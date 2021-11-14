You are here

Rosneft sees $4.3bn net income in Q3

RIYADH: Russian oil firm Rosneft has reported an increase in net income for the third quarter this year by 35 percent, to 314 billion rubles ($4.3 billion).

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased by 11.7 percent to 638 billion roubles ($8.8 billion) in the third quarter, compared with 571 billion roubles in the second quarter.

The oil company’s recorded net income of 696 billion rubles at the end of the first nine months of 2021.

Net income for the first nine months of this year was the highest in its history.

Net financial debt and trading liabilities decreased by 8.4 billion rubles since the beginning of the 2021.

Rosneft plans to increase its liquid hydrocarbon production by over 1 percent this year, the company said on Friday citing Reuters.

Total hydrocarbon production is seen growing by 4 percent in 2021 versus last year, the firm added. 

Topics: Rosneft Russia Oil

