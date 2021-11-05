You are here

  UN rights body holds urgent session in wake of Sudan coup

UN rights body holds urgent session in wake of Sudan coup

UN rights body holds urgent session in wake of Sudan coup
Protesters gesture and shout slogans as they demonstrate against the Sudanese military’s recent seizure of power and ousting of the civilian government, in the capital Khartoum. (Reuters)
  • UN High Commissioner for Human Rights decried excessive use of force by security forces that has left at least 13 people dead
  • She expressed concern about “numerous” arrests and disappearances of civil society and protest leaders, journalists, and activists
GENEVA: The United Nations’ top human rights official on Friday condemned actions by military leaders in Sudan following a coup almost two weeks ago and called on them to “step back” to let civilian rule return.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet decried excessive use of force by security forces that has left at least 13 people dead and more than 300 injured since the coup. She also expressed concern about “numerous” arrests and disappearances of civil society and protest leaders, journalists, and activists.
Bachelet spoke during an urgent Human Rights Council session on Sudan. Britain, the United States, Germany and Norway led a push to commission an expert to monitor the situation in the African country.
The Human Rights Council debate took place while the UN still recognizes the ambassador from the deposed Sudanese government as the country’s official representative in Geneva. No representative from among Sudan’s top generals seemed to be attending the session.
“Events since the coup have recalled a somber page in the country’s history when freedom of expression was stifled and human rights were comprehensively repressed,” said Bachelet, in reference to the 30-year rule of Sudan by former autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
“I urge Sudan’s military leaders, and their backers, to step back in order to allow the country to return to the path of progress toward institutional and legal reforms,” she added.
The Oct. 25 coup came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the military’s removal of Al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. It has upended the country’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule. Tens of thousands have taken to the street to protest since the takeover.
Massive anti-coup protests were in several instances met with excessive use of force, including use of live ammunition, as documented by the Joint UN Human Rights Office in Sudan, particularly in the capital, Khartoum, and the city of Omdurman.
According to medical sources, at least 13 civilians have been killed by military and security forces since Oct. 25, and more than 300 have been injured.
Sudan’s top general, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the forces loyal to him who dissolved Sudan’s transitional government and detained other government officials and political leaders, face increasing international pressure. Western nations have condemned the coup.
“Fundamentally, this is about respect for democracy and human rights,” Simon Manley, Britain’s ambassador in Geneva, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. “I hope that fellow council members will stand in solidarity with the brave people of Sudan today.”
A draft resolution by the four Western countries presented earlier this week was considerably revised Friday. While the draft would have created a new, one-year post of a “special rapporteur” to monitor the situation, the final text asks Bachelet to appoint an expert to monitor the situation — until civilian rule is restored. The expert would work with her regional office in Khartoum and report back.
The resolution passed in the 47-member body without a vote.
The final text also jettisoned a call for immediate return to a civilian-led transitional government under Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was among those detained in the coup. Instead, it urges a “restoration of the civilian-led transitional government” without naming Hamdok, who is under house arrest but has been allowed to meet with UN and international diplomats as part of mediation efforts.
Many countries spoke out against the coup. But Russia and China, which often voice concerns about alleged international meddling in countries’ domestic affairs, took a different position. Chinese diplomat Li Song called for “constructive dialogue and cooperation” and cautioned that “external pressure will only complicate the situation.”
Russian representative Artur Chernyakov expressed Moscow’s opposition to the special session arranged mostly by the Western countries, calling it “a hasty decision. “
“Any interference in the internal affairs of that state is counterproductive and unacceptable,” Chernyakov said.
Inside Sudan, reports continue to emerge of new arrests of opposition figures.
The UN mission tasked with assisting Sudan’s transition to democracy on Friday condemned the arrest of three leaders from the Forces for Freedom and Change, a coalition that was born out of the 2019 protest movement.
In a statement, the mission said Taha Osman Isahaq, Sharif Mohamed Osman and Hamza Farouk were arrested near the mission’s headquarters in Khartoum on Thursday.
It said the new detentions were a step backward after reports that some officials held earlier would be released.
Sudan’s state-run news agency reported Thursday that Burhan had ordered the release of four government ministers who also were detained. A defense lawyer for the ministers said they had not yet been freed.

