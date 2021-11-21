You are here

Al-Ittihad star Ahmed Hegazi not joining Egypt squad at Arab Cup in Doha

Al-Ittihad star Ahmed Hegazi not joining Egypt squad at Arab Cup in Doha
Al-Ittihad’s Ahmed Hegazi will not be representing Egypt at the Arab Cup. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 21 November 2021
Arab News

Al-Ittihad star Ahmed Hegazi not joining Egypt squad at Arab Cup in Doha

Al-Ittihad star Ahmed Hegazi not joining Egypt squad at Arab Cup in Doha
  • Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz has elected to choose his squad entirely from players active in the Egyptian Premier League
Updated 21 November 2021
Arab News

Al-Ittihad defender Ahmed Hegazi has been left out of Egypt’s squad for the 2021 Arab Cup, which will be held in Qatar from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.

The omission came after Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz took the decision to not include players from all foreign leagues and select his quad entirely from players active in the Egyptian Premier League.

Hegazi has been one of Al-Ittihad’s standout players as the Jeddah club sits second in the Saudi Professional League table after 11 matches. Now Egypt will have to do without one of their most important leaders on the pitch, alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The list of the Egyptian national team included goalkeepers Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mahmoud Gad and Mohamed Sobhi; and defenders Mahmoud Al-Wensh, Ahmed Fattouh, Akram Tawfiq, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Yassin, Mohamed Abdel Moneim and Marwan Daoud.

The midfield selection included Hamdi Fathi, Muhannad Lashin, Omar Kamal, Ahmed Refaat, Ahmed Zizou, Muhammad Majdi Afsha, Hussein Faisal, Mustafa Fathi, Imam Ashour and Amr Al-Sulayya.

The squad was completed with the forward line of Marwan Hamdi, Osama Faisal and Muhammad Sharif.

Egypt were drawn in Group D at the Arab Cup, which includes Algeria, Lebanon and Sudan. The Pharaohs recently secured qualification for the final and decisive round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final
Updated 54 min 16 sec ago
Paul Williams

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final

‘The club has to be at the top,’ Al-Hilal legend Nawaf Al-Temyat tells team ahead of AFC Champions League final
  • Leonard Jardim’s team take on South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in Riyadh with the winners becoming record-holders of four titles
Updated 54 min 16 sec ago
Paul Williams

“Al-Hilal is not just a club, Al-Hilal is a culture.”

That’s the view of one of the club’s greatest players, Nawaf Al-Temyat, who played almost 500 games for the team across his glittering 16-year career.

Having won all there was on offer in Al-Hilal’s famous blue kit, including five league titles, three Crown Prince Cups, two Asian Cup Winners’ Cups, along with one each of the AFC Champions League (then known as the Asian Club Championship) and Asian Super Cup, Al-Temyat knows a thing or two about what it means to play for Al-Hilal and play under pressure.

As Leonardo Jardim’s team prepare for another AFC Champions League final on Tuesday night, their fourth in the past eight years, Al-Temyat offered some timely advice to the modern generation of players about what it means to play for Al-Hilal.

“The club has to be at the top, always,” the 45-year-old, who retired in 2008, told Arab News, “to meet our fans’ hopes, to win the most trophies.

“Any player who can’t play under pressure won’t be a superstar,” he added. “Playing under pressure is a key factor to show the real personality of the player. This is what the young players must learn.”

While it may be 13 years since he has had the honor of donning the club’s iconic blue strip, once Al-Hilal gets into your soul – he said - it can never be removed, and his passion for the club is just as strong today as it was during his playing career.

With the Crescent on the brink of becoming Asia’s most successful club, with the winner of this week’s clash between Al-Hilal and South Korea’s Pohang Steelers becoming the first to win four Asian club championships, Al-Temyat said he is proud of the current generation for restoring the pride to the club.

“I believe that the glory from the past will continue through the generations,” he said.

“This is why I am proud of this generation, because they have put the club in the place it deserves – as the club of the century in Asia.”

Al-Temyat is one of Saudi Arabia’s and Al-Hilal’s most decorated footballers, with an honor roll to match the very best.

A classy midfielder, Al-Temyat debuted for Al-Hilal in 1993 at just 17-years-old, and played for the Green Falcons at the 1998, 2002, and 2006 FIFA World Cups, an achievement he says he cannot put into words.

Crowned the AFC Player of the Year in 2000, a year of immense personal success, guiding Al-Hilal to the Asian Club Championship and Saudi Arabia to the final of the AFC Asian Cup, he rates golden goal against regional rivals Kuwait in the quarter final as the best goal he scored in his career – and he scored a few.

