Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa
  • The company does not anticipate new frontier exploration and plans to de-risk its current ones by 2025
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell is currently committed to exploring in Africa for hydrocarbons and doing so fits the company's purpose, its exploration manager for deepwater Africa Benjamin Mee said on Wednesday at an industry event.


More than 80 percent of Shell's exploration will be focused on core positions with an emphasis on deepwater and the company plans to spend about $1.5 billion per year on upstream exploration, Mee added.


The company does not anticipate new frontier exploration and plans to de-risk its current ones by 2025.

Topics: Shell hydrocarbon

ACWA Power's loss in its first-ever public results shouldn't be worrying for long-term investors

ACWA Power’s loss in its first-ever public results shouldn’t be worrying for long-term investors
Updated 11 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed

ACWA Power’s loss in its first-ever public results shouldn’t be worrying for long-term investors

ACWA Power’s loss in its first-ever public results shouldn’t be worrying for long-term investors
Updated 11 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed

MOSCOW/CAIRO/RIYADH: International Company for Power and Water Projects, better known as ACWA Power, reported SR21.9 million ($5.8 million) loss in its first quarter post-enlisting in the stock exchange. 
Shocking may it seems for a company that was oversubscribed by 250 times in its initial public offering. However, the net loss seems to be driven by one-off transactions, the company’s financial statement revealed. In particular, it made share-based payments expenses worth SR280 million on Sept. 28, 2021.
If the effect of this transaction is removed, the company would have made a net profit of over SR250 million, according to Arab News calculations.
According to KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting organizations, share-based payments could be “a payment in equity instruments of the entity to the supplier (including employees) of goods or services to the entity.”
Hence, the company, which was oversubscribed by 250 times in its IPO, decided to reward its employees with an incentive plan consisting of shares and cash benefits following the successful enlisting of the company in Tadawul. 
The package was simply titled the “Plan” and amounted to SR280 million. This is a non-recurring expense and is not related to the company’s actual performance in terms of fundamentals.
“As for the announced losses, they may have deviated from the expectations of many people, but there were several things that we expected and saw in the current results for the third quarter. These included the SR280 million that went as (…) grants for the company’s employees. These are all one-offs and will not be repeated. If we remove these one-offs, the numbers would be similar to our expectations to a great extent,” Ahmed Maher, associate director at EFG Hermes, told Al Arabiya Business.
The company said in an earlier report: “We assess at each reporting date whether there is an indication that a plant may be subject to partial or full impairment, using potential impairment indicators such as delay in contract extension; no off-take agreements for a long period following the expiry of current agreements.”
In addition, there was a corporate social responsibility item worth SR16.5 million which was recorded as a loss. This expense accounted for ACWA’s education and related infrastructure investments in several countries, including Saudi Arabia.
Nonetheless, its operating income before impairment loss and other expenses was reasonable as it stayed flat from a year ago after hitting SR1,660 million for the first nine months of 2021, mainly supported by ACWA Power’s operations and maintenance business that “generated higher operating income thanks to projects starting operations or operating their first full year in 2021, such as Al Dur IWPP and Hassyan IPP,” it said in a statement.
Three projects, namely, Sudair, Sirdarya, and Redstone, which completed their respective financial closes during the period, contributed to higher operating income, which was offset by the recognition of employee long-term incentive plan expense and lower share in net results of equity accounted investees, net of tax, mainly because of accelerated depreciation on two oil-fired assets.
“ACWA Power’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 was exemplified by the entry into a sale agreement of one of the four oil-fired assets in its portfolio. This transaction is also a testament to the company’s commitment to remain at the forefront of energy transition both at home in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” it added.
Nevertheless, the company also experienced some challenges.
Its net financial charges went up considerably to SR293 million in this year’s third quarter compared to SR256.7 million in the same period last year.
ACWA also made less revenue this quarter compared to the same quarter last year, falling by SR73.1 million to stand at SR1,294 million. In particular, revenues of development and construction management services declined significantly to SR130.7 million, decreasing by over SR80 million.
When looking at revenue on a sectoral basis, it was found that two of the company’s main operating segments, thermal and water desalination, and the renewables sector, experienced a drop in their sales.
The management of ACWA Power is still optimistic about the future of the company. ACWA Power Chief Executive Officer Paddy Padmanathan said in a statement: “Our results for the third quarter demonstrate that we are on track towards achieving our business and financial targets as set forth in our Prospectus for the fiscal year 2021. This also provides us with a solid basis for growth, which is our top priority following ACWA Power’s landmark listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange, which was oversubscribed by an overall factor of 250 times.”
“As a Saudi flag bearer and a national champion, the trust of our shareholders in our ability to be a force for the greater good for people not just here in the Kingdom but around the world is our greatest motivation and inspiration. We will live up to this trust through continued ingenuity and excellence in everything we do as we fulfill our mission to deliver power and water reliably and responsibly, at low cost to communities worldwide,” he added.
Looking at the future, the results should not be worrying for a company that is expected to be in a leading position to win more tenders in Saudi Arabia, where half of its electricity will be generated from renewable sources to meet its net-zero carbon goals before 2060. 

Topics: ACWA Power investments Financial results

Russia likely to declare cryptomining legal: Crypto wrap

Russia likely to declare cryptomining legal: Crypto wrap
Updated 24 min 8 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Russia likely to declare cryptomining legal: Crypto wrap

Russia likely to declare cryptomining legal: Crypto wrap
Updated 24 min 8 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The Russian government has signaled its willingness to recognize cryptocurrency mining as a legal entrepreneurial activity and tax it accordingly.

Officials believe the regulatory move will benefit both the state and the crypto industry.