Baghdad clashes hurt 30 as Iran-aligned parties dispute Iraq vote results

Baghdad clashes hurt 30 as Iran-aligned parties dispute Iraq vote results
  • Demonstrators from groups loyal to the Hashed threw projectiles and “blocked... access to the Green Zone” on three sides
  • They were pushed back by police who fired in the air
BAGHDAD: Clashes in Baghdad between Iraqi security forces and supporters of parties that are disputing the results of an October general election injured more than two dozen people on Friday, police sources and health workers said.
It was the first significant violent clash between government forces and supporters of the political parties, most of which have armed wings and are aligned with Iran, since those groups lost dozens of parliament seats after the Oct. 10 vote.
Police fired tear gas and live ammunition into the air as scores of the protesters threw stones and tried to advance towards Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, the security sources said.
More than 21 protesters were hurt mostly from smoke inhalation and another nine policeman injured from being pelted by stones, the hospital sources said.
The parties that made the biggest gains in Iraq's October election include that of populist Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, who publicly opposes Iranian interference in Iraqi politics and has called for all remaining Western troops to withdraw from the country.
The Iran-backed groups disputing the election result are also Shiite but follow an Iranian model of theocratic governance which the nationalist Sadr and many ordinary Iraqi Shiites reject.
Iraq's majority Shiites have dominated government since the US-led overthrow of Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. Sunnis and Iraqi Kurds, the next biggest religious and ethnic groups in Iraq, lead significant alliances in parliament.
The election result was seen as a rejection by voters of foreign influence, especially that of Iran.
The parties disputing the result say there were irregularities in the voting process and vote counting, but have not provided compelling evidence for their claims. 

Hamas 'guardian' law keeps Gaza woman from studying abroad

Hamas ‘guardian’ law keeps Gaza woman from studying abroad
  • When Afaf al-Najar arrived at the border on Sept. 21 she was turned back — not by Israel or Egypt, but because of a male guardianship law enacted by Hamas
  • "My eyes started pouring, I could not even stand up. I felt my dream is being robbed,” she said
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: Afaf Al-Najar had found a way out of Gaza.
The 19-year-old won a scholarship to study communications in Turkey, secured all the necessary travel documents and even paid $500 to skip the long lines at the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
But when she arrived at the border on Sept. 21 she was turned back — not by Israel or Egypt, which have imposed a 14-year blockade on the Gaza Strip — but because of a male guardianship law enacted by the Hamas group, which rules the territory.
“I honestly broke down,” she said, describing the moment border officials removed her luggage from the bus. “My eyes started pouring, I could not even stand up. They had to bring a chair for me... I felt my dream is being robbed.”
Travel in and out of Gaza, a coastal territory that is home to more than 2 million Palestinians, has been severely restricted since 2007, when Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces. Israel, which has fought four wars with Hamas, most recently in May, says the blockade is needed to keep the militants from rearming. Critics view it as a form of collective punishment.
Hamas has repeatedly demanded the lifting of the blockade. But in February, an Islamic court run by Hamas issued a notice saying that unaccompanied women must get permission from a male “guardian” — a husband, relative, or even a son — to travel outside the territory.
After a backlash led by human rights groups, Hamas authorities amended the ruling to drop the requirement. Instead, it said that a male relative can petition a court to prevent a woman from traveling if it would result in “absolute harm.” Women cannot prevent men from traveling.
Hamas has only taken sporadic steps over the years to impose Sharia, or Islamic law, on already conservative Gaza, and even then has usually backed down in the face of criticism. It does not share the extreme ideology of more radical factions such as the Daesh group.
But the amended law has remained in effect.
Al-Najar’s father filed a petition, and the court prevented her from traveling so that it could consider it. She lives with her mother, who is separated from her father, and says he cut off all contact with her in May. He could not be reached for comment.
Hamas officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Human Rights Watch, a New York-based group that is deeply critical of the blockade, called on Hamas to lift its restrictions.
“Hamas’s authorities should lift the travel ban on Afaf Al-Najar and the Supreme Judicial Council should withdraw its notice, so that women in Gaza can travel without discriminatory restrictions,” it said.
After being turned back at the border, Al-Najar appealed to a number of local human rights groups, but said they appeared reluctant to assist her, fearing reprisal from Hamas. Eventually, she filed a petition against the ban.
Her father failed to show up at the first hearing, causing it to be postponed. Before it adjourned, the judge asked her why she was going abroad and suggested she could just as easily study in one of Gaza’s universities.
Al-Najar, who speaks fluent English and teaches the language, aspires to be a journalist. She says a multi-cultural country like Turkey provides opportunities that don’t exist in Gaza, which is largely cut off from the outside world.
The hearing was postponed a second time because her father’s attorney was sick. It was postponed a third time on Wednesday because his new lawyer said he needed time to study the case.
The scholarship’s validity was extended until the end of the year, but if Al-Najar does not make it to Turkey by then, she will lose it.
But she’s not giving up.
“I realized no one is going to help me but myself, and I realized that I have to be strong now to fight for my rights,” she said. “Instead of crying in my room and letting myself down, I decided to fight. I chose to fight for the first time in my life.”

