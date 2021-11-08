You are here

  • Home
  • $2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO

$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO

$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/44xqc

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO

$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO
  • He added that the authority is also seriously working on digital transformation
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has allocated SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) for investment in the development of local ports' capacity, its CEO Omar Hariri said without giving further details.

Hariri, speaking during the Logistics Forum held on Monday at the Asharqia Chamber, added that 72 international and local companies intend to work on new contracts and will invest about SR2 billion, Aleqtisadiah reported.

He added that the authority is also seriously working on digital transformation, so that all its operations are automated.

Work is underway on the separation between legislation and operation, to bypass its traditional procedures through value-added solutions and services at a lower cost, he said.

Topics: #economy #ports #saudi #SAUDI ARABIA Mawani General Authority for Ports (Mawani) Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Related

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Hospitality in Saudi Arabia is poised for a significant post-pandemic rebound despite a 3.4 percent fall in the average occupancy rate in the sector, according to a report from real estate investment group CBRE.

The US-based firm's latest Saudi Market Review attributes the decline to a fall in occupancy levels in Makkah and Medina, which saw decreases of 11 percent and 1.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

The report expects improvement across Saudi Arabia’s key performance indicators thanks to the removal of occupancy restrictions and Covid-19 travel bans in mid-October.

“Major events such as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah and the start of an extended Riyadh Season are expected to underpin both local and international leisure demand,” said head of research MENA at CBRE, Taimur Khan, adding: “Furthermore, the removal of the UAE from the red list will lead to a significant uplift in corporate tourism levels.”

Topics: #hospitality CBRE

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap
Updated 11 min 47 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap
Updated 11 min 47 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

The Tadawul All Share Index, TASI was down by 0.8 percent to 11,849.8 points in early trading as several firms reported losses.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. (SAICO) posted a net loss of SR42 million ($11.2 million) for the first nine months of 2021, from a net profit of SR33.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. swung to a net profit of SR240,000 ($64,000) in the first nine months of 2021, from a net loss of SR18.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group (ACIG) reported a net loss of SR33.6 million ($9 million) for the first nine months of 2021, from a net profit of SR5.1 million in the year-ago period.

Dur Hospitality Co. widened its net loss after Zakat and tax to SR8.1 million ($2.2 million) for the first nine months of 2021, from SR7.5 million in the same period a year earlier.

Dallah Healthcare Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR191.4 million ($51 million) for the first nine months of 2021, rising more than twofold from SR80 million in the same period last year.

National Gas and Industrialization Co. (GASCO) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR158.4 million ($42.2 million) for the first nine months of 2021, nearly a two-fold increase compared to SR54.8 million in the same period last year.

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co.’s begins its subscription for new shares begins today, which will boost its capital from SR450 million ($120 million) to SR650 million.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Alkhaleej Training launches IPO, rights issue

Alkhaleej Training launches IPO, rights issue
Getty Images
Updated 44 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Alkhaleej Training launches IPO, rights issue

Alkhaleej Training launches IPO, rights issue
Updated 44 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Alkhaleej Training Company starts its offering and tradable rights trading period as of Monday, to increase its capital from SR450 million ($119.9  million) to SR650 million ($173.2 million).

The rights trading period ends on Monday, November 15, 2021, with the subscription phase continuing until Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The education and training business intends to offer 20 million shares at a price of SR10 per share, and each shareholder registered in the company's records on the due date is granted approximately 0.44 right for every single share he owns.
 

Topics: #economy #ipo IPO

Related

Three Saudi businesses announce IPOs 
Business & Economy
Three Saudi businesses announce IPOs 

Saudi telecom giant's arm strikes partnership with fintech to ease digital payments for Saudi SMEs

Saudi telecom giant's arm strikes partnership with fintech to ease digital payments for Saudi SMEs
Updated 46 min ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom giant's arm strikes partnership with fintech to ease digital payments for Saudi SMEs

Saudi telecom giant's arm strikes partnership with fintech to ease digital payments for Saudi SMEs
  • The fintech firm added its app will allow other firms to more easily manage their inventory, track sales and improve invoicing.
Updated 46 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fintech Geidea has signed a partnership with the Saudi telecom giant's sales and distribution arm, channels by stc, to simplify digital payments for small firms in the Kingdom, according to a statement.

