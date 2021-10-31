You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 247 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.01 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 247 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.01 million. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vhgrc

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
  • Ministry of Interior records 742 violations against precautionary measures in past week
  • Municipalities close several businesses and issue fines to a number of others for breaching coronavirus protocols
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,794.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 548,617 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 61 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 13, followed by Jeddah with 11, Madinah confirmed four, and Makkah recorded three cases.
The health ministry also announced that 36 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 537,570.
Over 45.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 21.4 million people have been fully vaccinated.


Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the disease.
The Ministry of Interior reported 742 violations in the past week, compared to 22,746 the previous week. The highest number of breaches was recorded in Riyadh with 270, followed by Makkah with 208, Madinah with 80, and the Eastern Province with 65. The Northern Borders Province recorded the lowest number of violations with one.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out more than 9,179 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the past week. Authorities recorded 449 violations and closed 14 businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.

Jeddah Municipality carried out 12,990 tours in the past week and field teams closed 32 commercial outlets and issued fines to 32 others for breaching protocols.
Tabuk Municipality carried out 7,293 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the last week and authorities closed seven commercial outlets for breaching protocols. In Hail, 22 facilities were closed in the past week during 517 inspection rounds.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 247 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.01 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Interior Eastern Province Municipality violations Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi King Salman says poor countries face difficulties in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines
Saudi King Salman says poor countries face difficulties in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines

Saudi foreign minister: Hezbollah dominance of political system is Lebanon’s real problem

Saudi foreign minister: Hezbollah dominance of political system is Lebanon’s real problem
Updated 18 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister: Hezbollah dominance of political system is Lebanon’s real problem

Saudi foreign minister: Hezbollah dominance of political system is Lebanon’s real problem
  • Prince Faisal said Lebanon’s leaders need to “bring Lebanon back to its place in the Arab world”
  • “There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iran's proxies over the scene,” the foreign minister said
Updated 18 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanon’s main problem is Hezbollah’s dominance of its political system, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has said.

“The crisis there is not a crisis between us and Lebanon to some extent. There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iran's proxies over the scene, and this is what concerns us, and this is what makes it futile to deal with Lebanon,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in an interview with Al Arabiya on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The minister added that Lebanon’s leaders need to “bring Lebanon back to its place in the Arab world,” which he said is “available.”

The minister’s interview comes after comments form Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi’s on the Yemen war sparked a diplomatic dispute with Gulf countries.

Kordahi said the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and called the war in Yemen “futile.”

Saudi Arabia responded by recalling its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and requested the departure of Lebanon's envoy to the Kingdom, giving him 48 hours to leave. The Kingdom also banned Lebanese imports. 

Other Gulf countries including the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait also withdrew their diplomats and requested Lebanese envoys to to leave. 

Regarding Yemen, Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is committed to bringing about a comprehensive ceasefire and then political dialogue, but that the Iran-backed Houthi militia posed a roadblock toward achieving a lasting peace deal.

“The Kingdom is committed to what it has put forward. We want to reach a comprehensive cease-fire immediately and then move on to political dialogue. Unfortunately, the Houthis are still relying on a military solution. The Houthis are still showing or presenting their narrow interests and those of regional parties over Yemen's interest,” the minister said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon Hezbollah Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri
Middle-East
Hezbollah responsible for Lebanon’s rift with Saudi Arabia, says former PM Hariri
Lebanese information minister George Kordahi. (AFP)
Media
Lebanese media minister George Kordahi stirs controversy yet again by defending Houthis

Saudi and US air forces complete joint exercise

Saudi and US air forces complete joint exercise
Updated 36 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and US air forces complete joint exercise

Saudi and US air forces complete joint exercise
  • The exercise is a continuation of the joint cooperation between the two air forces to maintain regional security and stability
Updated 36 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and their American counterparts have completed a bilateral exercise to protect regional security, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday.
The exercise included participation of F-15C fighters of the RSAF and B-1 strategic bombers of the US Air Force.
“The exercise highlighted capabilities, air control and operational integration,” the ministry said, and it is in “continuation of the joint cooperation between the Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force to maintain the security and stability of the region.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) saudi ministry of defense F-15C US Air Force

Related

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the US Navy concluded the Indigo Defender — 21 exercise in the Kingdom’s Western Fleet. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and US navies conclude 10-day exercise in Red Sea
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and US foreign ministers discuss developments in Sudan

World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen

World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen

World ‘outraged’ over attack on Aden airport in Yemen
  • Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the attack and said it was directed against all Yemeni people
  • The Arab Parliament said that targeting Aden airport poses a great danger and a flagrant threat to air traffic in Yemen
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The five permanent members of the UN Security Council expressed ‘outrage’ over a bombing outside Aden Airport in Yemen that killed 12 people, including children.
The US embassy to Yemen said the heads of missions accredited to Yemen from the US, UK, France, China and Russia condemned the attack on Saturday that injured many other.
“The international community will continue to stand with the people of Yemen in fighting terrorism,” the embassy statement said, adding that “the perpetrators of this attack must be brought to justice without delay.”
The US, UK, France, China and Russia also said they continued to strongly support the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and “for the efforts of the Yemeni government to restore stability and security to the country.”

