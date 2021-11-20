You are here

  • Home
  • Vietnam’s resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly 2 years

Vietnam’s resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly 2 years

South Korean tourists walk through the lounge area of Vinpearl Resort in Phu Quoc island on Saturday. AFP
South Korean tourists walk through the lounge area of Vinpearl Resort in Phu Quoc island on Saturday. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/ntcyq

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Vietnam’s resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly 2 years

Vietnam’s resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly 2 years
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

HANOI: Two hundred vaccinated foreign tourists arrived in Vietnam’s beach-fringed island of Phu Quoc on Saturday, the first wave of visitors to the country in nearly two years as it seeks to resurrect its pandemic-ravaged tourism economy.

Vietnam imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic in an effort to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but that harmed its burgeoning tourism sector, which typically accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product.

Vaccinated tourists now do not have to undergo mandatory two-week quarantine, according to the authorities, but are required to enjoy their holiday only inside the mega complex resort Vinpearl and will be tested twice during their trip.

“This is the first and vital step to revive our tourism sector and to prepare for the full resumption next year,” Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of the country’s tourism administration said in statement.

“We want to offer tourists a new experience amid new normalcy which they can live fully in Phu Quoc and then live fully in Vietnam,” Khanh added.

The island’s authorities expect to welcome 400,000 domestic and international tourists to the end of this year.

Other Vietnamese destinations such as the UNESCO world heritage site Hoi An and Danang beach are also welcoming international tourists back.

The move follows similar steps taken by neighboring Thailand, which hosted vaccinated foreign tourist for quarantine-free holiday earlier this month.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam slumped from 18 million in 2019, when tourism revenue was $31 billion, or nearly 12 percent of its gross domestic product, to 3.8 million last year.

Vietnam, which has inoculated more than half of its 98 million people, is seeking to resume international commercial flights from January next year and eyeing a full tourism reopening from June.

Topics: Vietnam tourism COVID-19

Related

Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months
World
Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months

Japan PM says oil reserves may be released to curb prices

Japan PM says oil reserves may be released to curb prices
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Japan PM says oil reserves may be released to curb prices

Japan PM says oil reserves may be released to curb prices
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan is considering releasing oil from its reserves for the first time to curb surging oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signaled his readiness to counter oil price hikes following a request from the US.

However, Japan may struggle to justify such a move, as under its own laws the country can release reserves only at a time of supply constraints or natural disasters, but not to lower prices.

The US administration of President Joe Biden, who faces falling approval ratings and higher gasoline prices, has pressed some of the world's biggest economies to consider releasing oil from their strategic reserves to quell high energy prices.

The requests include asking China for the first time to consider releasing stocks of crude.

“We’re proceeding with consideration as to what we can do legally on the premise that Japan will coordinate with the US and other countries concerned,” Kishida told reporters.

"We want to draw a conclusion after thoroughly considering the situation each country faces and what Japan can do."

Japan has tapped its reserves in the past to deal with the fallout of the Gulf War in the early 1990s and the deadly earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday that Tokyo was closely watching the impact of rising oil prices on the world's third-biggest economy.

“While urging oil-producing nations to ramp up oil output, we will strive to stabilize energy markets by coordinating with major consumer nations and international organizations such as IEA (the International Energy Agency),” Matsuno said.

Resource-poor Japan gets the vast majority of its oil from the Middle East. Recent surging oil prices and a weakening yen are driving up the cost of imports, dealing a double blow to a trade-dependent nation.

Kishida’s government on Friday unveiled a record $490 billion stimulus plan including measures to counter higher oil prices. It plans to subsidize oil refiners in the hope of capping wholesale gasoline and fuel prices to ease the pain to households and firms from rising oil costs.

“What’s important is to urge oil-producing countries to ramp up oil production,” Kishida said last month after discussions with Cabinet ministers. “We will arrange concrete measures after confirming what industry sectors are being affected.”

Topics: Oil Japan prices trade

Related

Japan economy lacks momentum in current quarter
Business & Economy
Japan economy lacks momentum in current quarter

Saudi Alhokair fashion retailer sees light at end of pandemic tunnel

Saudi Alhokair fashion retailer sees light at end of pandemic tunnel
Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi Alhokair fashion retailer sees light at end of pandemic tunnel

Saudi Alhokair fashion retailer sees light at end of pandemic tunnel
  • Point-of-sale transactions showed sales of food, beverages surged by 68 percent in 2020
Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed Rinat Gainullin

After listed companies on the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, posted earnings, Arab News studied the income statements of three food retailers and one fashion chain. Only Alhokair, predominantly a clothing chain, boosted profits.

Rising sales at Alhokair saw annual profits jump 75 percent to SR1,311 million. A fall in depreciation and amortization was also a factor due to store closures. Finance costs fell by over 25 percent as the company continued its policy of closing non-profitable outlets. The group also runs a much smaller food business. 

