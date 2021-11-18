You are here

Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff

Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff
The BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship which Philippine Marines live on as a military outpost. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

  • Philippines condemns actions of Chinese coast guard vessels that blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats
MANILA: The Philippines on Thursday condemned “in strongest terms” the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed toward a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea.
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said no one was hurt during Tuesday’s incident at the Second Thomas Shoal but the Philippines boats, which were transporting food to military personnel based there, had to abort their mission.
“China has no law enforcement rights in and around these areas. They must take heed and back off,” Locsin said in a statement, reminding China that a public vessel is covered by a Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty.
Locsin said he had conveyed “in the strongest terms” to China’s ambassador in Manila “our outrage, condemnation and protest of the incident.”
China’s embassy did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and a small contingent of military have occupied it since 1999 having intentionally grounded a navy ship on the reef.
China regards the shoal as its territory as it falls within the “nine-dash line” that it uses on maps denoting its claim to almost the entire South China Sea. A 2016 international arbitration ruling, however, said the Chinese line had no legal basis.
Locsin said China’s failure to exercise self-restraint “threatens the special relationship” between the two countries.
The office of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been a staunch supporter of China, said it was aware of the incident at the shoal.
“We will continue to assert our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” acting spokesperson Karlo Nograles said.
Before the incident, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said authorities had noticed an unusual presence of Chinese maritime militia near the atoll and Philippine-occupied Thitu island. China has denied operating a militia.
There were 19 vessels near Second Thomas Shoal last week, and 45 near Thitu Island, Esperon told reporters, describing those as “very aggressive.”

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand
Updated 18 November 2021
AP

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand
  • Els Woodke said she believes her husband, Jeff Woodke, is in the custody of a West African affiliate of al-Qaida
  • She said the group's leader, Iyad Ag Ghali, has a history of negotiating for the release of hostages, and she pleaded directly with him on Wednesday to free her husband
Updated 18 November 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The wife of an American humanitarian worker who was kidnapped in Niger five years ago said Wednesday that her husband’s captors have made a multimillion-dollar ransom demand but US government “restrictions” have hindered her ability to raise the sum.
Els Woodke said she believes her husband, Jeff Woodke, is in the custody of a West African affiliate of Al-Qaeda known as JNIM and that she received information indicating he was alive as of this summer. She said the group’s leader, Iyad Ag Ghali, has a history of negotiating for the release of hostages, and she pleaded directly with him on Wednesday to free her husband.
“Releasing Jeff will require compassion and mercy, but these are the characteristics of a strong and courageous leader,” Woodke said in remarks addressed to Ghali in English and French.
In her most extensive remarks about her husband’s ordeal, she also expressed her discontent with aspects of the US government’s approach. She said she has been repeatedly told that if she discloses details about her husband’s case, she will be cut off from receiving additional information.
She said the captors have demanded a multimillion-dollar ransom, though precise sums have not been consistent and US officials have not facilitated her efforts to pay. The US government does not encourage ransom payments in hostage cases but has also made clear that prosecutors are not interested in charging relatives who choose to make such payments.
“I have also had so many restrictions imposed by the US government that any meaningful attempt to raise a ransom is effectively prohibited,” she said.
She did not elaborate, and a spokeswoman for the State Department did not immediately comment.
Woodke was kidnapped from his home in Abalak, Niger, in October 2016 by men who ambushed and killed his guards and forced Woodke at gunpoint into their truck, where he was driven north toward Mali’s border. Though he was believed to have been abducted by a West African affiliate of the Islamic State, Woodke is now thought to be in Africa’s vast Sahel region and held by JNIM.
Els Woodke urged the government of Mali to make the release of her husband and other hostages held by JNIM a precondition of negotiations with the group. She urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to make good on his promise in February that he “would not take any options” off the table in her husband’s case.
She said that based on information she received from the government and “other sources,” she believes that Jeff Woodke was alive at least as of this summer.
Plus, she added, “If he would have died, I am sure that would not have gone unnoticed. That news would have been passed on. That is for an even stronger indication” that he is still alive.

Starvation kills scores of children in Tigray hospitals

Starvation kills scores of children in Tigray hospitals
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

Starvation kills scores of children in Tigray hospitals

Starvation kills scores of children in Tigray hospitals
  • Hagos described the unpublished findings, some of which were collected in partnership with Mekele University in Tigray’s capital
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Nearly 200 young children have died of starvation in hospitals across Ethiopia’s Tigray region as malnutrition soars one year after a brutal conflict broke out, according to a new survey.

