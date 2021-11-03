You are here

Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days

Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
Ellie Smith, left, and her partner Jake Gliddon, display a photo of their missing daughter, Cleo, near Carnarvon in Western Australia state, Australia on Oct. 19, 2021. (AAP via AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days

Australian 4-year-old girl who went missing reunited with parents after 18 days
  • Police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km south of the campsite, early on Wednesday morning and found Cleo Smith in one of the rooms
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: A 4-year-old girl who went missing from an Australian outback campsite more than two weeks ago has been returned safely to her parents after she was rescued by police from a locked house, authorities said on Wednesday.
Police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km (62 miles) south of the campsite, early on Wednesday morning and found Cleo Smith in one of the rooms.
“One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘what’s your name?’. She said ‘My name is Cleo’,” Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said on local television. A man has been taken into custody in relation to the disappearance, he said.
Cleo was last seen in her family’s tent at about 1.30 a.m. local time on Oct. 16 at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, about 900km north of Perth, the capital of Western Australia state. When her parents woke next morning, she was gone.




Four-year-old Cleo Smith recovers in a hospital after she was abducted from her family’s tent in Western Australia during the early hours of October 16. (Western Australian Police Force via AFP)


Australian police had feared the girl had been abducted and offered a A$1 million ($743,000) reward for any information leading to the girl’s whereabouts.
“What a great day. We now have returned Cleo to her loving parents. It’s a wonderful day for this little girl and her loving family,” WA Commissioner Chris Dawson said in a separate televised press appearance.
A team of 140 people had been working on the case with police fielding more than 1,000 tips from the public.
Police said the abduction appears to have been opportunistic and they expect to file charges later in the day.
“She is physically OK. That was evident from the start,” said state police homicide squad Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine, who was one of four people to rescue the child.
“Taking her to the hospital we got assurance of that from people that know what they are doing.”
He said finding her was “without a doubt” the best moment of his career.
“She is a very sweet, energetic girl, very trusting and very open with us,” he said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also welcomed the “wonderful, relieving news.”
“Cleo Smith has been found and is home safe and sound. Our prayers answered,” Morrison said on Twitter.

Topics: Australia

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law
  • Tony Chung had pleaded guilty to secession in the fourth case to come to trial under the sweeping new legislation
  • China imposed the national security law in response to massive and often violent democracy protests in Hong Kong two years ago
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
HONG KONG: A 20-year-old Hong Kong independence activist was facing life in prison Wednesday after becoming the youngest person convicted under the city’s national security law, but told the court he had “nothing to be ashamed of.”
Tony Chung had pleaded guilty to secession in the fourth case to come to trial under the sweeping new legislation, which authorities are using to snuff out dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
“I have nothing to be ashamed of,” Chung said in court as he entered his plea.
Judge Stanley Chan then immediately warned Chung that no talk of politics would be allowed in the courtroom.
Chung is the former convenor of Student Localism, a small group that advocated Hong Kong’s independence from China.
The group was founded in 2016 and disbanded its Hong Kong network shortly before Beijing imposed the security law in 2020, but it has kept its overseas chapters going.
The prosecution said the group advocated that Hong Kong “get rid of the Chinese Communist colonial rule” and “build a Hong Kong republic.”
They disseminated their message through social media, street booths, calling on people to join protests and selling merchandise with independence messages.
Prosecutors said the group issued an appeal to the United States to pass a law imposing sanctions on Hong Kong and China.
The organization also opposed the teaching of Mandarin, the form of Chinese commonly used throughout the mainland, in Hong Kong schools, the court heard.
Chung was also convicted of a money laundering charge Wednesday and in exchange the prosecution agreed to shelve a sedition charge as well as a second money laundering charge, both of which he pleaded not guilty to.
Authorities have previously said the security law is not retroactive but prosecutors cited numerous offenses said to have taken place before the law took effect.
Chung has been in custody for over a year since he was arrested in a coffee shop just meters away from the US consulate in Hong Kong last October.
A little-known group calling itself Friends of Hong Kong put out a statement shortly after his arrest saying it had been trying to arrange for Chung to enter the US consulate that day and apply for asylum.
Last December Chung was sentenced to four months in jail for insulting China’s national flag and unlawful assembly.
China imposed the national security law in response to massive and often violent democracy protests in Hong Kong two years ago, in a move that has brought mainland-style speech curbs to the once outspoken business hub.
The law covers offenses China deems secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces or terrorism.
Four other men have so far been convicted in separate cases under the security law and more than 150 people have been arrested, with around half charged. Bail is often denied.