“The pandemic helped make quick decisions to get rid of stores, and during the last seven fiscal quarters, about 600 unprofitable stores were closed. At the same time, 300 new stores were opened,” the company’s CFO, Ahmed Belbesy, told Al Arabiya in a recent interview.

He explained that during the first six months of the year, from the beginning of April, the firm opened 11 food branches. As for clothing brands, the company continued to dispose of branches that do not generate sufficient sales.

On the other hand, Savola Group, Fawaz Al-Othaim and BinDawood Holding, all predominantly food retailers, saw their net profit over the first nine months of this year fall by over-35 percent.

Fawaz Al-Othaim and BinDawood Holding both cited slowing sales following record 2020 numbers. Both companies said that growth in operating costs was a factor in the slowdown in their profits.

This is a turnaround from last year, when during the height of the health crisis food retailers posted robust income statements.

At this time, last year’s rising pandemic was almost a disaster for Alhokair. The company was hit by a loss of SR1.7 billion, the worst in its history. 

Sales at the chain plunged by more than half, from a pre-pandemic level of SR1.29 billion in the quarter ending in December 2019, to SR565 million in the quarter ending in June 2020.

Over the same period, big Saudi food retailers saw revenues jump in the second, and even in the first quarter of last year, usually a weaker season for sales.

One of these retailers is Savola Group, a holding company with assets in food production and food retail. It controls 28 percent of the Saudi retail market due to its 98.8 percent-owned grocery chain, Panda Retail, and its 49 percent-owned Herfy Food Services Co. Herfy is a restaurant, industrial bakery and meat processing business.

Savola Group’s sales came in at SR6.12 billion in the first quarter of 2020, its largest first-quarter sales on record. Net income for the year surged to SR1 billion from SR657 million in 2019.

Sales at Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co., a Saudi food wholesale and food retail business, hit record levels in each of the first three quarters of 2020, with annual net profit surging 72 percent to SR600 million from 2019.

Another Saudi retailer Arab News looked at was the supermarket and hypermarket chain owner, BinDawood Holding Company. Its main activity is selling food and household goods, as well as running bakeries and restaurants. 

Both sales and profits grew by 13 percent in 2020 compared to results in 2018.

The reason was a hike in food and hygiene products in 2020, due to panic buying from consumers in the face of the pandemic. 

By contrast, Alhokair’s food business is a secondary unit, so it did not benefit from strong profits enjoyed by grocery-heavy rivals last year. In the second quarter of 2021, its food and beverages business, mostly cafeterias in food courts at the company's stores, accounted for just 10 percent of the group’s overall revenues, according to company filings.

The value of the Kingdom’s point-of-sale transactions, a key Saudi retail market indicator, showed that sales of food and beverages surged by 68 percent in 2020 to SR62.4 billion, from the previous year. Also, transactions more than doubled to 794 million from 388 million.

By contrast, the value of transactions in the clothing and footwear segment lifted by just 9 percent to SR30.5 billion, while the volume of transactions fell by 7 percent to 138 million.

It is clear the turnaround at Alhokair came this year, after surviving the ravages of the pandemic leaving it able to grow profits.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Retail business profits Pandemic

Related

Saudi economy to grow by 7.3% next year: Capital Economics
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to grow by 7.3% next year: Capital Economics
Update IMF expects Saudi economy to grow by 2.8% in 2021
Business & Economy
IMF expects Saudi economy to grow by 2.8% in 2021

Barcelona, Man City drop club crypto sponsors amid concerns

Barcelona, Man City drop club crypto sponsors amid concerns
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

Barcelona, Man City drop club crypto sponsors amid concerns

Barcelona, Man City drop club crypto sponsors amid concerns
  • Man City suspended a deal with 3Key Technologies after concerns were highlighted about the limited digital footprint of the company
  • Barcelona canceled a deal with Ownix after a businessman linked to the company was arrested for fraud related to cryptocurrency
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

