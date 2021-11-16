You are here

Johnson backs banning British MPs from consultancy work

date 2021-11-16
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he backs proposals for British lawmakers to be barred from acting as paid political consultants and advisers, after a sleaze crisis hit his government. (Reuters)
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he backs proposals for British lawmakers to be barred from acting as paid political consultants and advisers, after a sleaze crisis hit his government.
In a letter to parliament’s speaker, Johnson said he supported proposals put forward in a 2018 report by a watchdog committee on standards that would ban MPs from external consultancy and advisory work.
The British leader added he also backed updating the code of conduct for lawmakers to ensure any outside work was done “within reasonable limits and should not prevent them from fully carrying out their range of duties.”
The move follows his ruling Conservatives facing a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations in recent weeks, largely centered on some of its lawmakers with lucrative second jobs.
The crisis erupted after Johnson tried — and failed — to overhaul how parliament’s watchdogs system operates after Tory MP Owen Paterson faced suspension over lobbying ministers for two firms that had him on the payroll.

It soon emerged numerous other MPs had high-paying second jobs, in particular Geoffrey Cox, a senior lawyer and former attorney general.
He has been accused of using his parliamentary office for outside legal work, which has netted him more than £6 million ($8 million, 7 million euros) since becoming an MP in 2005, on top of his annual MP’s salary — currently around £82,000.
Cox denies breaking the rules.
UK MPs are permitted to hold second jobs, as long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
Paid lobbying is also forbidden, with wrongdoing accusations probed by parliamentary standards watchdogs.
Johnson’s spokesman told reporters Tuesday that the British leader had acted now “in light of the recent issues that have come forward.”
“It’s imperative we put beyond any doubt the reputation of the House of Commons and that’s why the PM has written to the Speaker to put forward his view,” he said.
However, the spokesman added Johnson did not support banning lawmakers from all second jobs.
“(He) still believes that they can have a role to play in helping inform the decisions of MPs within the requisite boundaries and rules,” he said.
“But the Prime Minister agrees that there may be cases where outside interests can lead to undue influence in the political system and that’s what we’re seeking to address.”
The main opposition Labour party is set to introduce a vote on Wednesday to bar MPs from being paid directors as well as parliamentary strategists, advisers or consultants.
“This shouldn’t be a controversial statement,” its leader Keir Starmer said Tuesday, as he kept up his attacks on Johnson over the issue.
“What the prime minister and the government have done in the last two weeks was corrupt and contemptible,” he added.
“It’s not a one off. It’s a pattern of behavior.”

Biden, Xi agree to plan arms control talks: White House

date 2021-11-16
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping agreed during their virtual summit to work on organizing talks between the nuclear-armed nations on arms control, a senior White House official said Tuesday.
Biden and Xi met via teleconference for more than three hours late Monday (early Tuesday in Beijing) in a bid to ease tensions between the world’s top two economies and major geopolitical rivals.
“President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a conference, using an expression employed in diplomatic circles to indicate arms control.
“The two leaders agreed that we would look to begin to carry forward discussions,” he added, in comments made at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington.
Sullivan, a top aide to Biden, had been asked about Beijing’s increasing military might.
The Pentagon recently confirmed that China in August carried out a test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that would be difficult to defend against, and has said that Beijing is expanding its nuclear arsenal more quickly than anticipated.
While the United States and Russia have had a formal strategic stability dialogue since the days of the Cold War, producing several disarmament agreements, that is not the case between Washington and Beijing.
Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump repeatedly asked in vain that China be included in the US-Russian talks.
Biden, who took office in January, appears to be more interested in bilateral talks.
“That is not the same as what we have in the Russian context with the formal strategic stability dialogue that is far more mature, has a much deeper history to it,” Sullivan said.
“There’s less maturity to that in the US-China relationship, but the two leaders did discuss these issues and it is now incumbent on us to think about the most productive way to carry it forward from here.”

