Saudi stock market larger than country's economy, says Capital Market Authority chief

Saudi stock market larger than country's economy, says Capital Market Authority chief
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market is now larger than the Kingdom's entire economy — even without taking Aramco into consideration, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) chairman has said.

Speaking during a session organized by the Saudi Economic Association (SEA), Mohammed El-Kuwaiz revealed there are a further 54 listing applications pending — 31 of which are direct listings — as he highlighted the strength of the Tadawul. 

With Aramco added, Tadawul's size is four times that of the economy, El-Kuwaiz said. 

He argued the great momentum of a large number of companies for direct listing is because the Kingdom was the first to apply the direct listing mechanism in the GCC region.

He pointed out that CMA is currently evaluating the direct listing mechanism for the possibility of introducing improvements that are needed before applying the experience to the main market.

On the allocation in subscriptions between individuals and institutions, El-Kuwaiz said that the subscription percentage for individuals was determined by the regulations of book building instructions.

Amendments were applied in 2018, including giving the company and financial advisors greater freedom in determining the participating categories in the subscription and allocation ratios.

This increased flexibility significantly for companies that wish to list their shares, and this was one of the many factors that contributed to the success of Saudi Aramco IPO, El-Kuwaiz said.

The allocation ratio between institutions and individuals can change according to the nature of the offering, according to El-Kuwaiz. It can change from one offering and another, and this happened in the IPO of the Saudi Tadawul Group, he said.

El-Kuwaiz added that the role of the main market maker is to provide liquidity in the market, not to protect the market from rising or falling. 

He added that there is a market maker in government debt instruments, as they are dealt with directly with a group of banks that buy from the state, and they offer two prices to those wishing to buy and sell.

He highlighted that the Saudi Tadawul Group is working on the development and expansion of the market-making circle to include stocks in the main market and Nomu.

The Saudi Tadawul group is hoping to raise about $1 billion from the IPO it's launching this month, it was reported earlier this week.

The original plan was to allocate 10 percent of the 36 million shares to individuals, before raising it at a later time to 30 percent.

However, it is now going straight for the higher figure, and the Tadawul Group CEO Khalid Alhussan said on Friday this increase had always been considered a potential option.

Retail subscribers in the Saudi market represent a very important tranche in the size or the market attractiveness in terms of daily and monthly turnover, he said.

The process of building the order book for institutions will run from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26.

Saudi Tadawul will launch a new product in the derivatives market and the existing services and products will see further modifications, Alhussan told the Aleqtisadiah newspaper.

Updated 12 November 2021
Reuters

Updated 12 November 2021
Reuters

TAIPEI: Apple supplier Foxconn forecast on Friday that a global chip shortage would run into the second half of 2022 and its fourth-quarter revenue for electronics, including smartphones, would fall more than 15 percent, Reuters is reporting. 

Chairman Liu Young-way said during a conference call that Foxconn was cautious about its 2022 revenue outlook, citing uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, inflation, geopolitical tensions and supply chains.

Earlier Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 20 percent jump in third-quarter profit.

“If not for supply shortages prospects for the fourth quarter could have been better,” he said, adding that supply of power management chips remained tight and a global chip crunch could last longer than his previous forecast of second quarter.

“Regarding next year's prospects, we will be relatively cautious in our outlook,” Liu added.

A year-long shortage of chips, initially due to sky-rocketing demand for smartphones and personal gadgets during the pandemic, spilled into the auto industry and disrupted production at companies ranging from Apple to GM.

Foxconn previously said it felt only a small impact from the crisis but had cautioned that rising COVID-19 cases in Asia could hurt its supply chain.

As well as forecasting the slide in revenue in its consumer electronics business, which includes smartphones, Foxconn said it expected overall fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 3 percent and 15 percent in the period. Analysts predicted an 11 percent drop, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate.

Still, Foxconn said it expected supply shortages in Southeast Asia to ease this month and the next.

