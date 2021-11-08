$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap

The Tadawul All Share Index, TASI was down by 0.8 percent to 11,849.8 points in early trading as several firms reported losses.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. (SAICO) posted a net loss of SR42 million ($11.2 million) for the first nine months of 2021, from a net profit of SR33.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. swung to a net profit of SR240,000 ($64,000) in the first nine months of 2021, from a net loss of SR18.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group (ACIG) reported a net loss of SR33.6 million ($9 million) for the first nine months of 2021, from a net profit of SR5.1 million in the year-ago period.

Dur Hospitality Co. widened its net loss after Zakat and tax to SR8.1 million ($2.2 million) for the first nine months of 2021, from SR7.5 million in the same period a year earlier.

Dallah Healthcare Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR191.4 million ($51 million) for the first nine months of 2021, rising more than twofold from SR80 million in the same period last year.

National Gas and Industrialization Co. (GASCO) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR158.4 million ($42.2 million) for the first nine months of 2021, nearly a two-fold increase compared to SR54.8 million in the same period last year.

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co.’s begins its subscription for new shares begins today, which will boost its capital from SR450 million ($120 million) to SR650 million.