Spanish regions eye COVID-19 passports amid infection surge

date 2021-11-16
MADRID: Worried by a rise in COVID-19 infections, some of Spain’s regional governments are asking courts to authorize the introduction of virus passports that can help control the pandemic’s spread.
The governments of the Basque Country, Valencia, Navarra and Catalonia say they are ready to be the first autonomous regions of Spain to introduce COVID-19 passports for people to enter nightclubs, bars, restaurants and some public events. But first they need court permission.
The Basque government’s minister of health, Gotzone Sagardui, said Tuesday the administration will file an official petition at court this week. If approved, the measure will apply to people 12 and over who want to enter nightlife establishments featuring music or dancing or restaurants with more than 50 diners.
“The trend shows that the pandemic is advancing at a worrying rate of growth,” Sagardui told a press conference. “More than 50 percent growth in (infection) rates in the past two weeks suggests an accelerated growth of the pandemic.”
The head of Valencia’s regional government, Ximo Puig, announced a similar decision on Monday.
A COVID-19 passport shows that a person has been vaccinated against the virus.
On Monday, Spain officially reported 82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The regions with the highest incidence are Navarra, with 203 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and the Basque Country, with 174.
Over the past seven days, 85 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain, Overall, the country has recorded 87,716 deaths in the pandemic.

Germany considers tighter COVID-19 curbs as cases soar

date 2021-11-16
BERLIN: Germany should demand proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 for all indoor leisure activities, and require vaccinated people to also present a negative test for risky environments, a regional leader said on Tuesday.
Hendrik Wuest, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, made the comments before leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to respond to a new surge in COVID-19 cases.
Germany recorded 32,048 new infections on Tuesday, a rise of 47 percent compared to a week ago, and another 265 deaths, bringing Germany’s total during the pandemic to 97,980.
Wuest, who chairs the body that groups Germany’s regional premiers, said he would press on Thursday for the whole country to allow only vaccinated people or those who have recovered from COVID-19 to access leisure-sector facilities, in some cases paired with a negative test.
Several German regions, including the capital Berlin, have already introduced such a rule, in effect excluding non-vaccinated people from places such as cinemas, hairdressers, restaurants and fitness studios.
Berlin is also considering requiring negative tests and proof of vaccination from next week.
It is not clear who should be responsible for policing the new rules. Berlin mayor Michael Mueller called on city officials to check vaccine passports rather than issue parking tickets.
“It isn’t a matter of illegal parking but human lives,” he was quoted as saying in the Berliner Zeitung daily.
The new wave of infections is challenging a government in transition, with three parties negotiating to form the next cabinet after September’s federal election. [nL8N2S74LS
Neighbouring Austria imposed a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the new coronavirus on Monday.
Germany’s vaccination rate, at 68 percent, is among the lowest in western Europe.

Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink

date 2021-11-16
BOHONIKI, Poland: On a dark November evening in a small town in north-east Poland, men lower the wooden coffin of a young migrant into a freshly dug grave to the sound of an imam reciting a funeral prayer.
Ahmed Al-Hassan, a 19-year-old Syrian, drowned in a river last month while trying to cross to the European Union from Belarus, one of at least eight people who have died at the border in recent months.
The EU, NATO and the West say Belarus is orchestrating a migrant crisis in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the bloc. Belarus denies the accusations.
As Hassan is buried by torchlight in a cemetery in Bohoniki, thousands of miles from home, his grieving family in Syria watch via videolink thanks to the Syrian doctor who found Hassan’s body.
“You won’t be able to see much, but I wanted to tell you we are all family,” Kassam Shahadah tells the mourning relatives on the call. “I know you wanted to see him for one last time but there’s not much to do.”
On the glowing screen of his phone, an old woman can be seen weeping, and a child cries out in the background.
Hassan reportedly died on Oct. 19 when he drowned in the river Bug. His body was kept in a morgue in the Polish city of Bielsko Biala until the burial in Bohoniki, a town 600 kilometers (370 miles) away, where a small Muslim Tatar community offered to give him an Islamic funeral.
Migrants from the Middle East and Africa began to appear on the Belarusian side of the border in summer, with thousands trying to reach Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on foot through forests, lakes and swamps.
As winter set in, deaths began to be reported, the first on Sept. 19. Several months on, as at least 4,000 migrants are stranded on the border amid freezing temperatures, the head of the Tatar Muslim community in the village of Bohoniki said he feared more would die.
“We’re worried that there might be more people dead because you know what the weather is like right now. It is cold, people are emaciated. We fear the worst,” said Maciej Szczesnowicz.
He previously advertised on Facebook that the Tatars living in north-eastern Poland on the border with Lithuania and Belarus were ready to organize burials for fellow Muslims.
A small ethnic and religious minority in overwhelmingly homogenous and Catholic modern Poland, the Tatars descend from warriors who were rewarded with land by Polish kings for protecting the country’s eastern border centuries ago.
Fearing the crisis on their footstep is far from over, the community has been delivering clothes and food to both migrants and Polish troops on the border.
At the end of Hassan’s funeral, the very few local attendees knelt down, paying respects by touching the ground.
“We have a large enough cemetery, and want to offer that person a dignified funeral, a person who came from abroad and died on Polish ground,” said Szczesnowicz.

