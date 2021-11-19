Saudi's Tourism Enterprises Co. votes on 48% capital reduction on Dec. 9

You are here

RIYADH: Tourism Enterprise Co. shareholders will vote on a 48.21 percent capital reduction on Dec. 9 during an Extraordinary Assembly Meeting, according to a bourse filing.

The capital after reduction will amount to SR52.57 million ($14 million) compared to SR101.5 million before reduction, the company said in a statement on the Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul), on Thursday.

The number of shares after the reduction is set to be about 5.26 million shares, compared to 10.15 million shares before the move.

The company aims to reduce its capital to amortize SR48.9 million accumulated losses.

The method of reducing the capital is through canceling about 4.89 million shares, by reducing one share for every 2.074 shares, the company said.

RIYADH: Nayifat Finance Co. (NFC) will begin trading on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) as of Monday, Nov. 22, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The stock will have +/- 30 percent daily price fluctuation limits and +/- 10 percent static price fluctuation limits, the company said on Tadawul.

These fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of listing, and from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10 percent and the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

Retail investors started, on Nov. 7, subscription to 3.5 million shares of NFC, at SR34 ($9) a share.

RIYADH: A Dubai-based investment company is nearing a $600 million deal to buy a majority stake in Saudi Arabia’s largest provider of dental and dermatology care, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) is set to purchase the 70 percent stake owned by private equity firm Jadwa Investment Co. in Almeswak Dental Clinics, the people said, asking not to be identified for information privacy.

Emirati health-care company United Eastern Medical Services owns the rest of the shares. 

Almeswak operates about 85 centers across 25 cities in Saudi Arabia. Its purchase confirms the growing appeal of health-care assets in the Gulf region.

Investor interest in medical care has also been rising as the world population ages, and as the industry has emerged as something of a safe haven for deal-makers during the coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg said.

Almeswak shareholders hired investment bank EFG-Hermes Holding Co. to explore options including a sale or IPO, people familiar told Bloomberg in February.

GII said earlier in 2021, it is looking to expand in India and Saudi Arabia, where it intends to invest about $1 billion over the next 18 months in sectors ranging from health-care to cloud kitchens. 

GII is a privately held Shariah-compliant company that oversees more than $2 billion in assets. More than half of its shareholders are Saudi.

ANKARA: Turkey’s Central Bank meeting on Thursday was held amid heated debates about the high-interest rates and the continued depreciation of the Turkish lira against foreign currencies.

As expected, the central bank cut rates by another 100bps, which sent the lira plummeting to a new record low.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated his constant fight against high-interest rates and serious levels of inflation.

“As long as I am holding this job, I will continue my fight against interest rates and inflation until the end. I cannot walk with those who defend interest rates,” he said during his parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday. The audience, except for the Minister of Finance and Treasury Lutfi Elvan, passionately applauded his speech.

But the lira is likely to continue its freefall and another abatement is likely in December, experts said.

Following the decision, the value of Turkey’s lira has fallen by 4 percent, hitting 11 against the US dollar for the first time in Turkish history. The currency lost its value by more than 30 percent this year.

“Despite some slowdown in growth momentum recently, Turkey’s economic performance remains outstanding with still a very solid growth both in consumer spending and industrial production,” Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management in Switzerland, told Arab News. 

“However, the elevated borrowing costs have indeed led to a slowdown in credit growth and along with the elevated inflation environment are constraining consumer spending growth prospects.”

Turkey is the only country where the central bank has started easing monetary policy against the backdrop of persistently rising inflation and inflation expectations, he said.

“This reflects the political pressure coming from the president on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs in order to boost private sector credit growth — a key pillar of its economic growth model — and to revive the economic growth momentum,” Markov said.

However, for Markov, the price to pay for this time-inconsistent and suboptimal monetary policy is a persistent lira depreciation, which acts as the main shock absorbing variable.

“The ongoing depreciation of the lira leads to a further increase in imported inflation, to higher producer prices inflation, all of them feeding into higher domestic consumer price index inflation that requires a tighter monetary policy,” he said. “As the central bank is cutting rates, it amplifies the negative feedback spiral between lira depreciation, higher imported inflation triggering further lira depreciation and a further increase in imported inflation which becomes an ever ending-process.”

Economists said the situation is particularly worrisome and underlined that an upward revision in the projected inflation one year ahead will be required because lower rates and a weakening lira would aggravate inflation rates by pushing up the prices of imported goods.

“Turkey is a net debtor, and is therefore heavily dependent on foreign investors to fund its current account deficit,” Markov said. “The inability of the central bank to take the right policy decisions is doing more harm than good to the economy. It may spark a further loss of confidence among foreign investors, which is bringing Turkey closer and closer to a full-blown balance of payments crisis.”

In the meantime, the decision is expected to impact the purchasing power of Turkish citizens as the minimum wage plummeted to 255 dollars in today’s currency. Food inflation rates have already skyrocketed and reached almost 20 percent in October as the supermarkets in Turkey began food rationing for basic goods, including olive oil and sugar.

For Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, the decision was largely expected after Erdogan’s speech in the parliament where he pressed to loosen monetary policy. But it will leave the lira even more vulnerable than before, and further, undermine the already weakened credibility of the Central Bank of Turkey.

“The loose monetary policy stance of the central bank in the eyes of the country’s risk premium will further increase the sensitivity of Turkish lira to global financial conditions and other external developments,” he told Arab News.

Taking the issue from another angle, Emre Peker, European director for political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said Erdogan hopes to attract more foreign direct investment and tap into a supply-chain shift out of Asia in the wake of pandemic-induced disruptions.

“The government policies bet that a weak lira and abundant labor will help lure investments in Turkey, while also underpinning export-driven economic growth,” he told Arab News.

But expert Peker said it was a risky gambit, especially as locals lose confidence in the economic management and lira weakness stokes the risk of runaway inflation.

“Ultimately, the biggest losers from the political meddling monetary policies are households and small and medium-sized enterprises,” he said. “That will further erode Erdogan’s popularity while stoking tensions at home and abroad as the president looks to maintain power in the upcoming elections.”

EFG Hermes, Egypt's biggest investment bank, has completed its takeover of state-owned Arab Investment Bank, transforming itself into an Egyptian universal bank, it said on Thursday.

EFG Hermes agreed to purchase a 51% stake in the bank in May, with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt also acquiring a 25% stake and the current owner, Egypt's state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB), retaining 24%.

It is Egypt's first bank privatisation in more than a decade.

WASHINGTON: The IMF has received a request for aid from the new government in Tunisia and discussions over a new loan program have already started, the Washington-based crisis lender said Thursday.
The North African country is facing a serious economic crisis that is discouraging investors and donors.
“We have recently received from Tunisia, from the authorities, a request for a new IMF-supported program,” said Gerry Rice spokesman for the International Monetary Fund.
“We’ve always been, and will continue to be, a strong partner of Tunisia,” he told reporters
The “technical discussions” have already begun between the fund staff and Tunisian officials, centered on the government’s “economic priorities, the challenges to be met and the reforms to be implemented to overcome the crisis that the country is facing,” Rice said.
He did not provide a timetable for when the aid could be disbursed.
Tunisia entered a political crisis in July when the president sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized an array of powers. A new government, with reduced powers, was announced last month.
Tunisia’s economy has barely grown over the past decade, expanding at an average of 0.6 percent while inflation has risen at about six percent a year. The Covid-19 pandemic made the situation worse, crippling the country’s tourism industry and generally hurting businesses.
Tunis has received economic aid from the European Union and is seeking its fourth aid program in 10 years from the IMF, aiming to receive a nearly $4 billion loan before the end of the year.

