Brazil's economy minister says UAE to invest $10bn in his country

Brazil's economy minister says UAE to invest $10bn in his country
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Brazil's economy minister says UAE to invest $10bn in his country

Brazil's economy minister says UAE to invest $10bn in his country
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

The United Arab Emirates, where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is currently visiting, plans to invest $10 billion in Brazil over the next 10 years after talks between the two countries, Brazil's Economy Minister said on Wednesday.

Paulo Guedes added the problem for Brazil in 2022 was not going to be low growth, but instead high inflation.

Topics: Brazil Dubai UAE

Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

Water scarcity cost Iraq two million tons of wheat in 2021: Minister  

Water scarcity cost Iraq two million tons of wheat in 2021: Minister  
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture has warned of a crisis in wheat production caused by water scarcity, with production deficit reaching two million tons this year.

Muhammad Al-Khafaji pointed out that the water problem and the scarcity of funds reduced the agricultural plan by 50 percent, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“Diyala, a province in eastern Iraq, was left out of the agricultural plan by 90 percent due to the problem of water scarcity, Diyala is in real danger, and migration may occur due to water scarcity, ” he said.

 

Topics: Iraq wheat

Saudi Arabia prepares to offer its first green bond

Saudi Arabia prepares to offer its first green bond
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia prepares to offer its first green bond

Saudi Arabia prepares to offer its first green bond
  This step will encourage the Gulf state to plot a path away from fossil fuels, some investors said
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News


RIYADH: The Saudi government and the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund are preparing to launch green bonds in the coming months, according to Bloomberg.

The deals may raise billions of dollars each and will help the Public Investment Fund (PIF) finance projects that will be powered entirely by renewable energy, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the plans.

This step will encourage the Gulf state to plot a path away from fossil fuels, some investors said.

Saudi Arabia is trying to recast itself as a viable target for capital in a more environmentally friendly world increasingly shaped by climate change concerns, Bloomberg said.

Last month, the kingdom pledged to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions within its borders by 2060, and has earmarked billions for carbon-capture technology as part of that goal.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia green bonds Green Finance Sukuk

PIF-backed Lucid targets Middle East, China expansion by mid-decade: CEO 

PIF-backed Lucid targets Middle East, China expansion by mid-decade: CEO 
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

PIF-backed Lucid targets Middle East, China expansion by mid-decade: CEO 

PIF-backed Lucid targets Middle East, China expansion by mid-decade: CEO 
  Initial deliveries of Lucid's Air sedan "Dream Edition" began late last month
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The PIF-backed US electric vehicle company, Lucid, has plans to build factories outside the US, CEO Peter Rawlinson told CNBC.

Initial deliveries of Lucid's Air sedan “Dream Edition” began late last month, an important milestone for the company in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.

“Mid-decade, we plan to have plants in the Middle East and China, as well,” Rawlinson said in an interview on Mad Money.

Rawlinson's comments come one day after Lucid reported its first quarterly results as a public company, according to CNBC.

Its market capitalization also exceeded that of Ford Motor on Tuesday as investors responded to management's confirmation of production plans for 2022 and a sign of increased bookings for recoverable vehicles.

Topics: PIF Lucid China Middle East

Saudi oil exports rise in September for the 5th month in a row

Saudi oil exports rise in September for the 5th month in a row
Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi oil exports rise in September for the 5th month in a row

Saudi oil exports rise in September for the 5th month in a row
Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports increased in September for the fifth month in a row, according to official data posted on Jodi Data Initiatives Organization's website.

The Kingodm exported 6.52 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, up by one percent from August and 8 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

Saudi exports rise comes at the back of improved demand and gradual easing of self-imposed restraints under a production-curtailing agreement with OPEC+.

Between April and September this year, the crude oil exports increased by nearly 15 percent.  

September total crude oil and oil product exports from Kingdom's terminals reached 7.84 million bpd, according to JODI data.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oil

Marriott plans to double number of hotels in Saudi Arabia

Marriott plans to double number of hotels in Saudi Arabia
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

Marriott plans to double number of hotels in Saudi Arabia

Marriott plans to double number of hotels in Saudi Arabia
  In doubling the number of its hotels Marriott will also create over 21,500 jobs
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH:  Marriott International plans to double the number of its hotels in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Minister Ahmad Al-Khateeb announced today.

In doubling the number of its hotels Marriott will also create over 21,500 jobs that will support the Kingdom’s goal of 1 million new tourism jobs by 2030, Al-Khateeb said on his Twitter account.

On Monday the Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter hotel confirmed the launch of the first ever electric vehicle charging station for commercial and residential use in the Kingdom.

Topics: Marriott Saudi Arabia Riyadh