“The most beautiful goal,” Al-Temyat said of his effort, “because it was a Golden Goal and also I scored two goals in the same match. The moment was crazy and captivating for the national team.”

While Saudi Arabia wouldn’t be successful in winning the title, losing to Japan in the final in Lebanon, Al-Temyat came out on the right side of the ledger earlier that year when Al-Hilal defeated the J.League’s juggernaut team of that era, Jubilo Iwata, to win the Asian Club Championship.

As was the case this year, the semi-finals and finals were held in a centralized hub in Riyadh, with that home ground advantage paying off for Al-Hilal when they defeated South Korea’s Suwon Bluewings 1-0 in a tight and tense semi-final.

Jubilo Iwata presented an even greater challenge in the final.

Having opened the scoring in just the third minute courtesy of Brazilian striker Ricardo, a veteran of Gulf football, Al-Hilal were stunned by two goals in two minutes midway through the first half, that saw Jubilo Iwata take a 2-1 lead.

As the seconds ticked down towards full time, Iwata looked like they would spoil the party for the 40,000-strong crowd, but with just one minute remaining Ricardo popped up again to level the scores and send the match into extra time.

In extra time it was Ricardo again that proved to be the ultimate hero for Al-Hilal, netting his hattrick in the 102nd minute with a Golden Goal that sent the crowd, and the Al-Hilal players into a frenzy.

“The most beautiful memories (I have) are from 2000,” Al-Temyat explained.

“We won six trophies with an exceptional generation of players. Winning against Jubilo in the final made me win the best player in Asia as the first Hilal player (to do so). This personally made me so proud.

“These memories mesmerized because we wrote history.”

And now a new generation of Al-Hilal players get their chance to create their own history and add to the rich history and culture of one of Asia’s most storied football clubs.

Topics: 2021 AFC Champions League A-Hilal Saudi Arabia football sport

Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi

Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi

Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
  • Debutants Casper Ruud and Denis Shapovalov to open three-day Championship, followed by Murray against Dominic Thiem
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Two-time champion Andy Murray has been confirmed as the eighth and final player for the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which returns this year on Dec. 16-18 at the International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The signing of crowd favourite Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic singles gold medallist, completes the line-up in Zayed Sports City.

Murray, MWTC champion in 2009 and 2015, joins a field featuring three of the world’s top 10 male players: Andrey Rublev (No.5), Rafael Nadal (No.6) and Norwegian star Casper Ruud (No.8). With Denis Shapovalov (No.14) and Dominic Thiem (No.15) also lining up, this year’s Championship also boasts five of the world’s top 15.

“I’ve got many happy memories of Abu Dhabi and I’m looking forward to returning,” said Murray.

“With Emma (Raducanu) also playing on day one, we will be flying the flag for British tennis and looking to put on a strong display.”

This year, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes a return with full capacity crowds, and the draw has created some intriguing matches.

On Day 1 Casper Ruud, winner of the most ATP titles in 2021, takes on Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov in the Championship’s opening match on 16 December. That will be followed by Dominic Thiem’s return to competitive tennis when he plays Murray.

The opening day will be closed by the much-anticipated women’s match between US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Tokyo Olympics singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic, a rematch of their US Open quarter-final, which Raducanu won on the way to her fairytale Grand Slam victory in New York.

On Day 2 defending champion Rafa Nadal will take on either Thiem or Murray and Andrey Rublev will face the winner of Ruud and Shapovalo. On the final day of the three-day festival the third-place play-off will be followed by the final.

“The draw is always a milestone moment, but it feels a bit extra special this year as we look forward to the return of our Championship with full capacity,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment. “Andy has a special place in Abu Dhabi as the first champion on this tournament back in 2009. With his return completing our line-up, this year’s field is one of the strongest in the Championship’s history with the perfect blend of youth and experience, Abu Dhabi crowd favourites and exciting debutants. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic three-day festival on and off court.”

Topics: tennis Andy Murray Mubadala World Tennis Championship

New Saudi Arabia course and regulations set to test pilots in Dakar Rally 2022

The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally. (AFP/File Photo)
The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

New Saudi Arabia course and regulations set to test pilots in Dakar Rally 2022

The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The 9,000 kilometer rally, which takes place over 14 days, is considered one of the toughest and most demanding challenges in motorsport
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Dakar Rally returns in less than 40 days in Saudi Arabia for the third consecutive time, from Jan. 1 to 14, 2022.

The 9,000 kilometer rally, which takes place over 14 days, is considered one of the toughest and most demanding challenges in motorsport, and will cross the most beautiful landscapes and archaeological areas of the Kingdom.

