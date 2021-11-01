Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deal to develop land, air transport

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman on Monday signed two agreements to enhance cooperation in land and air transport.
“The memorandums of understanding aim to exchange experiences between the two sides and enhance cooperation in these sectors,” the Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics said in a statement after the signing in the capital, Riyadh
The agreements were signed in the presence of Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Oman’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Saeed Al-Maawali, during his visit to the Kingdom.
The two ministers also held a meeting to discuss strengthening joint cooperation between the two countries.
The Ministry of Transport and Logistics is working to consolidate cooperation between the Kingdom and the sultanate in the transport and logistics sectors by taking advantage of both countries’ strategic locations to achieve Saudi Arabia’s objectives for transport and services.
