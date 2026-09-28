RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has approved nationwide camel trading rules to protect owners and buyers and promote animal welfare, SPA reported on Monday.

Covering sales, purchases, leasing and exchanges, the rules establish a comprehensive framework for camel-related transactions. Stronger ownership records and commercial documentation, alongside animal health and biosecurity requirements, are intended to improve oversight and support the sector’s sustainable growth.

The framework draws on the Agriculture Law and its Implementing Regulations, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Animal Welfare Law and its Implementing Regulations, and relevant ministry procedures. It applies to individuals and entities involved in camel trading, with due regard to the Civil Transactions Law and other relevant legislation.

Under the sales provisions, contracts must meet validity requirements and specify the animals’ details and price. Sellers are responsible for transferring ownership, delivering camels in the agreed condition and disclosing their health status and any rights attached to them.

Buyers, meanwhile, must fulfill obligations relating to payment, collection, veterinary care, examinations, vaccinations, transport and registration.

At temporary auctions, camels showing signs of exhaustion or illness cannot be offered for sale or displayed. The same prohibition applies to animals that do not meet approved vaccination requirements.

Auction records must document the camels, sellers, buyers, prices and payment methods, while ownership transfers must follow statutory procedures. Transporting camels without ministry approval is a violation punishable by fines under the Agriculture Law.

Animal welfare safeguards extend to markets, exhibitions and auctions. Provoking or disturbing camels is prohibited, adequate space must be maintained around them, and display areas must be kept clean. Abuse or cruelty can be reported through the ministry’s approved channels for action.

To lease camels, owners must register with the ministry and maintain an active primary camel record. Electronically documented contracts must specify the lease term and rental amount, with animal records updated whenever their details or location change.

Compliance with animal health, biosecurity and vaccination requirements is mandatory. Once the lease ends, the camels must be returned to their original owner’s primary record.

For exchanges, electronic contracts must identify the camels involved and the agreed consideration. Ownership, identification numbers and other details must be verified, records updated and any pre-existing rights attached to the animals disclosed. Animal health and biosecurity requirements also apply.

Violations may result in the suspension of records, referral to the relevant authorities and penalties under the law. Government support may also be suspended or recovered in specified cases.

The ministry also launched the Camel Passport in March 2026, an official identification document recording each animal’s ownership, microchip number, breed and vaccination history. The initiative aims to simplify proof of ownership, improve the reliability of transactions and support veterinary monitoring.

The project also aims to build an accurate database of camels across the Kingdom to support livestock planning. At the same time, its vaccination records are intended to help monitor infectious diseases and enable a rapid response.

The trading rules form part of the ministry’s efforts to make the sector more attractive and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.