The car bomb exploded near the airport in the temporary capital, Aden, the Yemeni government said. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing. 
Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the attack and said it was not directed against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government only, but against all Yemenis, “who seek security, peace, stability and prosperity at a time when dark forces stand in the way of achieving their aspirations.”
The foreign ministry expressed the Kingdom’s continuous solidarity and its support for Yemen and the Yemeni people, calling on all parties to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement to unite ranks, confront terrorism, achieve security and stability, and restore their state.
Kuwait, Bahrain Egypt and Jordan issued similar statements strongly condemned the attack and expressing their solidarity and support for Yemen. They also sent condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The Arab Parliament said that targeting Aden airport poses a great danger and a flagrant threat to air traffic in Yemen, calling on the international community to move quickly to confront these dangerous attacks.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen United Nations UN Security Council (UNSC) Aden Aden International Airport

Related

Update Children among 12 killed in Yemen car blast
Middle-East
Children among 12 killed in Yemen car blast
Fighters loyal to the Yemeni government deploy in a position of the Al-Juba frontline, facing Iran-backed Houthi militants in the northeastern province of Marib, on Oct. 24, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Four children killed in Houthi mortar strike in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain for Lebanon stance

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain for Lebanon stance
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain for Lebanon stance

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain for Lebanon stance
  • King Salman said the stances of Kuwait and Bahrain reflect solidarity with the Kingdom
  • Lebanese information minister George Kordahi had said that the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanked the leaders of Kuwait and Bahrain for measures taken by their countries in response to comments made by the Lebanese information minister.

During separate phone calls with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Bahrain’s King Hamad, the King said the stances of their countries reflect solidarity with the Kingdom and the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

A video of Lebanese information minister George Kordahi saying that the Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and calling the war in Yemen “futile” emerged on Tuesday.

Kordahi also described the war in Yemen as a Saudi “aggression.”

Bahrain gave the Lebanese ambassador to the country 48 hours to leave on Friday after Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations, requested the departure of Lebanon's envoy to the Kingdom, and banned Lebanese imports hours earlier.

Kuwait followed suit on Saturday and summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and requested the departure of Lebanon’s charge d’affaires within 48 hours.

The king of Bahrain reiterated the depth of relations between his country and the Kingdom and the unity of the GCC countries.

Kuwait’s emir said that measures taken by his country affirm the unity of GCC countries and the depth of brotherhood among its peoples.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon Kuwait Bahrain Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi

Related

UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
UAE withdraws diplomats from Lebanon ‘in solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia
Update Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia orders Lebanon envoy to leave, recalls its ambassador to country

Saudi and US foreign ministers discuss developments in Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi and US foreign ministers discuss developments in Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal also met with the chairman of the African Union Commission on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome
Updated 31 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks on Sunday, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit, in the Italian capital, Rome.
The two ministers discussed recent developments in Sudan and the importance of strengthening joint action to support everything that achieves security and stability for the north African country.
The two sides exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and reviewed international efforts, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, Prince Faisal met with the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, to review aspects of relations between Saudi Arabia and the African Union and ways of enhancing them in various fields.
The two sides also discussed the most prominent topics raised at the G20 summit, including the challenges of confronting climate change and promoting sustainable development, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Prince Faisal bin Farhan G20 2021 African Union Commission US State Department Antony Blinken Moussa Faki Mahamat G20 Italy 2021 Sudan G20

Related

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests
Middle-East
UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain for Lebanon stance
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman thanks leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain for Lebanon stance

Latest updates

Middle East will get to net zero on its terms with realistic targets
The real message that came out of the inaugural Middle East Green Initiative is that the transition to a net-zero future must be gradual and must not damage regional economic growth. (GettyImages)
Philippine army kills top rebel commander
Philippine army kills top rebel commander
Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns
Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns
London event explores revolutionizing British Umrah pilgrim experience in Saudi Arabia
London event explores revolutionizing British Umrah pilgrim experience in Saudi Arabia
Cash withdrawals from ATMs down 5% in Q3: Saudi Central Bank
Cash withdrawals from ATMs down 5% in Q3: Saudi Central Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.