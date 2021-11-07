You are here

  China's exports stay strong, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China's exports stay strong, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China's exports stay strong, trade surplus hits $84 billion
Getty Images
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

China's exports stay strong, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China's exports stay strong, trade surplus hits $84 billion
  • Regulators are also cracking down on debt-laden real estate developers, slowing the housing market
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

China's exports remained strong in October, a positive sign for an economy trying to weather power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks.


The country's customs agency said Sunday that exports totaled $300.2 billion, up 27.1 percent from a year ago. That was down from a 28.1 percent increase in September but still healthy. Imports came in at $215.7 billion, a 20.6 percent rise.


Exports and imports are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is widespread concern that economic headwinds are slowing growth.


China’s economy has been buffeted by the government's tough COVID-19-related restrictions, which have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production.

Regulators are also cracking down on debt-laden real estate developers, slowing the housing market.


China's trade surplus in October was $84.5 billion, up from $66.8 billion the previous month.

The surplus with the U.S. was down slightly to $40.7 billion, compared to $42 billion in September. With the EU, it was $25.9 billion.

Topics: #china #economy global trade The United States #exports #trade

Negotiators finalize draft agreements for political approval

Negotiators finalize draft agreements for political approval
Updated 07 November 2021
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Negotiators finalize draft agreements for political approval

Negotiators finalize draft agreements for political approval
Updated 07 November 2021
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

GLASGOW: Negotiators at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland knuckled down for a seventh straight day of talks to finish draft agreements that can be passed to government ministers for political approval next week.
Among the issues being haggled over at the talks by almost 200 countries are a fresh commitment to the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), getting countries to review their efforts more frequently to increase the pressure for deeper cuts, and providing more financial support for poor nations.
A Democratic and Republican delegation of US senators were visiting the summit on Saturday. And British actor Idris Elba brought his star power to the UN talks, highlighting the importance of helping small farmers cope with global warming.
Elba said he wanted to highlight the disruption to global food chains as small farmers in particular are hit by erratic seasonal rains, drought and other impacts of climate change.
“This conversation around food is something that needs to be really amplified, and one thing I’ve got is a big mouth,” said Elba, adding that 80 percent of the food consumed worldwide is produced by small-scale farmer.
Civil society leaders and representatives from multinational companies spoke at the conference about corporate responsibility in making trade and commerce less of a burden on nature.
Speaking about using satellite technology to monitor global landscapes, the director and founder of Google Earth Outreach urged better stewardship of the world’s forests.
“We don't want to be writing the obituary of our planet in high resolution,” Rebecca Moore said.

Topics: COP26 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)

KAUST’s president wants to replicate Google-Stanford success with Saudi unicorns

KAUST's president wants to replicate Google-Stanford success with Saudi unicorns
Updated 06 November 2021
Updated 06 November 2021
WAEL MAHDI

KAUST’s president wants to replicate Google-Stanford success with Saudi unicorns

KAUST's president wants to replicate Google-Stanford success with Saudi unicorns
Updated 06 November 2021
Updated 06 November 2021
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Tony Chan, president of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, sounded more like an angel investor or a private equity fund manager than an academic in his interview with the Arab News.

The third president of KAUST is on a mission to create Saudi unicorns and turn more ideas originating from his university into businesses.

A unicorn company is a private firm, often a tech startup, that hits a valuation of $1 billion or more.

“So if you look at business around the world, especially big businesses … they’re all tech-based, right? Where do their ideas come from? Many of them came from universities,” Chan said. 

“What we are doing at our research university is we are looking at the leading edge of human knowledge. One day, one of these great ideas and innovations will have an impact on every life and also be good for business and the economy,” he added.

Chan, who completed a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University, US said that the American university is known for being behind Google. He added that people do not think about how much money Stanford is making from Google, instead choosing to focus on the relationship between the two.

“I went to Stanford. Stanford is famous for this, right? So, that’s what KAUST is trying to do,” he added.

KAUST unicorns

Chan pointed out how several of the faculty’s professors have founded startup firms to turn their lab research into a business.

One group has “built farms that grow tomatoes and other vegetables that use seawater for irrigation,” which has the potential to transform agriculture in Saudi Arabia and other countries with scarce water resources.

“Hopefully this will be successful and become a unicorn farm,” he said.

Chan, who was speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh last week, said: “We tell our professors and our students, if you have an idea from your lab that you think has the potential to make a big leap in about two years. We can give you funding. Then the commercial world, the private sector will follow with money, for good ideas.”