Geidea said its service will improve digital payments on the telecom firm’s channels by stc network made by credit and debit cards, digital wallets, e-wallets and direct transfers including chip & pin, contactless technologies, e-wallets and QR codes.

The fintech firm added its app will allow other firms to more easily manage their inventory, track sales and improve invoicing.

The Riyadh-based channels by stc, which also has partnerships with Apple, Samsung and Huawei, serves over 10,000 merchants.

Geidea founder and chairman Abdullah Al-Othman said: “This partnership represents an exciting milestone in our efforts to support the Kingdom’s cashless payments targets, as part of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision.”

Topics: #saudi telecoms fintech

Related

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts
Business & Economy
STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts
Breaking News Saudi Arabia allows non-Saudis to invest in real estate funds at Makkah and Madinah
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia allows non-Saudis to invest in real estate funds at Makkah and Madinah

No strategic investor for Tadawul Group IPO shares, says CEO

No strategic investor for Tadawul Group IPO shares, says CEO
Updated 51 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

No strategic investor for Tadawul Group IPO shares, says CEO

No strategic investor for Tadawul Group IPO shares, says CEO
Updated 51 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group is not targeting specific earnings per share in its offering and shares allocation will be equal among all investors, CEO Khaled Alhussan said.

“We do not intend to allocate a share to a strategic investor at present, and it will be offered to all investors equally,’” he told Asharq. 

“We may study this after the offering, especially after we received informal requests about it, and that will be as needed,” he said.

The Capital Market Authority approved a 30 percent Tadawul IPO last Wednesday.

The subscription targets two tranches, Argaam reported. The first tranche includes those who have the right to participate in the book-building process, and shares initially allocated is 36 million, representing 100 percent of the total shares offered.

The second tranche includes Saudi citizens and any non-Saudi resident and Gulf investors and the number of shares offered to individuals is 3.6 million shares, representing 10 percent of the offered shares.

Tadawul Group achieved profits worth SR477 million ($127.1 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared to SR346 million year-on-year.

“We will take into account the profitability ratio and compare this with our counterparts from the listed companies in the world,” Alhussan said.

The majority of the group’s revenues are through trading in the stock market, Alhussan said. Offering new investment tools such as derivatives, greatly helps the growth of the group’s revenues, he said.

He added that the exceptional offerings will open up a great opportunity for the company's revenue growth. 

“We also aspire to activate the performance of Wamed (a Tadawul Group company) by investing in the integration of the company’s services and its subsidiaries, and finding investment opportunities in innovation and information,” he said.

Alhussan stressed that the company is committed to annual dividends. Tadawul Group has developed a system to distribute approximately 70 percent as a targeted policy for future dividends, with the exception of the exceptional investments that the company needs for its growth, he said.

Topics: #tadawul #ipo #cma

Related

BinDawood confidence shows in Tadawul IPO plans
Business & Economy
BinDawood confidence shows in Tadawul IPO plans
Update Saudi stock exchange Tadawul appoints SNB Capital as lead manager for IPO; plans sale for individuals on Nov.30
Business & Economy
Saudi stock exchange Tadawul appoints SNB Capital as lead manager for IPO; plans sale for individuals on Nov.30
Update Saudi Capital Market Authority approves the IPO of 30% of Tadawul
Business & Economy
Saudi Capital Market Authority approves the IPO of 30% of Tadawul

Latest updates

$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO
$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO
UAE reaches milestone with lowest number of COVID-19 cases since March ‘20
UAE reaches milestone with lowest number of COVID-19 cases since March ‘20
Miss Universe UAE cancels coronation night
Miss Universe UAE cancels coronation night
Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE
Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE
OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months
OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.