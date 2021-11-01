You are here

France's Macron says Australia PM lied over submarine deal

France’s Macron says Australia PM lied over submarine deal
French President Emmanuel Macron and French Ecological Transition Minister Barbara Pompili arrive for the start of the COP26 UN Climate Summit, Glasgow, Nov. 1, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

France’s Macron says Australia PM lied over submarine deal

France’s Macron says Australia PM lied over submarine deal
  • Emmanuel Macron: ‘I have a lot of respect and a lot of friendship for your people. I just say when we have respect, you have to be true’
  • Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce: ‘We didn’t steal an island, we didn’t deface the Eiffel Tower. It was a contract’
Reuters

SYDNEY: French President Emmanuel Macron said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied to him over the cancelation of a submarine building contract in September, and indicated more efforts were required to rebuild trust between the two allies.
In Rome for the G20 summit, the two leaders were meeting for first time since Australia scrapped the multi-billion dollar deal with France as part of a new security alliance with Britain and the United States unveiled in September.
The alliance, dubbed AUKUS, which could give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarines, caught Paris off guard, prompting it to recall ambassadors from Washington and Canberra amid accusations that France had been betrayed.
“I don’t think, I know,” Macron said in response to a question whether he thought that Morrison had lied to him
“I have a lot of respect for your country,” he said in comments on Sunday to a group of Australian reporters who had traveled to Italy for the summit of leaders of the top 20 economies.
“I have a lot of respect and a lot of friendship for your people. I just say when we have respect, you have to be true and you have to behave in line, and consistently, with this value.”
Morrison told a media conference later the same day that he had not lied, and had previously explained to Macron that conventional submarines would no longer meet Australia’s needs. The process of repairing ties had begun, he added.
Morrison and Macron spoke last week before the Australian prime minister publicly sought a handsake with his French counterpart at the G20 meeting.
On Monday, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce urged France to view the matter in perspective.
“We didn’t steal an island, we didn’t deface the Eiffel Tower. It was a contract,” Joyce told reporters in Moree, 644 km(400 miles) northwest of Sydney.
“Contracts have terms and conditions, and one of those terms and conditions and propositions is that you might get out of the contract.”
Joyce spoke just hours before Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne met France’s ambassador to Canberra. Payne said their hour-long meeting focused on efforts to repair the relationship.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden said the handling of the new pact had been clumsy, adding that he had thought France had been informed of the contract cancelation before the pact was announced.

Topics: France Australia Emmanuel Macron Scott Morrison Barnaby Joyce

From academic to laborer: Afghan economic crisis spares few

From academic to laborer: Afghan economic crisis spares few
From academic to laborer: Afghan economic crisis spares few

From academic to laborer: Afghan economic crisis spares few
DUBAI: Unpaid for months and with many mouths to feed, Afghan assistant professor Khalilullah Tawhidyar recently found temporary work on a building site.
With the 300 Afghanis ($3.30) he earned that day, he bought provisions for his family.
The former member of a government taskforce on educational reform, who teaches English at Parwan University just north of Kabul, is one of thousands of middle class, educated Afghans fighting poverty as the country’s economy teeters.
“I had no choice,” Tawhidyar told Reuters, adding that he had not received his salary for three months. “This is the story of many educated people here now.”
Already battling a severe drought and the coronavirus pandemic, Afghanistan’s financial crisis has worsened since the return of the Taliban to power in mid-August.
Billions of dollars in international aid have dried up as the international community works out how to interact with the hard-line Islamist movement, and billions more in foreign currency reserves are locked up in vaults in the West.
“You see doctors, teachers, judges being forced to work as shopkeepers, taxi drivers, or laborers,” said Victor Moses, the Afghanistan country director for the non-profit group CARE.
A report by the group last month said close to half of Afghanistan’s population – around 19 million people – face acute hunger. A recent UN report said as much as 97 percent of the population could sink below the poverty line by mid-2022.
Over the weekend, the Taliban renewed calls for their government to be recognized, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world.
Tawhidyar, who has a master’s degree from India and has attended courses in Malaysia and Sri Lanka, said he took up manual labor after he ran out of money and food.
While he sometimes goes into the public university where he works, classes have yet to resume because of lack of funding.
Like many Afghan households, Tawhidyar lives with his extended family, and 17 people depend on his salary.
“I was making just enough money to support my needs,” said the 36-year-old. When the salary stopped, he borrowed from friends and relatives, but that ran out weeks ago. By then, his heavily pregnant wife had missed two doctor’s appointments.
“The situation came that we didn’t have bread ... we were just cooking rice and then the rice also finished,” he said.
Syed Bashir Aalemy, head of the English language department at Tawhidyar’s university, said he had been working as a taxi driver for the past few weeks.
“There is no other way,” Aalemy said. With fuel prices rising that work may dry up, he added.
The rise of an educated middle class, working in education and government or for aid groups, banks and media and telecoms companies, was one of the most visible products of 20 years of Western involvement in Afghanistan.
Thousands of those people fled in the chaotic evacuation that followed the Taliban’s shock victory in August, fearing a return to its harsh rule and restricted freedoms. For those who remain, financial distress is common, even among the better off.
Abdul, a 41-year-old former police officer in Kabul and father of four, said he recently sold the last piece of land he inherited from his father in order to buy a taxi.
The 300-500 Afghanis he earned each day was barely enough to provide daily meals for his family of six, added Abdul, who declined to give his last name for security reasons.
Tawhidyar said he was carrying a sack of building material at the construction site when a friend took a picture of him.
Later that night in mid-October, he said, he posted an emotional message on Facebook featuring the image. “I was thinking about where I have come in my life.”
The post quickly went viral with thousands of shares on social media, and some of his friends reached out to express sympathy and offer financial help.
He borrowed around $300 from close friends who insisted he took the money, he said.
“But how long will I borrow? I already have a debt of thousands of dollars.”
Fearing a backlash, and warnings from Afghans who support the Taliban’s return to power, he said he had since deleted the post and deactivated his Facebook account.
If the university salary does not arrive, he said, he would have to return to manual labor.

