You are here

  • Home
  • Japan plans to keep oil as 30% of its energy source

Japan plans to keep oil as 30% of its energy source

Japan plans to keep oil as 30% of its energy source
Japan aims to reduce energy consumption by 46 percent by 2030 and utilize an energy mix that supports it, trade and industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said. (ANJ Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mjphp

Updated 16 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

Japan plans to keep oil as 30% of its energy source

Japan plans to keep oil as 30% of its energy source
Updated 16 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japan will not change the basic policy that crude oil will continue to account for about 30 percent of its primary energy supply up to 2030, which is consistent with the ambitious 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target, Japan’s Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

“Oil is used for a wide range of activities such as transportation, people’s livelihood, etc., and also it is essential in the event of a disaster,” he said in reply to a question from Arab News Japan ata press conference in Tokyo.

Japan’s Sixth Basic Plan on Energy was approved by the Japanese Cabinet last month. the minister said adding that based on that, the government will not change the basic agreement that oil will continue to account for about 30 percent of the primary energy supply.

Japan aims to reduce energy consumption by 46 percent by 2030 and utilize an energy mix that supports it, he said.

“I think it is important to inform oil-producing countries that Japan is not only suffering from recent high oil prices, but also needs to ensure stable supply and demand in the future.”

Asked by a Japanese reporter to comment on Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Abdullah Aziz’s remark that the Kingdom has not received a request for increased production, Hagiuda said, “I think it means that the minister hasn’t talked to me directly because a video conference hasn’t been coordinated yet.”

When asked about a pending request from Japan for the United Arab Emirates to increase production of oil, the minister replied: “I clearly explained our needs to the UAE and Foreign Minister Motegi also contacted Kuwait. I think there is a feeling among oil-producing countries that if they increase production, they are not sure if we will really buy it, so I would like to continue to convey Japan’s thoughts on this matter.”

This story originally appeared in Japanese on Arab News Japan.

Topics: energy Oil Japan

Related

Japan’s power plan will rattle coal, LNG exporters, including Qatar
Business & Economy
Japan’s power plan will rattle coal, LNG exporters, including Qatar
Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall
Business & Economy
Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall

Saudi energy minister blames developed nations' policies for current crisis

Saudi energy minister blames developed nations' policies for current crisis
Updated 04 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi energy minister blames developed nations' policies for current crisis

Saudi energy minister blames developed nations' policies for current crisis
Updated 04 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH/CAIRO: In an unusual way to address the press in an OPEC+ conference, the Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman shared a document that goes back to 1979 to show that the energy crisis of today is rooted back in the decision of the most developed nations then under the G-7 group.

The prince said the G-7 nations took a decision to limit the use of oil in power generation, yet they allowed the use of coal, thereby favoring security over environmental concerns.

His comments were direct response to media questions who said that energy prices are high today and consumers are complaining of the situation.

In another document, he showed that oil prices saw the least increase compared to natural gas and coal.

OPEC+ will continue to manage oil production in a responsible manner to ensure that markets are responsive, the minister indicated.

The Prince said that having a regulator in the market, in this case OPEC+, makes a world of difference in the stability of markets.

He criticized the description of the alliance as a cartel, preferring the group to be rendered as "a responsive regulator to a market that needs regulating." "OPEC+ isn't a cartel but a group of responsible producers", the minister added.

He noted that the current hike in oil prices is far less volatile than in other energy markets. Brent oil prices rose by 28 percent in November compared to March's levels, a table shared by the minister during the press conference showed. This was in contrast to the skyrocketing prices experienced in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal in the European Union, which went up by 454 percent and 109 percent respectively.

Natural gas prices also increased by 394 percent in the EU while in the US the jump was by 105 percent. He said that oil prices are rising because of the wider volatility in the energy markets.

The minister also added that the group remains “attentive” to climate change.

Responding to questions concerning some member states not filling their quotas, Prince Abdulaziz answered that different countries have the right to decide their own quotas as it's a sovereign issue.

He finalized by saying that a severe winter could largely determine what happens to energy prices.