Despite oil wealth, poverty fuels despair in south Iraq

Despite oil wealth, poverty fuels despair in south Iraq
  • Basra province produces about 70 percent of crude oil in Iraq
  • Unemployment in Basra affects 20 to 25 percent of the people and almost 30 percent of youth
BASRA, Iraq: In Iraq’s southern province of Basra, the oil flows freely but little of the wealth trickles down to the people, and many struggle to make ends meet.
Sajad, 17, who lives in Basra city, says he “has no future” and no present. Like other young people, he says he just survives, a living emblem of the city’s maladies.
Basra province produces about 70 percent of crude oil in Iraq, itself the second biggest exporter in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia.
Yet the province is hit especially hard by many of the problems plaguing Iraq, which is still seeking to recover from years of war and turmoil since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
Unemployment in Basra affects 20 to 25 percent of the people and almost 30 percent of youth, estimated Iraqi economist Barik Schuber in the absence of official figures.
This compares to a national rate of 13.7 percent, according to World Bank figures.
From patchy supplies of water and electricity, to pockmarked roads and toxic pollution caused by extracting hydrocarbons, Basra province and its four million inhabitants are struggling.
But what hits hardest is the despair of the young.
Gathered around their shisha pipes, Sajad and Jawad, both aged 16, are hard pressed to find anything to be optimistic about.
Sajad does not work, while Jawad said he toils for “eight to 13 hours in a restaurant for 7,000 dinars (about $4.80) per day.”
“I don’t see a future here, I want to go to Baghdad,” said Sajad, sitting on the shores of the Shatt Al-Arab waterway, where the Tigris and Euphrates rivers meet.
Some investments have been made, such as a new stadium under construction ahead of the Gulf Cup football tournament due to be held in Basra in January 2023.
But the deputy governor of Basra, Dorgham Al-Ajwadi, conceded that “the people are angry.”
He blamed the distant government in Baghdad for the inequitable distribution of the federal budget.
“In 2021, the Iraqi budget is about 130 trillion Iraqi dinars ($89 billion), but for Basra it’s less than one trillion,” he said.
“It is maybe 0.7 percent of the total budget, while more than 108 trillion come from Basra.”
For Basra resident Mortada, 27, it’s not Baghdad that’s to blame but rather the local authorities.
Before the pandemic, he ran an unregistered ice cream shop, he explained.
“Then the authorities shut down the illegal businesses, including mine,” he said, requesting that his surname not be published to avoid problems “with certain people.”
In Iraq’s October 10 parliamentary elections, he voted for an independent candidate unaffiliated with the major parties because “I believe he can change things.”
For many, the grievances run deeper.
Basra was a hotbed of massive protests in mid-2018, a precursor to the near-nationwide protests that rocked the country from October 2019.
Anger erupted in Basra over corruption, poor public services and, above all, the influence of neighboring Iran, whose local consulate was set ablaze.
Tehran has long exercised influence over Iraq through certain political parties, as well as factions of the Hashed Al-Shaabi — a former paramilitary umbrella organization that was folded into the Iraqi armed forces.
In Basra, some accuse “groups loyal to Tehran” of wielding harmful influence and of infiltrating the economic fabric.
One such critic refused to give his name, saying that “if it is published, I risk being killed.”
Three years after the Basra demonstrations, little has changed, according to Mortada, who does odd jobs and dreams of working “for the state.”
In Basra, more than in any other part of the country, a job in the petroleum sector is seen as the ultimate prize for its promise of stability and prosperity.
But according to Mac Skeleton, executive director of the Institute of Regional and International Studies based in Iraqi Kurdistan, jobs in Basra’s petrol industry are handed out through nepotism.
“Each of the major Shia majority parties are competing over the Basra oil company, they’re competing over the security contracts in the oil fields, for different assets,” he explained.
But “connections” are necessary for a way in, he said, adding that “at the end of the day there is a kind of limit to how many people can benefit from these different spheres of power.”
Some people miss out despite having connections, said Sajad, whose uncle works at the oil ministry.
The young man complained that his elder relative had already “accommodated two people from his family” and therefore “cannot hire me.”

