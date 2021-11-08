Bank and materials sector shares see TASI close up 0.4%: Market wrap

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Monday, up five points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 11,846 points.

The rise was led by bank and basic materials sector shares, but the insurance sector recorded the largest decline, impacted by Q3 results.

Some 191.6 million shares changed hands in 336,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, NCB, Alinma Bank.

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank rose by 3 percent to close at SR149.40 ($39.70). It closed at its highest price since its listing on the market, with transactions amounting to about 6.4 million shares.

The bank's shares have risen steadily since the beginning of this year, with gains exceeding 100 percent.

Shares in Banque Saudi Fransi, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, Riyad Bank, and Makkah Construction ended their trading today with a rise of 1 percent to 3 percent.

Shares in Dallah Healthcare rose 4 percent to close at SR78.90 ($21.04), after the company announced an increase in profits for Q3 2021 to SR86.5 million.

On the other hand, shares inTanmiah Food declined by 3 percent to close at SR87 ($23.20), after the company booked a decrease in third-quarter profits to SR3.7 million, or 79 percent, compared to the same period in 2020.

Shares in Dur Hospitality declined by 2 percent to close at SR33.90, as the company reported losses of SR6.3 million in Q3 2021.

Ataa Educational shares closed at SR61.40 after the end of eligibility for cash dividends for the fiscal year ending in July 2021.

Among REITs, Jadwa REIT Al-Haramain and Al Mashaar REIT increased by 3 percent to close at SR9.14 and SR10.32 respectively, amid active trading on the two funds.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) decided to allow financial market institutions to accept investments from non-Saudis in real estate funds that invest part or all of their assets in real estate in Makkah and Madinah.