LONDON: Concerns about two cryptocurrency companies led to two of Europe’s leading soccer clubs, Barcelona and Manchester City, dropping short-lived sponsorship agreements on Friday.
Premier League champion City suspended a deal with 3Key Technologies after concerns were highlighted about the limited digital footprint of the company and its executives.
Barcelona canceled a deal with Ownix after a businessman linked to the company was arrested for fraud related to cryptocurrency.
Moshe Hogeg was identified by Israeli media as being among eight suspects detained, although police did not identify the high-tech entrepreneur and the owner of capital-based team Beitar Jerusalem. Hogeg’s lawyers, who could not be reached for comment, were quoted as denying the allegations.
Ownix announced on Nov. 5 that it was partnering with Barcelona to launch non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, that would be bought using the digital currency known as Ethereum. The NFTs would have allowed people to buy digital certificates of authenticity of virtual items linked to the team’s history.
“In light of information received today that goes against the club’s values,” the Catalan club said Friday, “FC Barcelona hereby communicate the cancelation of the contract to create and market NFT digital assets with Ownix with immediate effect.”
Hogeg is a well-known figure in Israel after buying Beitar in 2018.
What was less clear this week is who the officials are behind 3Key, which City announced as a sponsor a week ago. City had said the company would become an “official regional partner” in “decentralized finance trading analysis and advisory technology” without saying which region it was from.
The Times of London reported this week that founder Oliver Chen said 3Key was “in a start-up phase” ahead of a product launch in the coming months. Their company statement listed company executives without an obvious online presence.
“Prompted by the club’s interactions with 3Key Technologies in recent days,” City said in a statement Friday, “Manchester City is now conducting further enquiries regarding 3Key Technologies and the partnership has been suspended pending satisfactory resolution to all of those enquiries.
City said that its sponsorship had “not been activated in respect of any specific products or services in any part of the world.” While City said it “conducts due diligence in respect of all of its partnerships,” it was unclear how rigorous that was given the queries prompted by media searching the Internet for details on company staff.
Author Martin Calladine had highlighted on Twitter that “unusually for a partner of a huge football club, the company’s website carried no contact details, registered office or company number. Its digital channels were only a few months old and its named staff have zero digital footprint.”
The contact form on the 3Key website was not working on Friday.

Topics: Cryptocurreny Barcelona Manchester city 3Key Technologies Ownix

Related

Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, says study
Business & Economy
Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, says study
Legislators reconsider some legislation on cryptocurrency: Crypto Wrap
Business & Economy
Legislators reconsider some legislation on cryptocurrency: Crypto Wrap

Reliance, Saudi Aramco reevaluating oil-to-chemicals stake purchase

Reliance, Saudi Aramco reevaluating oil-to-chemicals stake purchase
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Reliance, Saudi Aramco reevaluating oil-to-chemicals stake purchase

Reliance, Saudi Aramco reevaluating oil-to-chemicals stake purchase
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Reliance Industries Limited has said they will be reevaluating a proposal by Saudi Aramco to acquire a stake in the Indian company's chemical business.

“Due to [the] evolving nature of Reliance’s business portfolio, Reliance and Saudi Aramco have mutually determined that it would be beneficial for both parties to re-evaluate the proposed investment in O2C business in light of the changed context. Consequently, the current application with NCLT for segregating the O2C business from RIL is being withdrawn,” Reliance said in a statement on Friday. 

The firms signed a letter of intent in 2019 for Aramco, the world’s top oil exporter, to acquire a 20 percent stake of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business of Reliance.

Reliance said Aramco will continue to be a prefered partner for investments in India and will work with it and SABIC for investments in the Kingdom. 

“The deep engagement over the last two years has given both Reliance and Saudi Aramco a greater understanding of each other, providing a platform for broader areas of cooperation,” the statement said.

Topics: Reliance Saudi Aramco

Saudi Industrial Development Fund, Al Rajhi Bank partner for national industries growth

Saudi Industrial Development Fund, Al Rajhi Bank partner for national industries growth
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Development Fund, Al Rajhi Bank partner for national industries growth

Saudi Industrial Development Fund, Al Rajhi Bank partner for national industries growth
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) signed an agreement with Al Rajhi Bank to provide a documentary credit service, SPA reported.

The fund aims at stimulating the growth of national industries through the partnership with the private sector.

The documentary credit service enables investors to obtain the necessary liquidity to implement projects and to speed up project implementation procedures by issuing credits with reduced fees.

This happens through the fund's guarantee to finance documentary credits of its clients with a number of commercial banks.

Topics: Al Rajhi Bank Saudi Industrial Development Fund

Related

Tadawul closes up 0.6 percent; Al Rajhi Bank largest heavyweight on MT30: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
Tadawul closes up 0.6 percent; Al Rajhi Bank largest heavyweight on MT30: Market Wrap
Al Rajhi Bank posts 4% profit rise to $2.82bn in 2020
Business & Economy
Al Rajhi Bank posts 4% profit rise to $2.82bn in 2020

Latest updates

Vietnam’s resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly 2 years
Vietnam’s resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly 2 years
Japan PM says oil reserves may be released to curb prices
Japan PM says oil reserves may be released to curb prices
Saudi Alhokair fashion retailer sees light at end of pandemic tunnel
Saudi Alhokair fashion retailer sees light at end of pandemic tunnel
Syria explosive remnants kill 19 in November: monitor
Syria explosive remnants kill 19 in November: monitor
Christie’s stages first West African art exhibition in Dubai
Christie’s stages first West African art exhibition in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.