Iran says its stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium has reached 25kg

Iran says its stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium has reached 25kg
  • Iran said in June it had made 6.5kg of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent
Iran says its stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium has reached 25 kilograms, state media reported on Friday.
“So far, we have produced 25 kilograms of 60 percent uranium,” the media quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, as saying.
In April, the UN nuclear watchdog said Tehran had started the process of enriching uranium to 60 percent fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, confirming earlier statements by Iranian officials.
Iran said in June it had made 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent.

An NGO gives adult cancer patients in Lebanon a vital lifeline

An NGO gives adult cancer patients in Lebanon a vital lifeline
  • Cancer patients face “astronomical” costs and difficulty securing medication amid the country’s grinding financial crisis
  • Established in 2018, the Cancer Support Fund provides support to adult patients who cannot afford treatment
DUBAI: Living conditions in Lebanon have deteriorated steadily since mid-2019 when the country began experiencing severe economic and financial problems, which have since been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Beirut port blast.

The meltdown has led to shortages of essential commodities, including fuel, and resulted in an unprecedented power crisis. Unsurprisingly, thousands of skilled Lebanese workers, notably medical professionals, have left the country and the health sector is on the brink of collapse.

Under the circumstances, Lebanon’s cancer patients are facing an uphill struggle to access even the most basic medicines and treatments, frequently having to take whatever medication is readily available regardless of the side effects.

Cancer Support Fund was launched to specifically support Lebanon’s underprivileged adult cancer patients. (AFP)

Enter the Cancer Support Fund. Established in 2018 at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, it has given many a Lebanese in dire straits a timely and vital lifeline.

Hala Dahdah Abou Jaber, CSF’s founder and president, told Arab News the NGO was launched to specifically support Lebanon’s underprivileged adult cancer patients.

Despite the many cancer-related NGOs operating in the country, Abou Jaber says the adult demographic is often underserved, as the majority of charities are targeted at children.

“There was a necessity and an urge to help adult cancer patients, and when we say an adult, it could be a young boy who is 18 or 19, a mother who is 25 or 30, a father who is 50 years old, or simply an 80-year-old woman who also deserves a chance to live,” she said.

The extreme hardship endured by Dina Itani is a case in point. The South Lebanon resident chokes back tears as she recounts how the overlapping crises buffeting her country have disrupted her cancer treatment.

On top of fighting the disease, she and her family must also contend with chronic shortages of vital medication.

A sudden onset of eyesight deterioration about two years ago made Itani realize that something was wrong with her health. When an ophthalmologist could not find anything wrong with her eyes, he requested a brain scan, which detected a tumor.

She underwent surgery to remove the tumor, but a biopsy showed the lump was cancerous. Itani was told she would have to undergo further treatment to prevent the cancer from spreading. “I have melanoma cancer,” Itani told Arab News.

