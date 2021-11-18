You are here

MENA's largest solar panel factory opens in Tabuk to serve NEOM, TRSDC

MENA’s largest solar panel factory opens in Tabuk to serve NEOM, TRSDC
The new Tabuk facility uses automated machines for its production, and employs latest international technologies in the field. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

MENA’s largest solar panel factory opens in Tabuk to serve NEOM, TRSDC

MENA’s largest solar panel factory opens in Tabuk to serve NEOM, TRSDC
  • The factory is located on a total area of more than 27,000 square meters, with an estimated production capacity of 1.2 gigawatts
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched on Wednesday the largest factory for solar panels production in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, in Tabuk Industrial City, with SR700 million ($186.6 million) worth of investments, SPA reported.

The factory is located on a total area of more than 27,000 square meters, with an estimated production capacity of 1.2 gigawatts.

The new Tabuk facility uses automated machines for its production, and employs latest international technologies in the field.

It is strategically located near the Kingdom’s giga projects in NEOM and the Red Sea, and the region also has plenty of qualified locals to work in the various jobs needed by the facility, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil said.

Topics: solar energy renewables

Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs

Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs
Updated 18 November 2021
AP

Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs

Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs
Updated 18 November 2021
AP

CUPERTINO, US: Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software.
The company said Wednesday that it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and eventually some Mac computers to get access to genuine Apple parts and tools for consumer repairs
The shift reflects a strengthening “right to repair” movement embraced by President Joe Biden and affecting everything from smartphones to cars and tractors. It’s a reaction to the infusion of software into more everyday products and the practices of manufacturers who have increasingly made those products difficult — and often expensive — to repair.
Apple is launching an online store for self-service repairs early next year that it says will have more than 200 individual parts and tools for making the most common repairs on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It will initially be focused on do-it-yourself fixes to screens, batteries and displays, which Apple previously resisted and cited concerns about safety, such as faulty battery replacements that can damage a device.

 SABB, EXIM sign insurance deal to facilitate exports

 SABB, EXIM sign insurance deal to facilitate exports
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

 SABB, EXIM sign insurance deal to facilitate exports

 SABB, EXIM sign insurance deal to facilitate exports
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi British Bank and the Saudi Export-Import Bank on Wednesday signed an insurance policy agreement to enhance dealings with international banks. 

The agreement was signed during the 9th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit in Riyadh. It will allow SABB to accept more documentary letters of credit, according to the bank’s press release 

The two banks also signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance export capabilities of their clients.

Topics: SABB EXIM exports LC

 Egypt’s unemployment rate inches up in Q3 of 2021

 Egypt’s unemployment rate inches up in Q3 of 2021
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

 Egypt's unemployment rate inches up in Q3 of 2021

 Egypt’s unemployment rate inches up in Q3 of 2021
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s unemployment rate has increased by 0.2 percent to 7.5 percent in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 7.3 percent in the second quarter, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported on Wednesday. 

The number of unemployed Egyptians reached 2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, it said.

The agency stated the size of the labor force increased 0.9 percent to 29.4 million from 29.1 million individuals during the previous quarter. 

The bulletin attributed the rise of unemployment and labor force to the influx of new graduates during the months of August and September into the labor market. 

Agriculture and fishing were the top sectors in terms of employment followed by education, public administration and compulsory social security. 

Topics: Egypt unemployment economy

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project wins ESG award in London

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project wins ESG award in London
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Project wins ESG award in London

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project wins ESG award in London
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project received “ESG Initiative of the Year” award in London for its sustainable approach.

The project was honored by the Chartered Governance Institute UK and Ireland’s 2021 Awards at a ceremony held in a London hotel.

The awards, which were hosted by BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dan Walker, recognize those individuals, teams, projects and initiatives that help organizations to better serve their stakeholders and society through innovative and exemplary governance.

The Red Sea Project is being developed on the Saudi Red Sea coast by The Red Sea Development Company. 

 Sara Drake, chief executive of the Institute said: “Environmental, social and governance issues have occupied the time of senior leaders considerably in recent years, with the public quick to make its feelings about ESG issues known. 

“This award recognizes those ESG initiatives which are of real, demonstrable benefit to organizations, their employees, customers and other stakeholders. Of all the initiatives shortlisted this year the Red Sea Project was, the judges felt, the one which went the furthest beyond compliance and which promised to be the most impactful.” 

“The sustainability report linked to the project provides a comprehensive overview of the approach to integrating sustainability within the company’s operations and the measures taken to deliver on commitments, she said.

Drake said the project has been awarded a “green financing accreditation in recognition of its market leading approach to social and environmental sustainability.

Three other projects shortlisted for the award included Savannah Energy, Vodafone Group and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Topics: TRSDC Red Sea Project sustainability ESG

Oil prices drop amid European gas prices rise: Energy Market wrap

Oil prices drop amid European gas prices rise: Energy Market wrap
Updated 17 November 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil prices drop amid European gas prices rise: Energy Market wrap

Oil prices drop amid European gas prices rise: Energy Market wrap
Updated 17 November 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: European gas prices rose on Wednesday after delayed approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

US natural gas futures dropped by 5 percent.

Brent crude futures dropped 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, by 5:10 PM Riyadh time to $82.11 a barrel. 

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $80.33 a barrel.

Energy Market

Qatar Energy has sold three cargoes of al-Shaheen crude loading in January at the highest premiums in nearly two years on robust demand in Asia, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing trade sources.

The future of gas

The UAE will award contracts for $20 billion of natural-gas projects, according to Bloomberg.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will award engineering and construction work for the Dalma gas field in Persian Gulf waters soon, and it is meant to start flowing by about 2025.

Investment insSolar

NextEnergy is looking for around €420 million ($475 million) for 105 solar plants dotted across Italy including clusters on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Investment fund NextEnergy Capital has hired Rothschild and Banca IMI to help it find a buyer for solar power plants in southern Italy it hopes can fetch more than €400 million.

Coal

Three civil society groups are suing the Government of South Africa over its planned coal-fired energy power, which they said threatens people's right to an environment not harmful to health, Reuters reported.

The intention to build 1,500 MW of new coal capacity is contained in the government's Integrated Resource Plan, a 2019 document laying out the energy mix up to 2030.

Topics: Energy Market Wrap Gas Prices oil prices