Chan has led the private research university, based in Thuwal on the Red Sea coast, since 2018, after almost a decade as president of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

KAUST has around 1,400 male and female students and 200 professors. It was established on a royal order in 2009 to conduct “curiosity-driven and goal-oriented research to address global challenges related to food, water, energy, and the environment.”

However, many Saudis do not feel the impact of the university on the country’s economy and society, leading some to question its objectives.

Chan acknowledged this. “I hear this all the time,” he said, attributing this perception to the legacy of being isolated from the rest of Saudi society both geographically and socially, something he has sought to change. 

KAUST is now open to visitors who can register online to interact with its staff. The university is now supporting local startups to help them on their journey.

Speaking about potential unicorns, Chan said that two other professors formed a startup last month based on their breakthrough work on mining lithium from the sea, a key element used in batteries.

The institution is also working on a project where a photo-cell placed on ordinary windows turns sunlight into electricity, while other staff are currently administering and certifying PCR tests for COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

 

KAUST tech fund

The KAUST head said the university has access to a $10 million innovation fund that allows “a professor or student with an idea that they invented in the lab to get going.”

But the faculty is also planning a much “bigger fund for deep tech” projects to develop game-changing apps and other software. Chan said it is looking for global investors to set up this fund.

He said: “We’re looking at Silicon Valley, New York, London. We were looking all over the world because this investment is deep. Technology is global.”

Chan said the university is looking to hire an international fund manager to run this project.

In June, KUAST announced a project with the $500 billion megacity NEOM to build a 100-hectare coral reef island off the coast of the Red Sea development to protect the existing environment to be completed in 2025.

Chan added that the university will have a continuing relationship with the giga-project.

“NEOM is going to be the global headquarters of artificial intelligence (AI). We are working closely with them,” said the KAUST head.

The university also has a host of partnerships with the biggest firms in the Kingdom and many key government departments, including Saudi Aramco, the National Water Co., ACWA Power, the ministries of  energy, environment, water and agriculture.

Its government work includes monitoring dust levels, improving water desalination and studying energy consumption.

 

KAUST’s Lionel Messi

Chan told Arab News that it is important for the university to hire the brightest academic minds in the world to find the smartest solutions to the world’s problems.

He said: “If you want to compete with the best in the world, you have to be prepared.

“This place is like Saudi Arabia’s world cup team in the academic world cup, we have to compete with Imperial College in the UK, or Stanford and MIT in the US. You have to invest, you have to hire the best players. We hire from around the world, and invest in them.”

Chan is particularly proud of a new professor he has hired to lead the university’s AI department.

He added: “Just one month ago we hired one of the world’s top AI machine learning experts, a German who came from Switzerland. He is here because of the vision that we have. He leads our AI. And we have introduced him to Saudi Aramco, NEOM and others. This is our Lionel Messi.”

Chan seems clear that with professors as good as Lionel Messi in his ranks, KAUST will be able to hit the goals the Kingdom wants.

Topics: #KAUST #FII #SAUDI UNICORNS #innovation

Egypt discusses ways to boost gas exports to Europe

Egypt discusses ways to boost gas exports to Europe
Updated 06 November 2021
Updated 06 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt discusses ways to boost gas exports to Europe

Egypt discusses ways to boost gas exports to Europe
Updated 06 November 2021
  • EU aims to strengthen ties with Egypt in field of energy, says official
Updated 06 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: EU aims to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in the field of energy, said Kadri Simson, commissioner for energy affairs of the EU, during a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla.

El Molla and the EU official discussed ways to increase coordination in transporting and exporting natural gas to Europe within the framework of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. 

He highlighted Egypt’s role in the Eastern Mediterranean region as a major supporter for the optimal exploitation of natural gas resources.

Egypt is currently the fastest-growing Arab exporter of liquefied natural gas, according to a report released by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in August. 

The report showed that Egypt exported around 1.4 million tons of LNG in the second quarter of 2021.

Egypt contributed about 5 percent of Arab countries’ total LNG exports, which amounted to 28.3 million tons in the second quarter of 2021. Despite Egypt’s relatively small contribution to the total, it represented the largest percentage (47 percent) of the growth of Arab LNG exports during the second quarter of 2021, which were up from 25.3 million tons in the same period a year earlier.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the Egyptian minister lauded EU’s support for the East Mediterranean Gas Forum.

Simson stressed the importance of Egypt’s pioneering efforts in the Eastern Mediterranean region to support the partnership between the countries of the region in transporting natural gas to Europe. She said the EU aims to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in the field of energy and support Egyptian efforts to achieve energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

El Molla pointed out the Egyptian strategy relys on natural gas as a clean transitional fuel that contributes to achieving sustainable development and reducing emissions.