South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening

South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening

South Korean teens drive up COVID-19 cases ahead of full school reopening
  • South Korea has fully vaccinated nearly 90 percent of its adult population but only began inoculating children aged between 12 and 17 in recent weeks
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea said on Wednesday it would ramp up COVID-19 testing at schools after a sharp rise of infections among children, weeks ahead of a plan to fully reopen schools nationwide.
The surge comes as new social distancing rules aimed at a phased return to normal came into effect on Monday as a part of the country’s plan to gradually move toward living with COVID-19 on the back of high vaccination rates.
South Korea has fully vaccinated nearly 90 percent of its adult population but only began inoculating children aged between 12 and 17 in recent weeks, administering just 0.6 percent of the age group with both doses so far.
“There is a growing concern as the frequency of new cluster outbreaks has been increasing, centered on educational facilities such as private tuition centers and schools,” Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said.
The government would expand the use of portable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19 in schools in Seoul and neighboring regions, and mobilize more virus-prevention personnel in overcrowded schools, he said.
South Korea plans to fully reopen schools nationwide from Nov. 22.
The country reported 2,667 new cases for Tuesday, an increase of more than 1,000 from the day earlier. Nearly one fourth of the new cases were found in teenagers, officials said.
“The teenagers spend a lot of time in communal living such as schools and tuition centers and they are also active in social activities,” Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.
“We believe that the risk of infection will inevitably rise and the confirmed cases will continue to surge stemming from these teenagers.”
South Korea has not seen a noticeable increase in seriously ill cases among teens, with just one out of 378 severe COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals. South Korea has also reported a relatively low mortality rate of 0.78 percent.
Vaccination for the 12-17 age group began in October, using Pfizer/BioNTech, shots.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi
Updated 50 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Myanmar top official saw allowing a foreigner access to someone charged with crimes is against domestic law
Updated 50 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar’s ruling military on Wednesday stood by its decision to deny a Southeast Asian envoy access to detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, resisting growing international pressure to comply with a regional peace plan agreed in April.
Vice-Senior General Soe Win, the second in command of the junta that seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government in February, said allowing a foreigner access to someone charged with crimes was against domestic law.
“I believe no country will allow anyone to do beyond the existing law like this,” he said in a speech published in state media.
His remarks follow last week’s virtual Asian leader summits hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which Myanmar did not attend, in protest at junta leader Min Aung Hlaing’s exclusion for not honoring the peace deal.
It called that a breach of ASEAN’s code of consensus and non-interference and refused to send junior representation.
Soe Win rejected the allegation of non-compliance and said the April agreement with ASEAN had been contingent on it considering Myanmar’s “current internal affairs,” with the envoy’s access to the country “based on internal stability.”
Soe Win’s rebuttal was delivered at a virtual meeting on Tuesday of ASEAN auditors.
He said demands on Myanmar made at last week’s Asian summits were “found to be suspicious of violating the images of ASEAN’s solidarity.”
Myanmar has been paralyzed by protests, strikes and violence since the coup, with the junta struggling to govern and facing armed resistance from militias and ethnic minority rebels allied with a shadow government that it calls “terrorists”.
More than 1,200 civilians have been killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group cited by the United Nations, which the junta has accused of bias.

Topics: Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar ASEAN

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Updated 55 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack

Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
  • A member of the hard-line Haqqani network is the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized the capital
Updated 55 min 48 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: A Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the fighters killed when his men responded to a Daesh attack on a hospital, officials said Wednesday.
Mokhlis, a member of the hard-line Haqqani network and an officer in the Badri Corps special forces, is the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized the capital.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Afghanistan crisis

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopian police march during a parade to display new police uniforms and instruct them to maintain impartiality and respect the law during the election, in Meskel Square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 19, 2021. (AP)
Ethiopian police march during a parade to display new police uniforms and instruct them to maintain impartiality and respect the law during the election, in Meskel Square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 19, 2021. (AP)
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopian police march during a parade to display new police uniforms and instruct them to maintain impartiality and respect the law during the election, in Meskel Square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 19, 2021. (AP)
  • The state of emergency takes effect immediately and will last for six months
Updated 03 November 2021
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The United States said security has “deteriorated significantly,” and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving.
The emergency declaration by Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.
The Tigray forces and their allies pose a “grave and imminent danger” to the country’s existence, the council’s declaration said. “Everyone will be tested,” the prime minister tweeted, saying the declaration was made to “shorten the period of tribulation and provide a time of solution.”
The US has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office, against any attempt to “besiege” the capital, Addis Ababa, after seizing control in recent days of the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha. That positions them to move down a major highway toward the capital.
The state of emergency takes effect immediately and will last for six months. The government can impose a curfew, order citizens into military training, disrupt transport services and travel, suspend licenses of media outlets and detain indefinitely anyone suspected of having links with a terrorist group.
Local administrations in some areas could be disbanded and a military leadership could be installed. Unauthorized public gatherings and any expression of opposition to the state of emergency are banned.
Such actions would be implemented by law. Ethiopian lawmakers are expected to convene within 48 hours.
Meanwhile, the Addis Ababa security bureau told residents that anyone with a firearm should register it now, and it warned that searches of homes and businesses would be carried out to ensure the city’s peace.
The United Nations expressed extreme concern at the latest events, warning that “the stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake” and again calling for an immediate cease-fire.
Ethiopia’s prime minister this week called upon all citizens to combat the approaching Tigray forces, adding that “we should closely follow those who work for the enemy and live among us.” A new roundup of ethnic Tigrayans was seen in the capital Monday.
The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a deadly months-long blockade on their region of around 6 million people, where basic services have been cut off and humanitarian food and medical aid are denied.
This is “perhaps the most egregious humanitarian obstruction in the world,” a senior official with the US Agency for International Development told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “We’re seeing a campaign of systematic, bureaucratic obstruction blocking assistance into areas occupied by (the Tigray forces)” affecting not just Tigray but areas in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions now held by the Tigray fighters, the official said.
The fighters moved into those regions after retaking much of Tigray in June, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents and widening the crisis.
“We certainly had difficulty getting the prime minister’s attention” to the problem and any calls to address it, the senior USAID official said after a recent visit to Ethiopia. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized otherwise.
The Tigray forces say they are now linking up with another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, with which an alliance was struck earlier this year.
The fighting soon could reach the Oromo region that neighbors Addis Ababa. Ethnic Oromo once hailed Abiy as the country’s first Oromo prime minister, but discontent has since emerged with the jailing of outspoken Oromo leaders.
The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, told a public event Tuesday that the linkup of Tigray forces with other armed groups is dangerous.
The envoy also said he understands why Ethiopia’s prime minister doesn’t want to sit at a negotiating table across from leaders of the Tigray forces, but “there are many, many ways to initiate discreet talks.”
In the end, Feltman said, “there will be talks because neither side is going to win.”

Topics: Ethiopia