The data collected from 14 hospitals offers a rare look at the scale of suffering in Tigray, which is grappling with a communications blackout and what the UN describes as a de facto aid blockade, meaning most essential medical supplies are no longer available.

Yet the toll is hardly comprehensive, given that most health facilities are not functional and Tigrayan health workers have only been able to reach roughly half of the region’s districts, said Dr. Hagos Godefay, head of the health bureau in Tigray’s pre-war government.

Hagos described the unpublished findings, some of which were collected in partnership with Mekele University in Tigray’s capital, in an interview with AFP this week.

“We have registered more than 186 deaths,” Hagos said, referring to fatalities caused by severe acute malnutrition in children younger than five. “We collected this information from hospitals only.”

Some 29 percent of children are acutely malnourished, up from nine percent before the war, Hagos said.

For severe acute malnutrition, the figure is 7.1 percent, up from 1.3 percent before the war, he said.

Only 14 percent of surveyed households report having enough access to food, down from 60 percent, he said, adding that he fears what is unfolding in areas his teams have so far been unable to reach.

“For those areas that are not accessible, you can only imagine how many children are dying because of starvation. They are living in remote areas, there is no water ... there is no food, no communication, no health facility,” he said.

“So I am telling you if we go to the remote areas it will double for sure.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to topple the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.

The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate promised a swift victory, but by late June the TPLF had retaken most of the region including Mekele and has since advanced south.

AFP has previously documented scattered starvation deaths in multiple parts of Tigray, describing how mothers feed leaves to their children in a desperate bid to keep them alive.

The survey findings Hagos described cover the four months from late June, when the TPLF retook control of Mekele, to late October.

The 14 hospitals still functioning in the region are each recording between three and four deaths weekly due to ordinarily treatable illnesses like pneumonia and diarrhoea, Hagos said.

He added he was especially worried for tens of thousands of Tigrayans under “chronic follow-up”, including 55,000 HIV-positive patients and others battling conditions like cancer, hypertension and diabetes.

“If we are not able to manage them, if we are not able to provide them drugs... it’s catastrophic,” he said.

In an interview with CNN last week, Abiy’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum said “the onus of responsibility on humanitarian access... is on the TPLF”.

The US, however, has said access to essential supplies and services was “being denied by the Ethiopian government” while denouncing “indications of a siege”.

And aid workers have sounded the alarm about government-imposed restrictions on medicines entering the region.

Hagos said that with health facilities damaged across Tigray, banking services suspended and supply stocks now empty, there is little health workers can do.

“The commitment from the health work force is really amazing. They just want to work even without having a salary, but they don’t have food to eat,” he said.

At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN

At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN

At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN
  • Among those arrested since the state of emergency was declared are a number of UN staff
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The UN voiced alarm on Tuesday at surging arrests in Ethiopia since the country introduced a state of emergency on Nov. 2.

The UN human rights agency said most of those detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa as well as in Gondar, Bahir Dar and other locations were of Tigrayan origin.

“According to reports, at least 1,000 individuals are believed to have been detained ... with some reports putting the figure much higher,” spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

The arrests have occurred since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared a state of emergency two weeks ago, when Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighters threatened to march on the capital.

Lawyers have also said that thousands of Tigrayans have been arbitrarily detained since the announcement of the measures, which allow the authorities to detain without a warrant anyone suspected of supporting “terrorist groups.”

Among those arrested since the state of emergency was declared are a number of UN staff.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for the immediate release of the employees in a statement from his spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday evening.

Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan as visa-free corridor reopens

Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan as visa-free corridor reopens
Updated 18 November 2021

Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan as visa-free corridor reopens

Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan as visa-free corridor reopens
  • Indian authorities gave green light for pilgrims to cross border ahead of 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak
  • Opening of Kartarpur corridor in 2019 marked first time Indian Sikh pilgrims could enter Pakistan without visa since 1947
Updated 18 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Sikh pilgrims from India’s Punjab started to arrive in Pakistan’s Kartarpur through a visa-free corridor on Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Much of Sikh heritage is located in Pakistan. When Pakistan was carved out of India at the end of British rule in 1947, Kartarpur ended up on the Pakistani side of the border, while most of the region’s Sikhs remained on the other side.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur is of particular importance to the Sikh community as it was built in tribute to Guru Nanak, who established the town of Kartarpur in 1515. It is also his final resting place.

The Pakistani government in 2019 opened the Kartarpur corridor, connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib to the border with India and allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the site. The opening of the corridor marked the first time Indian Sikh pilgrims could enter Pakistan without a visa since 1947.