The outlook came after a strong third quarter, in which revenue rose 9 percent on the year, helped by strong smartphone demand that remained stable despite the supply problems.

Net profit jumped to T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), beating a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$31.73 billion.

Analysts had said they expected robust iPhone sales boosted Foxconn's business in the third quarter, and the company secured more than 75 percent of assembly orders, including those for the latest iPhone 13. But they cautioned that supply chain problems could mute any further near-term increase in orders at Foxconn.

Apple said last month that supply chain woes cost it $6 billion in sales in the July-September quarter, and that this would worsen during the year-end holiday period.

Foxconn said it expects its electronic vehicle (EV) business to make a contribution to revenue in the third quarter of 2022, when it could start production in America in a partnership with Lordstown Motors Corp at the soonest.

Liu said he was looking to build more EV partnerships with companies in places including the Middle East, India and Europe to “serve the local markets”, but did not elaborate.

Foxconn has in recent months deepened its efforts to become a major player in EVs, including announcing deals to build cars with U.S. startup Fisker Inc.

Shares in Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, closed 1.4 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.4 percent gain in the broader market. 

Updated 12 November 2021
Associated Press

Updated 12 November 2021
Associated Press

Negotiators at this year’s UN climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely, but gave poor countries hope for more financial support to cope with global warming, Associated Press is reporting.

The latest draft proposals from the meeting’s chair released on Friday call on countries to accelerate “the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.”

A previous proposal on Wednesday had been stronger, calling on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel.”

While the chair’s proposal is likely to undergo further negotiation at the talks, due to end Friday, the change in wording suggested a shift away from unconditional demands that some fossil fuel exporting nations have objected to.

There was a mixed response from observers at the talks on how significant the addition of the words “unabated” and “inefficient” was.

“Those qualifiers completely undermine the intention," said Alex Rafalowicz, director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Intiative, an environmental campaign group.

“They’re loopholes so large you could drive a lorry through them,” he said, using the British term for a truck.

Helen Mountford, a senior climate expert at the World Resources Institute, said allowing countries to determine which subsidies they consider inefficient would water down the agreement.

"It definitely weakens it,” she said.

Even so, the explicit reference to ending at least some state support for oil, gas and coal offered "a strong hook for phasing out fossil fuels subsidies, so its good to have it in there,” she said.

The question of how to address the continued use of fossil fuels responsible for much of global warming has been one of the key sticking points at the two-week talks.

Scientists agree it is necessary to end their use as soon as possible to meet the 2015 Paris accord's ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). But explicitly including such a call in the overarching declaration is politically sensitive, including for countries, such as Saudi Arabia, that fear oil and gas may be targeted next.

Another crunch issue is the question of financial aid for poor countries to cope with climate change. Rich nations failed to provide them with $100 billion annually by 2020, as agreed, causing considerable anger among developing countries going into the talks.

The latest draft reflects those concerns, expressing “deep regret” that the $100 billion goal hasn't been met and urging rich countries to scale up their funding.

It also adds wording that could create a fund to compensate countries for serious destruction resulting from climate change. Rich nations such as the United States, who have historically been the biggest source of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, are opposed to any legal obligation to pay for loss and damage suffered by poor countries.

Negotiators from almost 200 nations gathered in Glasgow on Oct. 31 amid dire warnings from leaders, activists and scientists that not enough is being done to curb global warming.

According to the proposed decision, countries plan to express “alarm and utmost concern” that human activities have already caused around 1.1C (2F) of global warming “and that impacts are already being felt in every region.”

While the Paris accord calls for limiting temperature to “well below” 2C (3.6F), ideally no more than 1.5C, by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, the draft agreement notes that the lower threshold “would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change” and resolves to aim for that target.

