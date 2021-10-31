Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,794.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 548,617 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 61 remain in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 13, followed by Jeddah with 11, Madinah confirmed four, and Makkah recorded three cases.

The health ministry also announced that 36 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 537,570.

Over 45.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 21.4 million people have been fully vaccinated.



Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Interior reported 742 violations in the past week, compared to 22,746 the previous week. The highest number of breaches was recorded in Riyadh with 270, followed by Makkah with 208, Madinah with 80, and the Eastern Province with 65. The Northern Borders Province recorded the lowest number of violations with one.

The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities.

Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.

The municipality of Eastern Province carried out more than 9,179 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the past week. Authorities recorded 449 violations and closed 14 businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.

Jeddah Municipality carried out 12,990 tours in the past week and field teams closed 32 commercial outlets and issued fines to 32 others for breaching protocols.

Tabuk Municipality carried out 7,293 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the last week and authorities closed seven commercial outlets for breaching protocols. In Hail, 22 facilities were closed in the past week during 517 inspection rounds.

Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 247 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.01 million.