by 2024

G20 leaders endorse tax deal, pledge more vaccines for the poor

Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics. (AFP/Getty Images)
Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics. (AFP/Getty Images)
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

G20 leaders endorse tax deal, pledge more vaccines for the poor

Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics. (AFP/Getty Images)
  • Many of the G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, will fly straight to Glasgow for the start on Monday of the United Nation's climate summit
  • Historic minimum tax accord for big business endorsed
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

ROME: Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies endorsed on Saturday a global minimum tax aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in tax havens, and also agreed to get more COVID vaccines to poorer nations.

Attending their first in-person summit in two years, G20 leaders broadly backed calls to extend debt relief for impoverished countries and pledged to vaccinate 70 percent of the world’s population against COVID-19 by mid-2022.

Italy, hosting the gathering in Rome, put health and the economy at the top of the agenda for the first day of the meeting, with the more difficult climate discussions set for Sunday.

Underscoring the way the coronavirus crisis has up-ended the world, doctors in white coats and Red Cross workers joined the leaders for their traditional “family” photograph — a tribute to the sacrifices and efforts of medics across the globe.

Addressing the opening of the meeting, being held in a steel and glass convention centre, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said governments had to work together to face up to the formidable challenges facing their peoples.

“From the pandemic, to climate change, to fair and equitable taxation, going it alone is simply not an option,” Draghi said.

The corporate tax deal was hailed as a evidence of renewed multilateral coordination, with major corporations facing a minimum 15 percent tax wherever they operate from 2023 to prevent them from shielding their profits in off-shore entities.

“This is more than just a tax deal — it’s diplomacy reshaping our global economy and delivering for our people,” US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter.

Like many of the other G20 leaders in Italy, Biden will fly straight to Glasgow on Sunday for the UN’s climate summit, known as COP26, which is seen as crucial to addressing the threat of rising temperatures.

The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, accounts for an estimated 80 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but hopes the Rome meeting might pave the way to success in Scotland have dimmed considerably.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin both decided to follow events only via video link and diplomats looking to seal a meaningful accord said both countries, as well as India, were resisting ambitious new climate goals.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged the G20 and COP26 talks would be difficult, but warned that without courageous action, world civilization could collapse as swiftly as the ancient Roman empire, ushering in a new Dark Age.

“It’s going to be very, very tough to get the agreement we need,” he told reporters, standing next to the ruins of the Colosseum amphitheater — a symbol of once mighty Rome.

A draft communique seen by Reuters said G20 countries will step up their efforts to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius — the level scientists have said is necessary to avoid disastrous new climate patterns.

The document also acknowledges that current national plans on how to curb harmful emissions will have to be strengthened, but offered little detail on how this should be done.

Additionally, the leaders are set to pledge to halt financing of overseas coal-fired power generation by the end of this year, and to “do our utmost” to stop building new coal power plants before the end of the 2030s.

Apparently relishing in-person diplomacy after months of relative isolation, the leaders held numerous meetings on the sidelines, including discussions between the US, Britain, Germany and France on Iran's nuclear program.

“It is great to see all of you here, after a difficult few years for the global community,” Draghi said, catching the largely upbeat mood amongst those present.

Topics: G20 climate change COVID-19 Economic recovery

Related

UN chief warns G20 of ‘serious risk’ of failure at climate talks
World
UN chief warns G20 of ‘serious risk’ of failure at climate talks
G20 finance chiefs back deal to revamp corporate taxation: Reuters
G20 finance chiefs back deal to revamp corporate taxation: Reuters

Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO

Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO

Freezing wind turbines expansion in France would be ‘mistake:’ Engie CEO
Updated 30 October 2021
Reuters

PARIS: The CEO of French multinational utility Engie said on Saturday it would be a “huge mistake” to declare a moratorium on wind power development, criticizing proposals from the far and centre right.

Catherine MacGregor’s comments came amid an active anti-wind movement in France, notably supported by Xavier Bertrand, the leading conservative contender in the presidential vote who says he opposes any “archaic growth” of wind turbines.

Two weeks ago, French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she would end all subsidies for renewable energy and take down France's wind turbines if she was elected next year.

“In my view, it is today extremely dangerous to declare a moratorium on wind energy in France,” MacGregor told France Inter radio.

“If we want to “decarbonize” France by 2050, we must build more renewable energy capacities, sun power and wind power,” she added.

In a 2030 roadmap for the French economy presented earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron proposed billions of euros of support for electric vehicles, the nuclear industry and green hydrogen — produced with nuclear — but made little mention of renewable energy.

France produces about 75 percent of its power in nuclear plants, which means its electricity output has among the lowest carbon emissions per capita of any developed country. However, it lags far behind Germany and other European nations in wind and solar investment.

Topics: France renewable #windenergy

Related

ENGIE-led consortium closes financing for Saudi largest solar-powered water desalination plant
Business & Economy
ENGIE-led consortium closes financing for Saudi largest solar-powered water desalination plant

Latest updates

NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent
NEOM to invest in Saudi, foreign startups to develop talent
Dammam Biotech Valley aspires to be innovation hub
Dammam Biotech Valley aspires to be innovation hub
Egypt to invest $1.45bn for local development
Egypt to invest $1.45bn for local development
Iran-linked hackers breach Israeli firm
Iran-linked hackers breach Israeli firm
UN urges talks on Western Sahara after cease-fire breakdown
UN urges talks on Western Sahara after cease-fire breakdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.