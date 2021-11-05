You are here

Diplomats work to avert attack on Ethiopian capital

A man holds a candle during a memorial service in Addis Ababa for the victims of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Intergovernmental Authority on Development urges parties to de-escalate tensions, resolve differences through dialogue
ADDIS ABABA: Diplomatic efforts to try to avert an attack on Ethiopia’s capital gathered pace on Thursday after Tigrayan forces from the north of the country made advances toward the city this week.
The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, was expected to arrive in Addis Ababa later in the day to press for a halt to military operations and a start to ceasefire talks.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni called an East African bloc leaders’ meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss the conflict, which pits the central government against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and its allies.
Separately, the bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, appealed for an immediate ceasefire. It urged the parties to show restraint, de-escalate tensions and resolve their differences through dialogue.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a statement on Wednesday saying “The fighting must stop!”
He called on the rival parties “to put down their arms and to cease the fighting, to talk, and to find a path to sustainable peace.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had spoken to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday “to offer my good offices to create the conditions for a dialogue so the fighting stops.”
In another sign of alarm, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa authorised the voluntary departure of some staff and family members because of the intensifying hostilities.
Washington said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about the situation and called for a halt to military operations in favour of ceasefire talks.
“The (State) Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages,” the embassy said in a statement.

FASTFACT

• Police arrested ‘many people’ in Addis Ababa since the government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, police spokesperson Fasika Fanta said on Thursday.

• Residents said that many Tigrayans had been arrested, but Fasika said arrests were not based on ethnicity.

Police had arrested “many people” in Addis Ababa since the government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, police spokesperson Fasika Fanta said on Thursday.
Residents told Reuters on Wednesday that many Tigrayans had been arrested, but Fasika said arrests were not based on ethnicity.
“We are only arresting those who are directly or indirectly supporting the illegal terrorist group,” he said. “This includes moral, financial and propaganda support.”
He also said many people were registering weapons at police stations around the city in line with a government directive issued on Tuesday for people to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods.
“Some are even coming with bombs and heavy weapons. We are registering those too,” he said.
The streets and shops in Addis Ababa, a city of around five million people, were busy as usual on Thursday morning, though some residents said there was a feeling of uneasy calm.
“There are rumors about the approach of the rebels. People debate about the conflict, most of the people accuse the government for what happened,” said one man, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Abiy’s government declared the state of emergency on Tuesday as the Tigrayan forces threatened to push forward to Addis Ababa.
The Tigrayan troops are in the town of Kemise in Amhara state, 325 km from the capital, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Wednesday.
Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.
Abiy’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, accused the international media of being “overly alarmist” in its coverage of Ethiopia.
“Perpetuating terrorist propaganda as truth from offices far off and detached from the ground is highly unethical,” she said in a tweet.
On Wednesday, the UK urged its citizens to consider leaving Ethiopia while commercial options were available.
The conflict started a year ago when forces loyal to the TPLF, including some soldiers, seized military bases in Tigray. In response, Abiy sent more troops to the northern region.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port

NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port

NGO rescue ship with 800 migrants aboard asks Italy for safe port
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: German rescue charity Sea-Eye said on Thursday it had asked Italy for a safe port to disembark about 800 migrants it rescued from boats in distress in the central Mediterranean.
The charity vessel SEA-EYE 4 took onboard another 400 people from a wooden boat on Wednesday night in a seventh rescue operation since it set sail in mid-October, bringing the total to around 800, Sea-Eye said.
It said Rise Above, another rescue ship operated by NGO Mission Lifeline, reached the split-level wooden boat first and discovered several migrants in the water without life jackets, at least one of whom had to be resuscitated in a lifeboat.
SEA-EYE 4 — a larger vessel — arrived shortly after and took all the migrants onboard.
“A state of emergency is now in effect on the SEA-EYE 4. Any delay by the authorities (on port access) endangers the health and lives of the rescued people and our crew,” Sea-Eye said.
“Sea-Eye has already asked the rescue coordination center in Rome for the assignment of a safe port and the German Foreign Office for urgent assistance,” it added.