He expressed Egypt’s aspiration to extend the scope of cooperation with the EU in Egypt’s hosting of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Egypt has 2.186 trillion cubic meters or 77.2 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, according to the US Energy Information Administration, placing it 16th in the world. These reserves are equivalent to around 1.6 billion tons of LNG.

Topics: #egypt #EU #gas #exports #lng

UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites

UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe's energy crisis bites
Updated 06 November 2021
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe’s energy crisis bites

UK looks to Qatar for gas as Europe's energy crisis bites
Updated 06 November 2021
  • Tankers re-routed in recent weeks, according to media report
  • Gulf state is world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has held talks with Qatar over the Gulf state becoming a gas supplier “of last resort” should Europe’s energy crisis continue.

Prices across the world have jumped in recent weeks over wide-ranging increases in demand coupled with a reduction in exports from Russia.

The Financial Times said on Friday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had approached Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, directly and that talks had taken place between senior government ministers from both countries, including UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

It added that four tankers had been re-routed to the UK from Qatar in recent weeks, which is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

A government source told the FT: “The Qataris have indicated a willingness to agree longer-term supply deals to deliver …  gas to the UK in an emergency scenario — a sort of ‘supplier of last resort’ arrangement.”

But a government spokesperson told the FT the UK had not “requested or secured any additional shipments from the Qatari government," adding that it held “regular discussions” with “key energy partners around the world” ahead of more challenging winter months.

The head of Scottish Power warned in October that as many as 20 UK energy suppliers were at risk of going out of business before the end of the year as a result of the energy crisis. Nineteen have so far gone bust since September, following the collapse of CNG Energy earlier this week.

UK energy regulator Ofgem said last week that it may have to step in to alter price cap rules on energy to prevent more companies going under.

“In order to protect the interests of consumers, we must ensure that the regulatory frameworks, including the price cap, fully reflect the costs, risks and uncertainties facing the supply companies we regulate,” it said.

Topics: Qatar UK Energy crisis Europe

Southern California enacts new smog rules on refineries

Southern California enacts new smog rules on refineries
Updated 06 November 2021
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

Southern California enacts new smog rules on refineries

Southern California enacts new smog rules on refineries
Updated 06 November 2021
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

CALIFORNIA: Southern California air regulators on Friday approved new restrictions on area oil refineries and other factories that could remove tons of smog-forming pollutants from the air.

The board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District adopted rule changes requiring emissions limits on oxides of nitrogen that will affect nine refineries and seven plants that produce asphalt, biofuel plants, hydrogen and sulfuric acid.

Oxides of nitrogen, collectively known as NOx, form when fuel is burned at high temperatures. The gases can be produced by cars and industrial sources such as refineries and power plants. They are a key ingredient in producing ozone pollution.

The new rules will reduce NOx emissions by around eight tons per day over the next 14 years, with nearly half of the reductions expected by 2023 and will go a long way to helping the region meet some federal air quality standards by 2031, the AQMD said.

“Once implemented, this rule will have immediate benefits to our air quality, especially for those living near these facilities who are directly impacted,” AQMD board Chair Ben J. Benoit said in the statement. “We estimate the public health benefits achieved through this rule will help avoid 370 premature deaths and more than 6,200 asthma attacks.”

The rules apply to some 300 pieces of combustion equipment at the facilities such as boilers and gas turbines. The rules, which will be implemented over a decade, provide two ways of meeting the new requirements and also ban refineries from purchasing credits to offset pollution they produce.

The total cost of implementing the new rules is projected at about $2.3 billion but the reduction in health costs from pollution is expected to be about $2.6 billion, according to a September AQMD study session.

The Western States Petroleum Association, representing oil companies, called it “a strong rule.”

“The industry is committed to ensuring the rule is successful by making substantial investments to reduce emissions,” Patty Senecal, director for the association’s Southern California region, told the Daily Breeze.

The vote also was applauded by environmental groups.

“These reductions are crucially important; Southern California suffers from some of the dirtiest air in the nation and fails to meet state and national air quality standards,” said a statement from the Coalition for Clean Air.

The coalition said most of the state’s oil refinery capacity is located in and around the Los Angeles harbor neighborhood of Wilmington, nearby Carson and western Long Beach in areas with large low-income and minority populations.

“Today’s vote is a win for clean air, the clean economy and environmental justice,” said Chris Chavez, the coalition’s deputy policy director.

Topics: #Air #Refinery #US #climate

