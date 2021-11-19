You are here

Ford, GlobalFoundries partners to offset chip supplies shortage

Ford, GlobalFoundries partners to offset chip supplies shortage
RIYADH: US Ford Motor Co. will explore buying chips directly from GlobalFoundries, as a response to a global semiconductor shortage that’s crimped profits and production, Bloomberg reported.

The Dearborn Michigan-based automaker said Thursday it’s forming a “strategic collaboration” with GlobalFoundries, which went public in a $2.6 billion listing last month and recently moved its headquarters from California to Malta, New York, where it’s expanding a foundry to add capacity.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has called the chip shortage “the biggest supply shock” he’s ever seen, and said the company would get more deeply involved in semiconductor production, dealing directly with chipmakers, rather than relying on so-called Tier One suppliers to act as middlemen, according to Bloomberg.

This agreement marks one of the first direct tie-ups between a major automaker and a chip producer to result from the semiconductor shortfall.

The chip shortage has dented profits at carmakers including Ford, and cost the global auto industry $210 billion in lost production, according to the consulting firm Alix Partners. 

The crisis has also forced auto executives to rethink their supply-chain strategies. Auto executives started considering doing chip design in-house as computing and software become central to modern vehicles, Bloomberg said.

Ford already uses chips from GlobalFoundries, but the crisis forced the two companies to speak directly and forge a closer relationship, said Mike Hogan, head of automotive at the chipmaker.

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 116 percent in October, up from 115 percent the previous month, internal data seen by Reuters showed, indicating the group continues to produce less than its agreed targets.

Compliance for participating OPEC members in the group rose from 115 percent in September to 121 percent in October, the highest since May, the data showed.

Compliance for non-OPEC participating producers stood at 106 percent in October, down from 114 percent in September.

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies
RIYADH: RM Sotheby’s, the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales, will be accepting cryptocurrency payments via Bitpay, Bitcoin.com reported.

The firm’s Guikas Collection sale on Friday Nov. 19 will be RM Sotheby’s first auction to accept digital currency payments for collectible automobiles.

The auction will feature 75 of the finest racing and road cars and the collection will be auctioned entirely without reserve.

This decision comes as the company wants to attract a new customer base in order to expand “the market for collectible automobiles to a broader cross-section of enthusiasts and collectors.” 

“Cryptocurrency has become a significant part of the financial landscape and is now the way many people are choosing to conduct transactions on significant investments,” RM Sotheby’s CSO Bryon Madsen said.

The company RM Sotheby’s is a classic car auction firm that’s located in Blenheim, Ontario, Canada. Originally called RM Auctions, the company is now partly owned by the leading fine art and luxury goods auction house Sotheby’s, since 2015. 

 

 

Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive

Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive
RIYADH: US Moody's Investors Service has changed its outlook for Global Energy to stable from positive, based on its expectation that the pace of improvement in fundamental conditions across the industry will ease over the next 12-18 months, according to a statement.

Moody's stable global outlook stems from the earnings directions for the exploration and production and integrated oil sectors, which dominate the Global Energy industry and which will be little changed in 2022, after delivering a strong rebound in earnings, according to Moody's.

Producers will maintain earnings above 2019 levels, supported by the ongoing recovery in global oil demand, gradual supply growth, and a manageable cost environment. 

Many producers that did not invest sufficiently in 2020-21 will seek to boost capital budgets to stabilize production and stave off potential declines in volumes.

The Oil Field Services and Drilling  sector will benefit in 2022 from significant cash flow momentum and is poised to increase aggregate cash flow by more than 10 percent in 2022 from 2021 levels, the New York-based company said.

Refining and Marketing companies' free cash flow will continue to improve their financial strength as demand and earnings increase through 2022, with fuel consumption returning to pre-crisis levels.

Moody's would change its global sector outlook to positive if it expects consolidated global EBITDA (earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization) growth to accelerate to more than 5 percent over the next 12-18 months, and to negative if it expects that consolidated EBITDA will decline more than 5 percent. 

An interruption in the recovery in demand, a widespread recession, or other factors that contribute to declining oil and gas prices, would lead to stable outlooks, according to Moody's.

Climate change poses an increasing longer-term risk for the Global Energy industry from energy transition, greater regulation, and reduced investor demand.

 

India is not responsible for toning down COP26 statement, says Minister

India is not responsible for toning down COP26 statement, says Minister
RIYADH: India is not responsible for changing the wording of the COP26 statement about coal usage from “phasing out” to “gradual easing, the country's minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas told Al Arabiya.

Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at suggestions his country — along with China — demanded a last minute change to the text after two weeks of talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Puri claimed that some “tried to manipulate” the outcome to paint India out as a key agitator for the alteration. 

The UN's COP26 was held from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, and saw negotiators from nearly 200 countries reach an agreement seeking to preserve the goal of the Paris climate agreement, with plans to deal with coal publicly mentioned for the first time.

“Politics intervenes in these matters to throw ashes in the eyes or to divert attention from one issue to another," he said, adding: "It is very appropriate for some to blame India and say that it is behind the softening of the tone of the Glasgow Final statement on coal from ‘phasing out’ and changing it to ‘easing it gradually’, but this is not true at all, and I think that some news was leaked later from sources that participated in the drafting of the statement, stated that."

On India's goals to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, Puri said there is not specific sequence of solutions to pursue, "all of them will be started at the same time."

Targets set by the Prime Minister are ambitious, but our performance history bears witness to us, the Indian Minister said. "We have moved strongly on the climate front since Paris. In Glasgow we raised our targets," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that his country aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions in 2070, noting that his country is responsible for only 5 percent of global emissions.

Modi revealed that India will increase the share of renewable sources in its energy mix from about 38 percent last year to 50 percent by 2030.

 

 

Oil drops below $80 on European COVID concerns: Reuters

Oil drops below $80 on European COVID concerns: Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices dropped below $79 a barrel on Friday as a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery, while investors also weighed a potential release of crude reserves by major economies to cool energy prices, according to Reuters

Brent crude was down $2.44, or 3 percent, at $78.80 a barrel by 1110 GMT, its lowest since early October, after earlier rising to as high as $82.24, extending volatility seen on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for December delivery was down $2.30, or 2.9 percent, at $76.72 a barrel.

The WTI December contract expires on Friday and most trading activity has shifted to the January future, which was down 2.3 percent at $76.11 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI are set for a fourth week of declines.

Austria became the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the region that threatens to slow the recent months' economic recovery.

Brent has surged almost 60 percent this year as economies bounce back from the pandemic and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, have only raised output gradually.

"The (oil) market still remains fundamentally in a good position but lockdowns are now an obvious risk... if other countries follow Austria's lead," Craig Erlam, market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Governments from some of the world's biggest economies were looking into releasing oil from their strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) following a request from the United States, first reported by Reuters, for a coordinated move to cool prices.

Speculation about a US stock release has already pushed oil prices down by about $4 a barrel in recent weeks and additional supplies of up to 100 million barrels are already priced in, Goldman Sachs oil analysts said in a note.

As a result, it said any release "would only provide a short-term fix to a structural deficit".

OPEC+ has stuck to its policy of gradual oil output increases even as prices surged, saying it expects supply to outpace demand in the first months of 2022.

