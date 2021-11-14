Robots at Makkah’s Grand Mosque guide pilgrims with rituals

MAKKAH: Smart technology, including a touchscreen robot, is being used to serve visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The four-wheeled robot helps people to perform their rituals, offers Ifta services, and answers questions.
There is the option of adding instant translation, remote communication with sheikhs, and setting directives in different languages.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is using smart technology to develop the level of services it offers.
The remote-controlled robot supports 11 languages including Arabic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Chinese, Bengali and Hausa.
It has a 21-inch touchscreen that can be used to deal with visitors’ issues of concern, such as guiding and expressing an opinion, and a smart stoppage system that allows it to move easily and flexibly.
The presidency offers the service of Maqra' Al-Haramayn, the Two Holy Mosques Reader, which teaches the Qur'an to Muslims around the world and to Grand Mosque visitors who want to improve their recitation and receive certificates.
The education is remote, with transmission from the Grand Mosque, and is available in six languages including Arabic, English, Urdu, and Hausa.
The presidency has also launched the Smart Qur'an, an e-device for those with visual disabilities so they can read the Qur’an in Braille.
No point in engagement with Lebanon, says Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia sees no point in engaging with Lebanon’s government until its politicians confront the malign influence of Hezbollah and Iran, the Kingdom’s foreign minister has said.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s remarks have dashed hopes in Beirut of a solution to the deepening diplomatic rift with Riyadh, as Lebanon struggles with political paralysis and a collapsing economy.
“We see no useful purpose in engaging with the Lebanese government at this point in time,” Prince Faisal told France 24 television in an interview.
“We think that the political class needs to step up and take the necessary actions to liberate Lebanon from the domination of Hezbollah, and through Hezbollah, Iran.”
Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis yet with Gulf states, spurred by a minister’s critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Riyadh to expel Lebanon’s ambassador, recall its own envoy and ban all imports from Lebanon.
The Kingdom was angered by an interview in which Lebanon’s newly appointed Information Minister George Kordahi, a former TV game show host, sided with the Houthi militia and said Yemen was being subjected to external aggression.
Kordahi said the interview was recorded before he became a minister and has refused to apologize or step down, despite pressure from Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
Riyadh has said its actions were driven not just by Kordahi’s comments, but also its objection to Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanese politics.
This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows an engineer working at the Quality Control Laboratory on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia completes clinical trial of MERS vaccine
The joint research team analyzed and tested the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the vaccine to be used for immunizing camels against the MERS virus in a nearly two-year study
Updated 15 November 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The King Abdullah International Medical Research Center at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, in cooperation with Oxford University, has recently concluded phase one of the first Saudi clinical study conducted to determine the safety and immunogenicity of the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus vaccine.
The process began with the development of the vaccine for MERS through cooperation between the research center team and Oxford University in 2015. The vaccine was tested in the laboratory and then on mice that demonstrated the immunity and effectiveness of the vaccine, after which it was transferred for testing in the Kingdom where the virus has been endemic since its discovery in 2012.
The joint research team analyzed and tested the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the vaccine to be used for immunizing camels against the MERS virus in a nearly two-year study. The results were published in November in the international scientific journal The Lancet, where the results concluded that the vaccine is safe and provides strong immunity.
Yoga pioneer wants to improve Saudis’ mind, body, and soul
Nouf Al-Marwaai wants to capitalize on the emerging popularity of the practice
Updated 15 November 2021
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: After nearly 20 years of teaching, training, and promoting yoga in the Kingdom, the new Saudi Yoga Committee president promised that now is the time to take the practice of yoga to a new level.
“We are working on a strategic plan to promote yoga and encourage the society to participate in yoga activities,” Nouf Al-Marwaai, the first certified yoga instructor in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
“We want to learn more about yoga for health and well-being as it’s suitable for people of different ages.”
With an outpouring of support for yoga in the Kingdom over the past few years, both practitioners and apprentice yogis have established themselves well in the community as Al-Marwaai wants to ride that momentum.
“We are living in a time of real change,” she said. “I’m more motivated than ever to be a productive and a proud Saudi woman and therefore, I am looking forward to serving my society. I want to be an active part of the changes that are taking place in my country. I am sure many other women in many fields and sectors are also motivated and hopeful as well.”
Though undermined and misunderstood, yoga is a mind and body practice that combines physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation or relaxation.
Al-Marwaai started practicing yoga in 1998 when she was 18 years old to cope with Lupus, an autoimmune and rheumatic disease that attacks your body tissues and organs. The inflammation can affect joints, skin, blood cells, and other organs.
“Yoga helped me lead a healthier and active life,” she said. “For this reason, I wanted people to know about it and use yoga as a lifestyle.”
Not only did Al-Marwaai recover from Lupus, but she also returned to school and finished a degree in clinical psychology. After school, she established herself as one of the Middle East’s foremost yoga experts with 20 years of experience on the mat.
She began teaching yoga in 2004 and her success continued to build. By 2012, Al-Marwaai had trained more than 300 yoga teachers from different regions all over the world and taught 3,000 people how to practice yoga.
Following stints in Australia and India, she assumed the role of “Yogacharya” — a title of respect given to a teacher of yoga — and then set up the Saudi Arabia Yoga School. It was later renamed the Arab Yoga Foundation.
In 2018, Al-Marwaai was named the winner of the Padma Shri Award by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. She was given the award because of her efforts to make yoga accepted as a sports activity in Saudi Arabia. The event was held in New Delhi at the president’s house.