Updated 45 min ago
AFP

  • As of Monday, foreigners can enter Israel with a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel opened up to vaccinated visitors Monday after 20 months of closure, with Jews and Palestinians reliant on tourism voicing cautious hope the pandemic’s economic devastation will gradually ease.
Rami Razouk, a Palestinian souvenir shop owner in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem’s Old City, said he was “very happy” at the prospect of increased revenue, but conceded his store was not quite ready for an influx.
“Everything is dusty,” the 35-year-old said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
Razouk and top Israeli officials said that Monday marked a partial re-opening, and that it would be premature to immediately expect busloads of tourists to start spending across the region.
“We are far from the (complete) opening of the skies,” Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told reporters, saying it will become clearer in coming weeks how many tourists will visit under current rules.
As of Monday, foreigners can enter Israel with a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours and if their last vaccine dose was administered less than six months ago. Unvaccinated children remain subject to quarantine rules.
“It’s not going to happen in one day or two,” Razouk said, lamenting a long period with almost no sales. “It will take time.”
Before Israel imposed the first of several coronavirus closures in March 2020, tourism was growing at a galloping pace in a region home to countless religious sites sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews.
A record 4.6 million people visited in 2019, an 11 percent increase on 2018, generating revenue of 23 billion shekels ($7.3 billion), or 1.5 percent of Israel’s GDP, the ministry said.
“The tourism industry had been driving 200 kilometers an hour, and we stopped suddenly because of COVID-19,” Tourism Ministry Director General Amir Halevi said Monday.
As expected, business from foreign tourists has plummeted since. Despite Monday’s opening, just 1.5 billion shekel in revenues is expected this year.
Ezechiel Grinberg, a Jerusalem-based independent tour guide, said he survived on minimum wage government subsidies for nearly 18 months.
“It’s great as a (tourism) professional,” that visitors are starting to come back, he said. But he voiced concern that burdensome entry requirements will still suppress his income.
Nader Zaro, a Palestinian who owns a coffee shop on the Old City’s Via Dolorosa (Path of Sorrow) — seen by many as the route Jesus was forced to walk to his crucifixion — said he needed “normal tourists” to come back.
Israel has allowed in select tourist groups under special arrangements, but Zaro explained such groups don’t help small operators like him.
“Everyone wants to catch them,” Zaro said. “There are big sharks and small sharks... and big sharks eat all. Me, I’m eaten.”
Despite record high COVID-19 transmission figures in late August and September, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition government avoided a new lockdown, betting that a fresh vaccination push could stem a wave blamed partly on Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Authorities launched an aggressive campaign to inoculate citizens with a third, booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which drove down infections.
Following widespread data that the Pfizer-BioNTech’s protection wanes six months after the last jab, Israel has put recent vaccinations at the center of its re-opening strategy.
Among those who landed at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on Monday was American Lauren Solsberg, who said she had to get a booster to meet entry requirements.
“It was down to the last minute before we knew that we were going to come,” she said.

