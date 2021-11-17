You are here

  • Home
  • French missile maker MBDA in talks with Saudi regulators for potential joint ventures

French missile maker MBDA in talks with Saudi regulators for potential joint ventures

French missile maker MBDA in talks with Saudi regulators for potential joint ventures
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ps6k6

Updated 14 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

French missile maker MBDA in talks with Saudi regulators for potential joint ventures

French missile maker MBDA in talks with Saudi regulators for potential joint ventures
Updated 14 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: A top official from French missile manufacturer MBDA said the firm is discussing areas of cooperation with Saudi regulators, as the Kingdom ramps up spending in the military and defense sectors.

Speaking to Arab News, Patrice Hajjar, the company’s vice president of sales and business development, said MBDA is in talks with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), as well as the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

Headquartered in France, MBDA has been present in the Middle East for around 45 years, having sold many of its weapon systems to customers in the Kingdom, the UAE, and Qatar, as well as other countries in the Gulf.

The missile maker now wants to further strengthen its foothold in the region, and speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow Hajjar said: “We already have an assembly line for air defense systems in Saudi Arabia, and we have an office there. Now our aim is to embrace more of this ambition by creating joint ventures."

The statements were made on the back of an aggressive Saudi campaign to localize its defense industry, with the government tapping international manufacturers to achieve this goal.

“We have a strategy to transfer as much knowledge as possible through training and technology,” he added, saying they apply the same to other markets in the region such as the UAE and Qatar.

Hajjar also said they aim to establish more facilities in the region - assembly lines and factories - to contribute to local economies.

The Saudi government is keen to achieve its target of localizing 50 percent of military spending by 2030 - a mission led by industry regulators SAMI and GAMI.

Many international companies such as Lockheed Martin and Honeywell have earlier announced significant partnerships with local companies.

Topics: MBDA General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Related

Saudi Arabia OKs joint ventures for Aramco's unit and SAMI
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia OKs joint ventures for Aramco's unit and SAMI
GAMI governor meets with major defense, security companies at FII
Business & Economy
GAMI governor meets with major defense, security companies at FII

Etihad may reduce Airbus, Boeing jets orders, CEO says

Etihad may reduce Airbus, Boeing jets orders, CEO says
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Etihad may reduce Airbus, Boeing jets orders, CEO says

Etihad may reduce Airbus, Boeing jets orders, CEO says
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways could cancel billions of dollars of aircraft orders placed with Airbus and Boeing, its chief executive said on Wednesday, citing uncertainty over delivery dates and the industry's recovery from the pandemic.


"The manufactures can't confirm when they are going to be delivered and you have a market that you don't know when its going to recover," Tony Douglas said of Airbus A320neo and Boeing 777X aircraft the airline ordered nearly a decade ago.


Etihad would continue to take deliveries of Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner liner jets, which Douglas said would become the backbone of the fleet that will trim to 65 aircraft.

Topics: #economy

Related

Rolls-Royce, Etihad Airways to explore hybrid and electric aviation
Business & Economy
Rolls-Royce, Etihad Airways to explore hybrid and electric aviation

Emirates SkyCargo signs its first e-commerce MoU with Emirates Post

Emirates SkyCargo signs its first e-commerce MoU with Emirates Post
Updated 19 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates SkyCargo signs its first e-commerce MoU with Emirates Post

Emirates SkyCargo signs its first e-commerce MoU with Emirates Post
Updated 19 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates SkyCargo, a cargo airlines, and Emirates Post Group, have signed an e-commerce memorandum of understanding at the Dubai Airshow, to develop an e-commerce end-to-end global logistics platform, with focus on main markets in MENA and West Asia, according to Dubai Media Office.

The e-commerce MoU aims to strengthen Dubai as a global hub for logistics, and encourage e-commerce businesses to set up operations.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates divisional senior vice president, Cargo, said: “We are very excited to be embarking on this pioneering partnership with Emirates Post Group to create a comprehensive global platform for e-commerce, a vertical which has been steadily increasing in importance over the years including most recently during the pandemic when more and more consumers shopped online from around the world.”

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “We are delighted about the possibilities and opportunities that Emirates Post Group and Emirates SkyCargo can create together as global e-commerce continues to evolve as an industry.”

 

Topics: Emirates SkyCargo Emirates Post e-commerce MoU Airshow

Ariston seeks to raise up to $1 billion Italy’s largest IPO in over two years: Bloomberg

Ariston seeks to raise up to $1 billion Italy’s largest IPO in over two years: Bloomberg
Updated 28 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Ariston seeks to raise up to $1 billion Italy’s largest IPO in over two years: Bloomberg

Ariston seeks to raise up to $1 billion Italy’s largest IPO in over two years: Bloomberg
Updated 28 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ariston Holding NV and its shareholders are seeking to raise €888 million ($1 billion), which could be Italy’s largest initial public offering in two and a half years, Bloomberg reported.

The shares will be marketed from Thursday at €10.25 ($11.59) to €12 ($13.57) per share, with the Italian heating company targeting proceeds of around €300 million ($339 billion).

An additional 49 million shares will be sold by shareholders Merloni Holding SpA and Amaranta Srl through a secondary offering.

The price range indicates a market value of €3.9 billion ($4.4 billion) for the company, according to Bloomberg.

Ariston’s IPO is set to be the biggest in Milan since payment-services firm Nexi SpA’s €2 billion listing in April 2019.

The offering will run through Nov. 24, with the first trading day set for Nov. 26.

Topics: Ariston Italy Milan IPO

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021
Updated 27 min 44 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021
Updated 27 min 44 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt saw its construction project awards value almost double during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, a report from global real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has revealed. 

The north African country saw the value rise to almost $2 billion from almost $1 billion last year. 

The country’s building boom will establish 37 new smart cities with associated infrastructure, including a high speed rail link from Ain Sokhna to Alexandria.

This comes amid the government’s plans for the Egypt Vision 2030.

JLL forecasts a tender price inflation growth of between 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent in 2021.

Regarding commodities, especially steel, the real estate company anticipates a decrease from recent highs during the end of 2021 and into 2022.

Topics: Egypt construction

Related

Egypt eyes new agreements to pump $5bn in oil and gas, says Minister
Business & Economy
Egypt eyes new agreements to pump $5bn in oil and gas, says Minister
Egypt to begin gas exports to Lebanon ‘early next year’: Reuters
Business & Economy
Egypt to begin gas exports to Lebanon ‘early next year’: Reuters

Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023: CEO

Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023: CEO
Updated 39 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023: CEO

Qatar Airways expects to take delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023: CEO
Updated 39 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar Airways expects to receive its first delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023, its Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a Boeing presentation.


The airline is also considering an imminent purchase of a freighter aircraft and is mulling an "attractive proposition from Boeing", Al Baker added.

Topics: #economy Qatar Qatar Airways aviation airlines

Related

Boeing sees strong demand for cargo and more efficient jets 
Business & Economy
Boeing sees strong demand for cargo and more efficient jets 

Latest updates

French missile maker MBDA in talks with Saudi regulators for potential joint ventures
French missile maker MBDA in talks with Saudi regulators for potential joint ventures
Etihad may reduce Airbus, Boeing jets orders, CEO says
Etihad may reduce Airbus, Boeing jets orders, CEO says
MBC Group signs deal with COFE App
MBC Group signs deal with COFE App
Queen Elizabeth is a ‘strong woman,’ says Jordan’s Rania
Queen Elizabeth is a ‘strong woman,’ says Jordan’s Rania
Emirati reprieve, Iraqi woe: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
Emirati reprieve, Iraqi woe: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.