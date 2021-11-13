You are here

Number of industrial units in Saudi Arabia rises to 8,391 in Q3

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The number of industrial units in the Kingdom rose to 8,391 in the third quarter of 2021, Argaam reported citing official figures.
The estimated capital also increased by 6.4 percent as compared to the same period in 2020.
Licensed workers in these factories rose 1 percent to 968,210, according to the Q3 2021 statistical bulletin on industrial licenses issued by the National Industrial Information Center. 
These factories were distributed among 24 activities, led by chemicals and chemical products in terms of capital at SAR 453.5 billion, followed by non-metallic products with a capital of SR 319.1 billion. 
According to the report, the ministry issued 216 new licenses to industrial units in the third quarter with an estimated capital of SR55.2 billion and jobs for 8,200 workers
A total of 284 factories started production with a capital of SR54.5 billion and 15,200 workers.
As many as 1,801 factories with a capital of SR68.5 billion are under construction, employing 78,700 workers.

