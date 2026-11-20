RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s consumer spending remained above $3.7 billion in the week ending Nov. 14, as a 16.3 percent surge in apparel purchases provided a boost to retail activity, official data showed.

The Kingdom’s point-of-sale transactions totalled SR14.03 billion ($3.73 billion) during the monitored week, down 6.7 percent from the previous week, while the number of transactions fell 2.8 percent to 257.38 million, according to the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA.

Apparel was the standout among major categories, with the number of transactions rising 6 percent to 12.38 million, even as most other sectors posted declines.

Books and stationery also bucked the trend, with spending rising 10.2 percent to SR129.95 million.

Speaking to Arab News, economist Talat Hafiz said the increase in apparel spending likely reflects cooler weather and consumers purchasing winter clothing.

“Seasonal promotional campaigns may also have encouraged shoppers to bring forward purchases and take advantage of attractive offers, even as overall spending declined,” he added.

Sectoral spending

Spending on food and beverages amounted to SR2.31 billion, a weekly decline of 14.8 percent.

Transactions in restaurants and cafes stood at SR1.84 billion, down 2.5 percent.

Gas stations recorded SR1.04 billion in POS transactions, down 0.6 percent, while the transportation sector saw spending of SR1.02 billion, down 3.2 percent.

Healthcare spending stood at SR844.79 million, a drop of 9.9 percent, while professional and business services amounted to SR575.55 million, down 7.8 percent.

Jewelry recorded the steepest decline among major sectors, falling 24 percent to SR489.12 million. Education-related spending dropped 21.9 percent to SR107.56 million, while telecommunications fell 17.6 percent to SR254.98 million.

Geographic breakdown

Riyadh led POS transactions, with spending in the capital reaching SR5.01 billion, down 5 percent from the previous week, while the number of transactions slipped 2.1 percent to 86.95 million.

Jeddah recorded transactions worth SR1.83 billion, a decline of 5.4 percent, with the number of transactions at 28.75 million.

In Dammam, POS spending totalled SR702.28 million, down 5.4 percent, followed by Madinah at SR561.61 million, also down 5.4 percent, and Makkah at SR524.27 million, which fell 8.6 percent.