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC+

TASI up by 0.6% to 11,752 points: Market wrap

TASI up by 0.6% to 11,752 points: Market wrap
Updated 04 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah

TASI up by 0.6% to 11,752 points: Market wrap

TASI up by 0.6% to 11,752 points: Market wrap
Updated 04 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,752 points, rising by 66.57 points or 0.6 percent from yesterday’s close.

A number of companies reported their results for the nine months to the end of September.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. made a net loss of SR147.8 million ($39.4 million).

Its net losses shrank by 39.4 percent this year. This was driven by recording SR60.2 million ($16.1 million) in profits in the current period.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. booked a before-zakat net loss of SR52 million ($13.9 million) for the nine month period. Net losses widened massively by 193.5 percent compared to last year as net underwriting and total investment income fell.

Hail Cement Co. reported a 44.4 percent drop in its net profit for the first 9 months of this year. It fell to SR47.2 million ($12.6 million) as revenues slumped this year.

Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. saw a rise in its net profit for the same period as it rocketed by 381.3 percent, compared to the same period last year, to reach SR7.2 million ($1.8 million). The pandemic boosted its sales.

AYYAN Investment Company made a net profit of SR14.3 million ($3.8 million) for the nine month period. Profits declined by 55.5 percent as general and administrative expenses, along with finance costs, went up.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. experienced a decline of 13.8 percent in its net profit to reach SR71 million ($18.9 million).

Deals and financing

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. (SPIMACO) signed a SR150 million ($42.4 million) Murabha agreement with Saudi EXIM Bank.

Bank Aljazira announced that it will issue Tier 2 Sukuk at a value not exceeding SR2 billion ($533 million).

Topics: Market Wrap Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

TASI edges down slightly to 11,674; Dividends announced for SISCO and Jarir: Market wrap
Business & Economy
TASI edges down slightly to 11,674; Dividends announced for SISCO and Jarir: Market wrap
Oil prices drop amid US demands to increase production: Energy market wrap
Business & Economy
Oil prices drop amid US demands to increase production: Energy market wrap

Saudi liquidation centre hits its highest ever sales figures with $159.9m in October

Saudi liquidation centre hits its highest ever sales figures with $159.9m in October
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi liquidation centre hits its highest ever sales figures with $159.9m in October

Saudi liquidation centre hits its highest ever sales figures with $159.9m in October
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Entrustment and Liquidation Center (Infath) raked in its highest ever amount last month thanks to sales of more than SR600 million ($159.9 million), Saudi Press Agency reported.

The organization has now raised more than SR2 billion ($533 million) since it started operations in September 2020.

Infath is planning to supervise 3 additional auctions during the first half of November 2021, namely the Real Estate Opportunities Auction, to sell commercial and residential properties in Riyadh, Makkah and Dawadmi Province.

Infath had attracted more than 1,400 commercial establishments in projects related to the evaluation, preparation and the sale of real estate and movable assets.

Topics: Entrustment and Liquidation Center (Infath)

Related

Infath puts 47 Saudi real estate opportunities up for grabs in public auctions
Business & Economy
Infath puts 47 Saudi real estate opportunities up for grabs in public auctions
Turki Al-Khalaif, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Entrustment and Liquidation Center
Saudi Arabia
Turki Al-Khalaif, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Entrustment and Liquidation Center

Islamic Development Bank provides $3bn for renewable energy

Islamic Development Bank provides $3bn for renewable energy
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

Islamic Development Bank provides $3bn for renewable energy

Islamic Development Bank provides $3bn for renewable energy
Updated 04 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank's (IDB) is providing more than $3 billion in financing for renewable energy projects, and more than $5 billion of sustainable Sukuk have been issued in the past four years, mostly to finance green projects, Muhammad Al-Jasser, the IDB's President, told Al Arabiya.

The Bank issued Sukuk worth $1.5 billion, with an order volume of $4.5 billion, with a total profit of $1.7 billion, he added.

"The transmission from fossil to renewable energy requires massive investment, so we've seen the announcement of a banking alliance to provide $130 trillion in funding to the sector," he said.

