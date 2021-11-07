51% of employees in Saudi Arabia complain of increased workload since switching to remote working

CAIRO: Fifty-one percent of employees in Saudi Arabia have reported an increase in workload since switching to remote working, according to a recent survey by Kaspersky.
The multinational cybersecurity and antivirus provider surveyed 4,303 IT workers. Eighteen percent of the respondents said their workload has significantly increased, 35 percent did not notice a volume change, and only 9 percent noted a decrease in the scope of work due to new working conditions.
Fifty-eight percent of employees said they do not feel exhausted at the end of the day while working remotely. Interestingly, 41 percent reported having more energy working from home, the survey showed.
When it comes to emotional stability, the remote format was well-received by employees as 53 percent reported feeling more comfortable working remotely.
Many businesses are now rising to the challenge by seeking ways to help manage potential burnout by implementing corporate well-being practices.
The report indicates that 93 percent of Saudi firms are now investing in training courses to improve core skills and offering perks such as additional paid time off for the well-being of employees. However, there is still work to be done to mitigate the increased burden of work among remote workers.