“It’s a type of skin cancer but in my case, it’s appearing in my internal organs. I underwent brain surgery in Beirut. For a year now I have been redoing diagnostic imaging every three months.”

Despite treatment, Itani’s cancer soon spread to the bone in her right arm, forcing her to undergo another surgery to install a metal plate. She was also put on a course of immunotherapy with a drug called Opdivo. “They gave me the injection every 15 days,” she said.

However, the medical subsidies allotted through Lebanon’s social security system were not enough to cover the cost of Opdivo.

According to Drugs.com, an independent medicine information website, the price of the intravenous solution ranges from $1,189 per 4ml to $7,087 per 24ml infusion in the US. Based on Lebanon’s current minimum wage, it would be almost impossible for the average household to cover such a cost.

“The CSF helps us a lot because we can’t bear the cost of this medication,” Itani said. “It’s very expensive, even for those who are financially comfortable.”

The CSF supports its patients by covering the financial costs of treatments, screenings and occasionally even transport.

“The funds received go directly to the AUB account and there is accountability. Everything we receive goes to help a needy patient,” Abou Jaber said.

Lebanon’s cancer patients are facing an uphill struggle to access even the most basic medicines and treatments. (AFP)

The money to cover the needs of patients primarily comes from private donors, international NGOs, pharmaceutical companies, sponsors and contributors, and fundraising events.

“The number of patients supported since the establishment of the fund is 600, with more than 2,000 hospital encounters,” Dr. Ali Taher, the CSF’s co-founder, told Arab News.

The fund has been able to support an average of 70 patient admissions daily at the infusion center for chemotherapy, but Taher added: “We have had some medication shortages both in intravenous and oral forms, and this has affected patient cycles and the number of admissions required.”

According to Taher, delays in treatment can mean the difference between curing a patient of their cancer or their condition becoming terminal.

“Pausing the screening tests as well as the related treatments can definitely jeopardize the outcome,” he said. “You can start seeing advanced tumors with poor outcomes instead of early detected tumors with curable outcomes.

“You may also experience disease progression that can become fatal to a certain extent. The severity of the impact of lack of treatment depends on the case and condition and disease evolution of each patient.”

INNUMBERS

11,589 Lebanon’s new cancer cases in 2020.

6,438 Lebanon’s cancer deaths in 2020.

(Source: WHO, GloboCan)

The CSF has supported 220 patients this year alone, but Taher expects the number to increase owing to the severity of the financial crisis.

While the world’s attention has been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer has not stopped taking its toll. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, there were 11,589 new cancer cases in Lebanon in 2020.

Pharmacies and hospitals in the country have been running short of even the most basic medications for several months. In August, protesters gathered outside the headquarters of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia in Beirut to demand global assistance.

Fuel shortages have contributed to the plight of the health sector. In August, the AUB Medical Center released a statement warning that its patients were in imminent danger due to the lack of a dependable energy supply to run its ventilators.

READ MORE 

Lebanon’s health system on life support as economic woes worsen


The steady depletion of foreign-currency reserves has made it difficult for traders to source essential commodities for a country that imports nearly 80 percent of its goods.

“The CSF today is facing two main challenges: Securing the astronomical cost of treatment and securing the impossible-to-find medications on the Lebanese market,” Abou Jaber said.

“We call on the international community to extend a helping hand to us and to our patients and to find viable solutions.”

The CSF supports its patients by covering the financial costs of treatments, screenings and occasionally even transport. (AFP)

In the meantime, cancer patients such as Itani are having to make do with whatever medication they can get their hands on.

Despite the life-saving support provided by the CSF, shortages of Opdivo forced Itani’s doctor to prescribe an alternative drug that was more readily available.

“I am experiencing strong side-effects from those pills,” Itani said of the new medicine. “It’s as if the skin on my hands and face is burnt. I felt much better when I was taking the other medication.”

To prevent her condition from growing any worse, Itani has little choice but to continue taking the medicine and to hope that she can outlast Lebanon’s seemingly incurable ills.