The Bank is keen to cooperate with international institutions to assist in the transition phase that needs funding, he added.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank (IDB)

Related

Islamic Development Bank issues $1.7bn assets on Nasdaq Dubai
Business & Economy
Islamic Development Bank issues $1.7bn assets on Nasdaq Dubai
Islamic Development Bank announces its final issuances
Business & Economy
Islamic Development Bank announces its final issuances

Startup of the week: Last Link — Bubble

Startup of the week: Last Link — Bubble
Updated 04 November 2021
Deema Al-Khudair 

Startup of the week: Last Link — Bubble

Startup of the week: Last Link — Bubble
Updated 04 November 2021
Deema Al-Khudair 

Bubble is a web proximity-based solution where users can have simultaneous conversations. Audio sharpens as you approach others and fades away as you move away; Just like real life. It is used for meetings, conferences, training, classrooms and more.

Last Link is a Technology and Production virtual event company that was established in June 2022. It came up with the idea for Bubble in May 2021.

Their biggest client in the kingdom today is Ithra in their yearly thematic innovation program, Creative Solutions. 

It was founded by Taqi Sleel, the firm's Chief Operating Officer, and his fellow co-founders Vish Kashi and Pavan Thanai.

The concept of Bubble is new and first of its kind in the Kingdom, although a few similar companies exist in Europe and North America. 

Bubble recreates real-life experience in training or workshops where participants walk into a room and move around freely to interact with one another all virtually. 

Multiple participants can simultaneously form different groups, all in one room. They can see each other but only hear those who are close to them. 

“Since the pandemic thrusted virtual solutions on us, the shift towards virtual events has been a struggle for many - not the least for the training and workshop organizers,” Sleel told Arab News.

He explained that for such events, engagement is an important factor, but has been difficult to achieve in a way that is similar to the pre-pandemic era.

“The future is already being shaped where many enterprises have already adopted virtual training and workshops, and are in the process of going fully virtual or hybrid. Not to mention, enterprises are already seeing the benefits of remote work, remote learning and virtual events.,” he said.

Since September 2020, Last Link has worked with more than 40 clients and produced more than 300 training workshops. 

“Our experience has taught us what is lacking and what needs to be improved. We know that engagement is an important factor in such settings, but virtually it is difficult for participants to engage properly,” he said. 

Bubble allows multiple presentations to be held at once. Other useful tools offered by Bubble are pinning different types of files, use of whiteboards, a megaphone to allow announcements, and chat. 

“As an example, we recently produced a training workshop for twenty participants and two instructors. Participants joined Bubble in a specific lobby area assigned by the instructors. At this stage, all users appear as bubbles with their video on. The instructors used the megaphone, which enabled them to speak to all participants irrespective of where in the lobby the bubbles (participants) were,” he explained.

“Upon informing the participants about the task, they formed small groups in each corner of the lobby and embarked on the task. The instructors could easily oversee the work, and move effortlessly among the groups to follow the discussions as well as provide support for the participants. When the participants finished the task they moved to the center of the lobby,” he added.

Bubble is currently in beta and has more than 25 enterprises using the product today and is officially launching in January 2022. 

Topics: Start-up of the Week

Related

Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Start-up of the week: Samar Allarakia - Creating art to wear
Start-up of the Week: Dokkan Joze W Loze
Business & Economy
Start-up of the Week: Dokkan Joze W Loze

Latest updates

Japan plans to keep oil as 30% of its energy source
Japan plans to keep oil as 30% of its energy source
Lessons from exile: Amr Waked is ‘calmer and wiser’
Lessons from exile: Amr Waked is ‘calmer and wiser’
Review: Heist comedy ‘Army of Thieves’ is the prequel that nobody needed
Review: Heist comedy ‘Army of Thieves’ is the prequel that nobody needed
Recipes for success: South Korean chef Jin Chul Kim offers advice, a delicious spicy potato recipe
Recipes for success: South Korean chef Jin Chul Kim offers advice, a delicious spicy potato recipe
Sri Lanka ends West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis
Sri Lanka ends West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.