The corridor was closed in March 2020 following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. While Pakistan said it had reopened the passage in June 2020, Indian authorities gave the green light for pilgrims to cross the border from Wednesday, three days before the 552nd anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak.

“The opening of the corridor is the reflection of the wishes of the people of Punjab,” Sukhdeep Singh Bedi, a Sikh community leader, told Arab News. 

“This kind of exchange between people of both nations will help create a better atmosphere between India and Pakistan,” he said, adding that he hoped the Kartarpur corridor could become a “corridor for peace and create a better understanding between both nations.” 

Sukhwinder Agwan, caretaker of a Sikh temple in Shahida village in the Dera Baba Nanak Sahib area of Punjab, said he was looking forward to reaching Pakistan on Thursday.

“This is a great move by the Indian government, a move that we have been waiting for with bated breath,” he said. “I have applied for permission to visit, and hopefully by tomorrow I should be able to travel to Kartarpur.”

A week after Pakistan urged India to reopen the corridor from its side, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday allowed Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in Guru Nanak’s celebrations in Kartarpur, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reverence for the founder of Sikhism.

Pakistan welcomed the reopening of the corridor, with its Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telling the media it “looks forward to welcoming Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor.” 

Indian Punjab’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, said politicians from his state will themselves also travel to Pakistan on Thursday.

“The entire Cabinet will be part of the first jatha (group), which will visit and pay obeisance on Nov. 18,” he told reporters.

While under the present arrangement the Indian government will allow 250 people a day to visit Kartarpur, Sikh community members say there should be no restrictions. “It makes us happy that we will be able to visit Kartarpur again, but the government should be liberal in allowing people to visit the resting place of Guru Nanak,” Manmohan Singh, former chairman of the Punjab Agriculture Bank, told Arab News.

He added that he believes the decision to reopen the corridor has been taken to “win back the Sikh community.”

The move comes just months ahead of regional elections in the predominantly agricultural state of Punjab, where the majority Sikh community has been at loggerheads with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over contentious farm laws passed in September 2020.

Punjab is seen as crucial in Indian politics and if the BJP loses the local poll, it may not succeed in the next general election.

“All political parties in Punjab have welcomed the reopening of the corridor and everyone is trying to take credit for the move, but I feel that this would not be the main issue in the Punjab election. What would matter most is the issue of farmers,” political analyst Prof. Ronki Ram of the University of Punjab told Arab News. 

“I don’t think farmers will be swayed by this gesture from the BJP,” he said. “Farmers would be happy if the farm laws are repealed.”

Sri Lankan doctors sound alarm as dengue cases rise

Sri Lankan doctors sound alarm as dengue cases rise
Updated 18 November 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lankan doctors sound alarm as dengue cases rise

Sri Lankan doctors sound alarm as dengue cases rise
  • Monsoon rains and flooding provide perfect breeding sites for infectious mosquitoes
Updated 18 November 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Health experts in Sri Lanka warned on Wednesday of a rapid rise in dengue fever cases in the wake of monsoon rains, which have caused flooding in several districts.

Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry reported that 16,042 people have contracted the mosquito-borne viral disease this year, but ongoing monsoon rains and flooding — which provide perfect breeding sites for mosquitoes — have led to a surge in cases since the beginning of November. 

Dr. Shilanthi Seneviratne, a community physician at the National Dengue Control Unit, told Arab News that 2,195 new dengue cases were reported across Sri Lanka in the past two weeks, nearly double the rate during last year’s monsoon period.

“This is because there are hundreds of mosquito breeding points formed due to heavy rains,” she said, adding that most of the infections were recorded in the Western Province and in Eastern Province’s Batticaloa district, where population density is high.

An inflated number of dengue cases has also been reported in the capital, Colombo, where chief epidemiologist Dr. Dinu Guruge said special measures have been put in place to contain the spread.

“We have formed special squads to check the water stagnated areas to prevent the mosquito breeding points,” she told Arab News, adding that officials have been going from house to house to monitor the situation.

Dengue is common in South Asia, especially during the monsoon season, and can be lethal if untreated. When symptoms occur, they may be mistaken for other illnesses, such as the flu, and usually begin four to 10 days after infection. The characteristic symptoms are sudden-onset fever, headache, and muscle and joint pains.

Dengue fever was diagnostically confirmed in Sri Lanka in 1962 and has been known to be endemic since the beginning of this century. The most severe outbreak was reported in 2017, when the number of confirmed cases in the island nation of 21 million crossed 186,000.

Dengue fever infects hundreds of millions of people globally each year and has grown in prevalence. World Health Organization data shows that just 15,000 cases were found in nine countries in 1960, but it now infects 390 million a year across over 100 nations.