FASTFACT

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese reiterated Italy’s frequent calls for other countries to share responsibility for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese reiterated Italy’s frequent calls for other countries to share responsibility for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.
“These people have to be rescued but it is enormously unfair that it should only be Italy (just) because it’s the country of first landing in Europe,” she said at the presentation of a protocol to help Afghan refugees.
The EU has tightened asylum rules and its external borders since more than a million refugees and migrants reached Europe across the Mediterranean six years ago, and it has cut deals with countries such as Turkey and Libya for people to stay elsewhere along the global routes.
Sea-Eye said its ship was now heading to Italy’s far southern island of Lampedusa as it awaits assignment to a safe port. Lampedusa is one of the main landing points for people trying to get into Europe from Africa.
So far this year, 53,836 migrants have arrived in Italy, according to interior ministry data, up from 29,267 in the same period last year.

Topics: Italy migrants

Pakistan to dish out ‘biggest’ public relief package in its history amid inflation hikes

Pakistan to dish out ‘biggest’ public relief package in its history amid inflation hikes
Updated 04 November 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan to dish out ‘biggest’ public relief package in its history amid inflation hikes

Pakistan to dish out ‘biggest’ public relief package in its history amid inflation hikes
  • Relief program to reach 20m families, mitigate inflation
Updated 04 November 2021
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistan will register thousands of grocery stores throughout the country to dish out more than 120 billion rupees ($700 million) under the government’s new public relief package, the information minister revealed on Thursday.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced the initiative as the “biggest welfare program in Pakistan’s history” aimed at mitigating the impact of surging commodity prices due to global price hikes and rising inflation.
The PM’s move came as the statistics bureau produced figures showing that Pakistan’s annual inflation rate rose to 9.2 percent in October, compared with 9 percent in September, and 8.9 percent in October last year.
The subsidy was expected to provide relief to 20 million families, or 130 million people, offering them a 30 percent discount on per unit purchases of three basic edible items — ghee, wheat, and pulses — for six months.
“The national bank will register karyana (grocery) stores,” Pakistani Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry told Arab News. “Thousands of karyana stores will be registered.
“The eligibility would be that the store owner would have their own bank account and should have at least a smartphone on which to download an app.”
The stores, Chaudhry said, would be linked with the government’s poverty alleviation Ehsaas program database, which contained identity data of individuals eligible to receive aid.
“The store owner will feed the national identity card number of the person through the app and if the person’s identity card matches with the Ehsaas database information, they will get subsidy on three items, flour, ghee, and pulses.
“The amount (of subsidy) will be transferred from the Ehsaas account to the store owner account directly,” the minister added.
Analysts say Khan’s new relief package will provide a cushion to people affected by high prices and decreasing purchasing power. 
Samiullah Tariq, research director at Pakistan Kuwait Investment, said the targeted subsidy was a “good attempt to insulate the bottom tier of the population from inflation.”
Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Ltd., a Pakistani securities brokerage and investment banking firm, told Arab News that the program would help to “cushion the lower strata of society by providing them with essential items at subsidized rates.”
He said: “With the high inflation, societies in general have witnessed a significant dip in purchasing power. This announcement will counter that problem.”
However, he pointed out that allocating an additional 120 billion rupees for the purpose would “put pressure on the fiscal side.”
Khurram Schehzad, chief executive officer of financial advisory firm Alpha Beta Core, described the relief package as a “good initiative,” but said its implementation would be a “key challenge.”
Dr. Umair Javed, from the Lahore University of Management Sciences, said: “The implementation challenges remain in almost every such initiative, and the most suitable way would be to implement it through cash subsidies to the targeted families.”
He added: “With 120 billion rupees, it would be hard to fight the commodity inflation and the most effective mechanism would be to give them cash in their hands.”
Senior economist, Dr. Farrukh Saleem, said the aid amount may be too small to provide relief. “If we calculate the disbursement, the amount would be 5 rupees per person per day. This is too small as compared to the inflation rate.”
But Dr. Sajid Amin Javed, senior economist at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, said that regardless of the amount, the initiative was positive, adding that direct cash transfers would be more effective as they would cut down implementation costs.
“Irrespective of the amount, it is positive step that people are getting some relief amid price spikes. Social protection is the prime responsibility of government. The duration should be extended beyond six months because inflation is going to stay for at least a year,” he added.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

COVID-19-free Diwali celebrations mark Malaysia’s gradual return to normalcy

COVID-19-free Diwali celebrations mark Malaysia’s gradual return to normalcy
Updated 04 November 2021
KAMLES KUMAR