The sector remains unregulated, the Russian Ministry of Finance has recently acknowledged in comments to the local press.

The industry is expanding in Russia, which is rich in energy resources and ranks first among global destinations in terms of share of the global hashrate.

Mining should be regulated precisely as an entrepreneurial activity as it fits in the legal definition provided in the Civil Code, according to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

It emphasized this would allow the government to tax miners’ revenue and increase budget receipts.

“This is exactly an area in which the state can benefit in the form of taxes, and people can legalize their income, big business is also becoming more and more interested in this,” Alexey Minaev, deputy director of the ministry’s Digital Economy Development Department told a Russian daily.

 

Coinbase trading volumes 

US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. reported a nearly 30 percent fall in the third quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by lower volatility and declining prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Trading volumes fell to $327 billion in the second quarter from $462 billion and Bitcoin trading comprised 19 percent, down from 24 percent last quarter.

The company’s shares tumbled 13 percent in trading after the bell. Total revenue fell to $1.31 billion from $2.23 billion in the prior quarter, also missing estimates of $1.57 billion.

“A little bit less concerned about what's the recent rally; recent growth is becoming less of a speculative thing,” Coinbase CEO said.

Mastercard credit

Mastercard has announced that it has partnered with three crypto service providers across the Asia Pacific region to launch the region’s first crypto-linked payment cards.

The three partners are Amber Group, Bitkub in Thailand, and Coinjar in Australia. Through this partnership, they will launch Mastercard payment cards funded with cryptocurrency.

“For the first time, consumers and businesses in the Asia Pacific region will be able to apply for crypto-linked Mastercard credit, debit or prepaid cards,” Mastercard reported.

This announcement comes at a time when interest in cryptocurrencies is at an all-time high across the region.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 1.79 percent to $68,312 at 6:16 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether traded at $4,852, up 1.25 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: cryptocurrency Russia bitcoin Mastercard

Saudi energy minister blasts COP26 'lies'

Saudi energy minister blasts COP26 ‘lies’
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi energy minister blasts COP26 ‘lies’

Saudi energy minister blasts COP26 ‘lies’
  Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman defends Saudi track record in combating 'universal phenomenon' of climate change
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The Saudi energy minister hit out on Wednesday at “lies” and “fabrications” over the Kingdom’s stance at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

After a speech in which he strongly defended Saudi Arabia’s track record in combating global warming, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was asked about “serious allegations” that the Kingdom had been blocking negotiations at the meeting.

He replied: “These are not serious allegations, these are fabricated allegations.” Asked if the allegations amounted to lies, he said: “Absolutely.”

Greenpeace, the environmental activist group with a history of animosity toward the Kingdom, made unsubstantiated claims this week that Saudi negotiators had obstructed progress at key meetings in Glasgow. Saudi negotiators have told Arab News the claims were “baseless and inaccurate.”

In his COP26 speech, a defiant Prince Abdulaziz mounted a plea for an unbiased and objective assessment of possible solutions to the urgent issue of global warming. The world was facing a “universal phenomenon” that required “an international, shared and effective response,” he said. “That response should address three main pillars: Energy security, economic development for the benefit of humanity, and climate change. All of these pillars must be addressed in a holistic manner, without compromising one for the sake of another.

“It is imperative that we recognize the diversity of climate solutions, and the importance of emissions reduction as stipulated in the Paris Agreement, without any bias toward or against any particular source of energy.”

The Kingdom had taken radical steps in the past month to address climate change issues at home and internationally, Prince Abdulaziz said, with key 53 initiatives at a projected cost of $185 billion.

He said the Kingdom shared the view that efforts had to be renewed to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement, but “we all should keep in mind the principle of shared, yet distinct, responsibilities among different countries.

“Equally, we should all be conscious of the special circumstances of the less developed countries, and we should work together to help these countries mitigate the impact of climate change policies, without compromising their sustainable development.”

The Saudi Green Initiative and the broader Middle East Green Initiative aim to reduce regional emissions by more than 10 per cent of the total, a disproportionate amount given relatively small populations and economies in global terms.

The Kingdom has more than doubled the targets for emission reduction in the past decade, and set a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2060 — faster than some much bigger energy economies — via the framework of the Circular Carbon Economy.

Other initiatives include phasing out oil from domestic energy generation, billions of dollars of investment in renewable and alternative fuels such as solar and hydrogen, and a global campaign to provide clean cooking fuel to more than 750 million people around the world.

“This will help ensure that the Kingdom maintains and enhances its leadership role in promoting the security and stability of energy markets,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

Topics: COP26

Saudi TRSDC becomes world's largest tourism site with renewable energy after deal with ACWA-led consortium
Saudi TRSDC becomes world's largest tourism site with renewable energy after deal with ACWA-led consortium

CMA accepts Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance's merger request

CMA accepts Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance’s merger request
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

CMA accepts Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance’s merger request

CMA accepts Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance’s merger request
Updated 38 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority on Wednesday approved the request of Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. to merge with Al-Ahli Takaful Co., Tadawul reported.

The merger will raise the cooperative insurance firm’s capital to SR638 million ($170.2 million) through a securities exchange offer.

Topics: merger CMA Saudi Arabia

Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 

Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 
Updated 51 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 

Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 
Updated 51 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food manufacturer Halwani Bros Company has appointed Abdulaziz M. Yamani as chairman of the board and Abdullah I. Al-Howaish as the vice chairman.

The company made the announcement in a filing to Tadawul, and also confirmed a new managing director, board’s secretary, and representatives of the company to the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Tadawul Group. 

Members of the board of directors were elected for its new terms, which started on Nov. 7 for three years, ending on Nov. 6, 2024.

Topics: Halwani Brothers Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