In doing so, it calls for the world to cut carbon dioxide emission by 45 percent in 2030 compared with 2010 levels, and to add no additional CO2 to the atmosphere by mid-century. So far the world is not on track for that, and developed countries are expected to be asked to submit more ambitious targets for cutting emissions next year.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press this week that the 1.5C-goal “is still in reach but on life support.”

If negotiators are unable to reach agreement by Friday's official deadline, it is likely the talks will go into overtime. This has happened at many of the previous 25 meetings as consensus from all 197 countries is required to pass decisions.

— Associated Press

Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Syrian Ministry of Electricity and a group of UAE companies will establish a photovoltaic power plant in the Damascus countryside with a capacity of 300 MW, the Syrian News Agency reported (SANA).

A deal between the parties stipulates that the project's financing will be paid in quarterly installments for ten years, after each section of the project is put into service for an implementation period of two years.

The agreement came two days after the visit of a high-level UAE delegation to Syria, led by foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

It was the first visit of its kind since the start of the Syrian crisis over 10 years ago.

The Ministry of Electricity of the Syrian regime issued a decision two weeks ago to raise electricity prices in most of its segments between 100 percent and 800 percent, which entered into effect as of Nov. 1.

The price of one kilowatt in the first bracket for domestic consumption increased from 1 to 2 Syrian pounds ($0.0004 - $0.0007) and in the second bracket it increased from 3 to 6 pounds.

The price of a kilowatt in the third bracket increased from 6 to 20 pounds, in the fourth from 10 to 90 pounds, and in the last bracket from 125 to 150 pounds.

Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Theeb Rent a Car Co. has added another 2,000 vehicles to its fleet, bringing the number of cars available for short-term rental to about 10,500, the firm's CEO has revealed.

Naif Mohammed Al-Theeb said the company now has more than 20,000 vehicles on its books, in an interview with Argaam.

Underlining the success of Theeb Rent a Car, Al-Theeb said his firm now ranks first in the short-term rental sector, with a market share of 8.8 percent, and fifth in the long-term rental sector, with a rate of 6.5 percent, which it started working on in 2014.

Al-Theeb pointed out the remarkable improvement in short-term rental rates during the third quarter, due to the gradual return to business after the coronavirus crisis.

The pick-up in business had a positive impact on the demand and the profit margin ratios, in addition to the upturn in long-term rental services and sale of used cars, he explained.

The growth came with the gradual return of schools, Umrah pilgrims, and the domestic tourist seasons in the Kingdom, he said.

On debts related to expansions, Al-Theeb said that 57 percent of the total bank facilities provided to the company were utilized during the last period.

The company seeks to benefit from credit facilities with relatively low expenses to finance its expansion operations, Al-Theeb said. 

 

Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: AlMunajem Foods business is expected to grow by 4.6 percent in the coming years to reach SR272 billion ($72.5 billion) in 2024, CEO Thamer Abanumay said.

The company has laid down three main pillars of growth for the coming period to enhance profits and revenues, Abanumay told Al Arabiya.

The pillars consist of product growth and the addition of new products, improvement of sales channels while enhancing the company's presence in the food sector in the Kingdom, and the vertical integration of products and exploring new opportunities, he said.

Abanumay said that the company currently imports 250,000 metric tons annually, and sells 280,000 tons to its customers. Sales volume is SR2.5 billion per year, he said.

AlMunajem announced on Thursday its intention to offer part of its shares for IPO, and to list its shares on the main market at the Saudi Tadawul. The IPO process consists of offering 18 million shares, representing 30 percent of the company's capital, the company said in a statement.

Abanumay said the company aims through this IPO to institutionalize the company, enhance its value and brands, and diversify sources of funding for future growth and expansion.

The food sector in Saudi Arabia is promising, and the pace of growth in the coming period is expected to increase, according to AlMunajem CEO. 

Abanumay attributed his expectations to economic diversification and incentives by the government with the support of initiatives such as the Quality of Life Initiative, promoting tourism, Hajj and Umrah programs, and localizing jobs.

 

