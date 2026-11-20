RIYADH: Rashid Hassan

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has ranked first globally in a UN report, while the Digital Government Services Index for 2026 has placed it among the world’s top five countries.

Saudi Arabia has achieved the new global milestone, ranking first worldwide in the Online Service Index and among the top five countries in the UN E-Government Development Index for 2026.

It also secured top positions globally in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index, Participation and Engagement, and E-Government Infrastructure, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The UN report not only highlighted Saudi Arabia’s adoption of a robust institutional framework for digital government, data and artificial intelligence but also the pivotal role of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority in driving digital transformation through an integrated national system.

The SDAIA has contributed to advancing Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation by developing an integrated national ecosystem comprising 12 projects, initiatives and platforms in data, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.



These efforts have improved government service efficiency, strengthened integration among government entities and developed national capabilities, supporting an advanced digital government powered by innovation and modern technologies, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Lauding the achievement, Dr. Syed Ahad Murtaza Alvi, a faculty member at the College of Applied Computer Sciences, King Saud University told Arab News: “The UN recognition of Saudi Arabia as a global leader in digital government, highlighted by its historic achievement of securing first place worldwide in the OSI for 2026, is a remarkable milestone.

“It reflects the Kingdom’s visionary leadership, strategic investments in advanced technologies and unwavering commitment to digital excellence under Saudi Vision 2030.

“This achievement is not simply about securing a global ranking, it represents the successful transformation of a national vision into measurable outcomes that are gaining recognition on the world stage.”

Alvi said that the SDAIA deserved special recognition for its pivotal role in building an integrated national ecosystem of data, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

The UN’s recognition highlighted how strategic investments in AI and digital infrastructure could translate into tangible national achievements, he said.



“From an academic perspective this achievement sets an inspiring example for nations. Saudi Arabia is not merely adopting emerging technologies but actively shaping the future of intelligent governance through innovation, research and national capacity development.

“I believe this success will further encourage collaboration between universities, research institutions and industry, strengthening the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global hub for artificial intelligence and digital innovation.”

In data management, the SDAIA has conducted three measurement cycles under the national data index Nudee, with the latest cycle covering more than 200 government entities. This aims to raise the maturity of national data management practices and ensure regulatory compliance.

The Kingdom has also developed a regulatory framework for data and AI through the SDAIA, issuing 34 regulatory documents — 25 for data management and governance and nine for AI — to strengthen compliance with relevant regulations.



To boost AI readiness, the SDAIA launched the National Artificial Intelligence Index, which measures readiness and maturity in technology adoption and identifies opportunities to enhance government performance.



In human capital development, the Samai initiative has trained more than 1.2 million individuals in data and AI fields, supporting the growth of national expertise and the sustainability of technological advancement.



The SDAIA has also fostered an innovation-friendly regulatory environment through the experimental data regulatory sandbox, allowing innovative solutions to be tested within a regulatory framework. This initiative emphasizes data protection and monetization, with the 2025 cohort producing six new products and services.



In AI governance, the SDAIA has accredited more than 60 companies, encouraging adherence to national principles and enhancing the reliability of technological solutions.



This integrated national system reflects the SDAIA’s efforts to build the core enablers of digital government — from infrastructure and data integration to governance, innovation and talent development — in support of Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of a leading, data-driven digital government.