COVID-19-free Diwali celebrations mark Malaysia’s gradual return to normalcy

COVID-19-free Diwali celebrations mark Malaysia’s gradual return to normalcy
  • “Finally, I will get to see my uncles and aunties after more than a year.”
Updated 04 November 2021
KAMLES KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Indians on Thursday observed Diwali with a sense of normalcy as the annual festival of lights marked the first major celebration in more than a year without strict coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions.
The Malaysian government recently allowed domestic travel to resume and eased other virus-related preventive measures in a bid to help revive the country’s economy after figures showed more than 95 percent of its adult population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 
Some of the country’s 2 million ethnic Indians will now be able to celebrate Diwali with their relatives after the disappointment of last year when a lockdown was imposed just before the start of the holiday due to a rapid spike in virus cases.
Kuala Lumpur-based marketing consultant Karavin Rajah was able to travel to his hometown of Ipoh in northwest Perak state to celebrate the festival with his extended family.
“Finally, I will get to see my uncles and aunties after more than a year. It has been so long since anyone gathered but we will still be cautious,” he told Arab News.
This year’s festivities are similar to pre-pandemic days, with shops open and houses colorfully decorated.
“There is a more exciting feel and a sense of normalcy about this year’s celebrations. There is a festive mood with most shops selling clothes, decorations, cookies, and even firecrackers,” Rajah said.
Lawyer Annjili Gunendran said she would be leaving Kuala Lumpur to visit her family in Kuantan, Pahang state but added that their celebrations would be low key as the country was still recording new infections at a rate of around 5,000 every day.
She said she would skip the Malaysian open-house custom observed by all groups during major festivals, where friends and families visited the homes of those who were celebrating to wish them well and enjoy the feast.
“We are going back but unlike previous years, where our family hosted open houses, this will just be a small affair with the closest family and friends,” Gunendran added.
Malaysia has spent a large part of this year with much of its economy shut down and was under a full lockdown between May and August. The revival of economic activity and travel has made the Indian holiday also a weekend getaway opportunity for other ethnic groups.
Halian Fadzli Shah, a Muslim lawyer living in Kuala Lumpur, said his family would be heading for Penang, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Malaysia in the country’s northwest.
“We do not observe Diwali but with the border restrictions being eased, we will use this opportunity to travel locally,” he added.
While some risk has come with lifting travel restrictions, especially during a festive season, Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun told Arab News that the government was “experimenting with opening up the economy more substantially.”
He said: “The government had an uneasy job balancing life and livelihood. It remains to be seen if the pandemic numbers would climb again consequently.”

Topics: Malaysia Coronavirus

Italian senators establish Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran

Italian senators establish Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran
Updated 04 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian senators establish Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran

Italian senators establish Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran
  • Representatives from all political parties take part in launch event attended by Arab News
  • Italian Ex-FM: Committee’s goal is ‘free, secular, nuclear-free Iran’
Updated 04 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian senators have established the Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran.

The initiative, launched by Sen. Roberto Rampi of the Democratic Party, was presented at an event attended by Arab News in the Italian Senate.

A dozen senators belonging to all political parties took part in the event, which was attended remotely by Maryam Rajavi, president of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Speaking to Arab News, Rampi expressed hope for “maximum support from the Italian Parliament” for the committee, which aims “to support the rights of Iranian men and women.”

Former Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata said the committee is “an extremely important signal to achieve the goal of a free, secular, nuclear-free Iran. Italian foreign policy should cooperate to achieve this goal.”

He added: “Crimes against justice in Iran are not tolerable. They must be punished. Italy must do like Switzerland and Sweden, which have brought criminals like (Iranian President Ebrahim) Raisi before national and international judicial bodies.”

Sen. Stefania Pezzopane of the Democratic Party said: “In Iran, women are excluded from human rights, and dozens of them are executed every year. We hope that the Italian Parliament will be the first parliament in Europe to honor those women who were victims of the Iranian regime.”

Support for women in Iran was also expressed by Sen. Virginia Tiraboschi of the Forza Italia party. “They fight a very difficult battle there, and there’s no doubt that we’re on their side,” she said.