Al-Marwaai said the Saudi Yoga Committee was established on May 16 with the help of 26 other federations, committees, and leagues by the Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee. The committee was established as the Kingdom’s leadership placed great importance on mental and physical health following the Saudi Vision 2030 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“This will help to prevent mental and physical health threats,” Al-Marwaai said. “As we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, different sports initiatives took place virtually and were supported by Saudi federations. The Ministry of Sports put an emphasis on health and well-being during that difficult time.”
While yoga continued to gain popularity in the Kingdom, the demand grew and was later recognized by relevant health and sports authorities.
“I met Princess Reema bint Bandar in February 2017 and we spoke about yoga recognition and she welcomed the idea,” Al-Marwaai said. “She immediately connected me with a team of experts in the Ministry of Sports to work on the regulations and standards and then yoga was listed as a sports activity in the Ministry of Commerce.”
The Saudi Yoga Committee continues to spread the awareness of yoga through organized activities and events, Al-Marwaai said.
“We are working in the Leadership Institute on yoga standards and a memorandum of understanding to be signed with the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy out of India,” she said.
“In addition, we are also participating in the Asian Games second edition event in November sponsored and organized by Saudi Arabia.”
Al-Marwaai affirmed that Saudis are becoming increasingly more health-conscious, which has resulted in a growing demand for a broader range of yoga centers across the Kingdom. In line with this, yoga is becoming one of the most popular physical activities in Saudi Arabia, especially among women. It has created a communal focal point where people can engage in, practice, and experience for themselves the power of yoga and realize the benefits of this ancient technique to improve mind, body, and soul.
Saudi interior minister attends GCC meeting in Manama
Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif said the security and stability in Gulf states set a good example
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News
MANAMA: Interior ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries held their 38th meeting in Manama on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It was held under the presidency of Bahraini Interior Minister Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, with the participation of GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf.
Ministers expressed their gratitude for Bahrain’s efforts in supporting joint GCC action and enhancing integration among member countries in various fields.
They praised the support and interest of GCC countries’ leaders in enhancing security cooperation and integration among members.
They emphasized member countries' solidarity and full support for Saudi Arabia in whatever security steps it took to protect its security, stability and the safety of its territories.
Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif said the security and stability in Gulf states set a good example, thanks to the leadership, support and assistance in confronting terrorism, crime, and everything that disturbed the security and safety of citizens and residents, compared to what was happening in the deteriorating conditions of some countries that had lost the most basic elements of security and stability.
Prince Abdulaziz said: “Our responsibilities have grown bigger to preserve the security, stability, development and growth that our countries have achieved, which requires us to increase cooperation and coordination among our security services to make the future safer so that the process of construction and prosperity continues to meet the aspirations of our leaderships and peoples.
“The challenges facing security are many, whether in terms of all types of crime, drug smuggling, terrorism, or infiltration through borders, which requires joint efforts to face such challenges. I am sure that we are capable, through cooperation, to face and eliminate every security challenge.”
Ministers also stressed the need to intensify collective efforts to protect the GCC against drugs that targeted these countries and their citizens, highlighting the significance of adopting a general vision to deal with narcotics and their impact on all segments of society, and enhancing rehabilitation programs through the cooperation of public and private sector institutions to fortify society against the dangers and repercussions of drugs.
They also reiterated the importance of intensifying coordination and cooperation among GCC bodies concerned with combating organized crime and terrorism that targeted the security and stability of GCC countries.
Internationally renowned chemist Omar Yaghi ‘honored to accept Saudi citizenship’
A recent royal decree approved the granting of citizenship to foreign nationals with specialized skills in different professions
The move came in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to create an attractive business environment for professionals
Updated 15 November 2021
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Omar Yaghi, an internationally renowned chemist whose interests include technology to harvest clean water from arid environments, said that he is honored that Saudi Arabia has decided to grant him citizenship.
Born in Jordan to Palestinian parents, Yaghi, 56, is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences and the James and Neeltje Tretter Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Yaghi said that he would accept the citizenship offer, and acknowledged its potential for supporting his research efforts globally.
“I think it is quite an honor to be recognized with citizenship and it will allow me to work with the Saudis more closely,” Yaghi said.
“They have a great vision on how to grow science and how to grow research. I have already had several collaborations with our Saudi friends and I am happy to grow that. I think it is a great honor to be chosen.”
Yaghi said that he knew informally that his name had been put forward by someone who was familiar with the work he does and his collaborations in Saudi Arabia.
“The offer is certainly an honor and I shall accept it,” he said.
Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that royal approval had been issued to grant Saudi citizenship to a number of eminent specialists from a variety of fields.
The move follows a royal decree that has opened the door for the naturalization of experts from the legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sporting and technical fields to help develop the country and benefit Saudi society.
It comes in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, including encouraging talented people to relocate to the Kingdom, localizing foreign investment, and “creating an appropriate social and investment environment,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Prominent among those granted Saudi citizenship on Thursday are Mukhtar Alam, the chief calligrapher of the cover of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah; eminent historians Dr. Amin Seido and Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak; renowned researcher Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai; and famous theater director Samaan Al-Ani.
The list also includes well-respected figures from the religious, medical, educational, investment, digital and sporting fields.
For his part, Yaghi is credited with taking the field of reticular chemistry from discovery to application, and, in the process, changing the way that new materials can be created
— making them more beneficial to people around the world.
He received his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the US and was a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University.
He is the founding director of the Berkeley Global Science Institute, whose mission is to build centers of research in developing countries and provide opportunities for young scholars to discover and learn.
Yaghi is also co-director of the Kavli Energy NanoSciences Institute, which focuses on the basic science of energy transformation at the molecular level, and the California Research Alliance by BASF, which supports joint academia-industry innovations.
He has been honored with numerous awards for his scientific accomplishments, including the UK Royal Society of Chemistry Centenary Prize in 2010, and Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Prize in 2015.