Polish forces fire tear gas at migrants on Belarus border

date 2021-11-16
SOKOLKA, Poland: Polish forces fired tear gas and deployed water cannons against stone-throwing migrants trying to cross the Belarusian border on Tuesday, sparking accusations from Belarus that Poland was trying to escalate the crisis.
Polish border guards estimate up to 4,000 migrants are currently camped out along the border between Poland and Belarus in increasingly dire conditions and freezing temperatures.
Western powers accuse Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the crisis, possibly with the backing of Russia, by luring migrants to the border to sow division in the EU — claims denied by Minsk and Moscow.
A standoff near the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the EU’s eastern frontier began last week when hundreds of migrants gathered there.
“Migrants attacked our soldiers and officers with rocks and are trying to destroy the fence and cross into Poland,” Poland’s defense ministry said on Tuesday, tweeting a video showing apparent clashes at the border.
“Our forces used tear gas to quell the migrants’ aggression.”
A police officer, a border guard and a soldier were injured in the clashes, Polish officials said, with police saying stun grenades and tear gas canisters had also been thrown at officers.
Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Anataoly Glaz accused Poland of exacerbating the problem.
“The goal of the Polish side is completely understandable — it needs to escalate the situation even more, to stifle any progress in resolving the situation,” he said.
“We see today from the Polish side direct provocations and inhumane treatment of the disadvantaged,” he said.
Russia also condemned Poland’s use of tear gas and water cannons against the migrants, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”
Lukashenko, who has crushed opposition to his rule over nearly three decades in power, said on Tuesday that he wanted to avoid a “heated confrontation” at the border.
“The main thing now is to protect our country and our people, and not to allow clashes,” he told a government meeting, according to state news agency Belta.
The Belarusian leader discussed the crisis with Germany’s Angela Merkel on Monday, his first phone call with a Western leader since he suppressed mass protests against his rule last year.
Merkel’s office said the pair discussed bringing humanitarian aid to the migrants, whose number includes many young children.
Lukashenko said he and Merkel agreed the standoff should be defused.
“We were of the united opinion that nobody needs escalation — not the EU, or Belarus,” he said.
But he said he had “differing” views with Merkel on how the migrants got to Belarus, with the West saying Minsk had brought them there as revenge for sanctions.
EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed that existing sanctions targeting Lukashenko’s regime will be expanded to include individuals or companies found to have encouraged border crossings.
The US has also vowed to expand its sanctions on Belarus.
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, welcomed the sanctions saying Lukashenko had “crossed all the red lines already.”
Iraq has said it will start voluntary repatriations of its citizens from Belarus this week.
The Iraqi embassy in Moscow said it would fly out around 200 people in a flight on Thursday.
But many migrants — including those AFP has spoken to — have vowed not to go back.
The EU meanwhile has been asking for the flights to Belarus to stop.
Turkish Airlines has now banned Iraqis, Syrians and Yemenis from flying to Belarus via Turkey and private Syrian carrier Cham Wings Airlines has said it will halt flights to Minsk.
Belarus’s state-run airline Belavia has also said that Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis and Afghans are banned from incoming flights from the United Arab Emirates at Dubai’s request.
At least 11 migrants have died on both sides since the influx started in the summer, according to aid groups.
One of them, a 19-year-old Syrian man from the war-torn city of Homs, was laid to rest on Monday in a cemetery near the border belonging to Poland’s tiny ethnic Muslim community.