Sen. Enrico Aimi, also of Forza Italia, stressed “the need for the unity of all political forces in support of the promotion of freedom and human rights in Iran.”

Rajavi said: “In Italy in recent years, there have been many demonstrations in defense of human rights in Iran. I’m very thankful for the unity among MPs in Italy in standing with the Iranian people.”

Topics: Italy Committee of Parliamentarians for a Free Iran Sen. Roberto Rampi Maryam Rajavi National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first

Britain approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill in world first
  • Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19
  • The green light is the first for an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19
Updated 04 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic.
Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease.
It will be administered as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within five days of the onset of symptoms, the regulator said, citing clinical data.
The green light is the first for an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 and the first for a COVID-19 drug that will be administered widely in the community. US advisers will meet this month to vote on whether molnupiravir should be authorized.
Treatments to tackle the pandemic, which has killed more than 5.2 million people worldwide, have so far focused mainly on vaccines. Other options, including Gilead’s infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, are generally only given after a patient has been hospitalized.
Merck’s Molnupiravir has been closely watched since data last month showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 when given early in the illness.
Molnupiravir, which will be branded as Lagevrio in Britain, is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and is taken twice a day for five days.
Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service (NHS) in England, said the drug would be administered to patients at higher risk of complications as Britain heads into one of the most challenging winters ever.
A wider rollout will follow if it is clinically and cost effective in reducing hospitalizations and death, he added.
“We are now working across government and the NHS to urgently get this treatment to patients initially through a national study so we can collect more data on how antivirals work in a mostly vaccinated population,” UK vaccines minister Maggie Throup told parliament.
The speedy approval in Britain, which was also the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, comes as it struggles to tame soaring infections.
Britain has about 40,000 daily cases of COVID-19, according to the latest seven-day average. That is second only to the roughly 74,000 a day in the United States, which has five times more people, and has fueled criticism of the government’s decision to abandon most pandemic-related restrictions
Data released on Wednesday night showed COVID-19 prevalence in England hit its highest level on record last month, led by a high numbers of cases in children and a surge in the south-west of the country.
Pressure is growing on the government to implement its “Plan B” aimed at protecting the NHS from unsustainable demands, involving mask mandates, vaccine passes and work-from-home orders.
Many other big economies, including Germany, France and Israel, have either retained some basic COVID-19 measures like mask mandates or reintroduced them in response to rising cases.
The UK government has said its focus remains on administering vaccine boosters and inoculating 12 to 15-year-olds.
“With no compromises on quality, safety and effectiveness, the public can trust that the MHRA has conducted a robust and thorough assessment of the data (on molnupiravir),” MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement.
Last month, Britain agreed a deal with Merck to secure 480,000 courses of molnupiravir.
Professor Penny Ward, an independent pharmaceutical physician, welcomed the approval, but said the NHS needed to outline its plans for rollout and cautioned that supplies were likely to be tight given the strong global demand.
“Comments made by Javid today suggest that it may be made available via a clinical trial, presumably to investigate its effectiveness in vaccinated patients with breakthrough infections, as the original study incorporated unvaccinated adults,” she said.
If given to everyone becoming unwell, the nearly half a million courses would not last very long given the more than 40,000 current daily case rate, she said.
In a separate statement, Merck said it expected to produce 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of this year, with at least 20 million set to be manufactured in 2022.
The US based drugmaker’s shares were up 2.1 percent at $90.54 before the market open.
Pfizer and Roche are also racing to develop easy-to-administer antiviral pills for COVID-19. Pfizer last month began a large study of its oral antiviral drug for the prevention of COVID-19 in people exposed to the coronavirus.
Merck’s molnupiravir is also being studied in a late-stage trial for preventing infection.
Viral sequencing done so far has shown molnupiravir is effective against all variants of the coronavirus, Merck has said, including the more-infectious Delta, which is responsible for the worldwide surge in hospitalizations and deaths recently.
While it is not yet clear when Merck will deliver doses to Britain, the company has said it is committed to providing timely access to its drug globally with plans for tiered pricing aligned with a country’s ability to pay.
Merck is also in talks with generic drugmakers about expanding manufacturing licenses to build supply of the treatment.
Antibody cocktails like those from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have also been approved for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but have to be given intravenously.

Topics: US COVID-19 antiviral pill Merck & Co. Merck