Topics: Israel tourism

Updated 01 November 2021
AFP

  • Court says convict killed the two journalists ‘with the aim of destabilising security and stability and intimidating people for terrorist purposes’
AFP

BAGDHAD: Iraq’s supreme court on Monday sentenced a man to death by hanging for the murder of two journalists covering anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra last year.
Ahmad Abdessamad, a 37-year-old correspondent for Al-Dijla television station, and his cameraman Safaa Ghali, 26, were driving in their hometown of Basra in January 2020 when another vehicle pulled up, and gunmen opened fire, spraying the car with bullets.
The condemned man, identified only by the initials “H.K.,” had “confessed to all the crimes,” the court in Basra said in a statement.
The court said he had killed the two journalists “with the aim of destabilizing security and stability and intimidating people for terrorist purposes.”
It did not provide further details about any group he belonged to.
He was arrested in early 2021 with four other members of a “network of 16 people responsible for assassinations,” a security official said at the time.
The decree authorizing his hanging must still be signed by Iraqi President Barham Saleh, and he has 30 days to appeal.
Demonstrations erupted in October 2019 in Baghdad and across Iraq’s Shiite-majority south, railing against government graft and a lack of jobs.
Around 600 people died across Iraq and tens of thousands were wounded in violence related to the protests.
Dozens of activists have died in targeted killings or been abducted since October 2019, in attacks sometimes carried out in the dead of night by men on motorbikes.
Iraqi human rights organizations accuse the government of failing to bring the killers to justice, but Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has repeatedly pledged to track down the gunmen.

Topics: Iraq

Updated 01 November 2021
AFP

  • Mohib Ullah was shot dead in late September in a refugee camp near the port city of Cox’s Bazar
AFP

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police have arrested 172 Rohingya in recent weeks after a crackdown sparked by the brutal murder of a prominent community leader, the force said Monday.
Mohib Ullah was shot dead in late September in a refugee camp near the port city of Cox’s Bazar, in a region home to over 700,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority who fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.
The 48-year-old teacher was a respected advocate for the community but in the weeks before his assassination he had been the target of death threats from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) militant group.
Among those arrested in the weeks since were 10 suspected of involvement in the killing, said Naimul Haque, commander of the elite Armed Police Battalion (APB).
“Our drives against the miscreants in the camps will continue,” he added.
Another 114 people taken into custody had declared themselves ARSA members, Haque’s unit said in a statement.
Bangladesh routinely denies that the insurgents operate in the refugee camps, claiming instead that criminals involved in armed violence and drug trafficking use the group’s name to trade on their reputation.
But Ullah’s family and colleagues have blamed the group for his murder, an allegation that ARSA denies.
Police have also relocated more than 70 people, including the slain advocate’s family and relatives of seven people shot dead last month in an assault on an Islamic school — another attack blamed on the militants.
“All the families of the victims were terrified after these incidents,” senior officer Kamran Hossain said.
Nurul Islam, a Rohingya refugee whose son was killed in the school attack, said his family felt too afraid to remain in the camps.
“All Rohingya are unsafe from ARSA,” he said by phone. “They want to kill us, they want instability.”
The UN refugee agency has also helped move some refugees to “safe locations” since Ullah’s killing, UNHCR spokeswoman Regina De la Portilla said.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh

Updated 01 November 2021
AP

  • The workers, including the hotel’s top chef, face accusations of endangering the guests’ lives
  • The sickened tourists include 14 Estonians, 29 Russians and four from the Czech Republic
AP

CAIRO: Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered the detention of three hotel workers pending an investigation into the food poisoning suffered by about 50 foreign tourists at a hotel in a popular Red Sea resort.
Public Prosecutor Hamada El-Sawy said in a statement late Sunday that the workers, including the hotel’s top chef, face accusations of endangering the guests’ lives. The workers denied the accusations, the prosecutor’s statement said.
The sickened tourists include 14 Estonians, 29 Russians and four from the Czech Republic. They were hospitalized after they had dinner over the weekend in the resort city of Hurghada, the statement said. Many have been discharged from hospital after their conditions improved, it said.
Tourism authorities have ordered the closure of the hotel, suspended its director and revoked his work license.
Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the Russian Consul General in Hurghada, Viktor Voropayev, as saying that the tourists have been accommodated at other hotels. Russia is a major source of foreign tourists visiting Egypt.
“The health condition of all the patients is satisfactory, stable and not life-threatening,” Voropayev was quoted as saying.
The incident has come as Egypt is struggling to revive its vital tourism industry, which was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising, and more recently by the coronavirus pandemic.
The government has kept looser virus-related restrictions in the Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh to try to attract foreign visitors.
Government efforts received a boost in August when Russia allowed the resumption of flights between its territory and the Red Sea resorts for the first time since a bomb by the local Daesh affiliate brought down a Russian flight over Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, killing all 224 people on board.

Topics: Egypt