The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally features a completely new track that includes many areas encompassing different types of terrain, where competitors will face new tests. The rally will depart from the Hail desert, head to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to enjoy a day of rest, before continuing their challenge on the Saudi sand dunes before finishing in Jeddah.

Off the track, the 2022 rally will see several major changes to its regulations, building on previous efforts to ensure equal competition opportunities, and in terms of navigation and to slow down the vehicles to make the race safer (in the motorcycle category).

While the course booklet already highlights danger zones, racers will now also receive audible alerts as they approach these areas to keep them alert. Dangerous and complex areas will be subject to “slow zones,” where the maximum speed will be limited to 90kmph.

In order to improve safety measures for competitors, it will be mandatory to wear airbag jackets, which will be checked and confirmed by the race officials during the technical examination phase.

The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2022

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge
  • Woods had not made a public comment about injuries from his Feb. 23 car accident in Los Angeles since May
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

NEW YORK: One swing, two words and three seconds of a video was all it took from Tiger Woods to get everyone talking Sunday about his future on the golf course.

Woods had not made a public comment about injuries from his Feb. 23 car accident in Los Angeles since May, and he didn’t have a lot to offer on Twitter.

“Making progress,” was all he said, accompanied by the video of a smooth swing with a wedge. Woods was wearing a black compression sleeve on his right leg, with a large bucket half-filled with golf balls on a practice range.

He also had a launch monitor behind him that measures such metrics as distance and ball speed.

Woods was recovering from another back procedure at the start of the year when he ran his SUV over a median and it toppled down a steep hill on a winding, sweeping road in the Los Angeles suburbs on his way to a television shoot a golf course. Doctors said he shattered tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized by a rod in the tibia. A combination of screws and pins were used to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.

In an interview published May 27 in Golf Digest, with which Woods has a financial deal, he described the rehabilitation from this surgery as “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” He said at the time his top priority was “walking on my own.”

He took care of that already, with videos on social media in the last month showing him walking on golf courses during junior events.

Woods has not played since the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, last December. His last full tournament was the Masters one year ago in November.

It was not clear why Woods posted the video on Sunday. He hosts the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the week after Thanksgiving.

Woods has had 10 surgeries — four on his left knee, five on his lower back and the most recent for the crushing injuries from the car accident in February. He turns 46 on Dec. 30.

He won a third U.S. Open in 2008 while competing on shredded ligaments in his left knee and a double stress fracture, and he returned from fusion surgery on his lower spine in 2017 by winning a fifth Masters in 2019.

His last victory was the Zozo Championship in Japan in the fall of 2019, giving him 82 for his career on the PGA Tour to tie Sam Snead for the all-time record.

Topics: Tiger Woods golf

‘Beautiful days for Saudi football’: Al-Hilal’s Abdullah Al-Mayouf looking to cap stellar 2021 with the AFC Champions League title

Al-Hilal’s veteran goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf will play in his fourth AFC Champions League final this week when he pulls on the gloves to face South Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (AFP/File Photos)
Al-Hilal’s veteran goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf will play in his fourth AFC Champions League final this week when he pulls on the gloves to face South Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 22 November 2021
Paul Williams

‘Beautiful days for Saudi football’: Al-Hilal’s Abdullah Al-Mayouf looking to cap stellar 2021 with the AFC Champions League title

Al-Hilal’s veteran goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf will play in his fourth AFC Champions League final this week when he pulls on the gloves to face South Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (AFP/File Photos)
  • The 34-year-old goalkeeper will play in his fourth final when the Riyadh club takes on South Korea’s Pohang Steelers on Tuesday
Updated 22 November 2021
Paul Williams

RIYADH: Some players would dream of playing in the final of the AFC Champions League just once in their career — to experience the buzz, the pressure and excitement that comes with playing on such a stage.

Those that are very fortunate will get the opportunity to play in two, such is the luck of those that play for the continent’s biggest clubs.

But to play in four is simply mind-blowing.

That is exactly what Al-Hilal’s veteran goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf will achieve this week when he pulls on the gloves to face South Korea’s Pohang Steelers at the cauldron that is Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium.

Remarkably, the 34 year old is still young enough to feature in even more finals given the dominance of Al-Hilal in this competition over the past half-decade, with Tuesday marking their third final in the past five years.

“As a football player, it’s important to have ambition to win each title,” he told Arab News.

“I want to keep playing for another four or five years and my target is to play in the final every year.”

Having only won one of his previous three encounters, he will be hoping Tuesday evening’s match will turn out differently to the last time he faced a Korean team in the final.

That was in 2011. Having made his Al-Hilal debut back in 2004 as a fresh-faced 17 year old, the Riyadh native opted for a sea change after three years of limited opportunities, joining Jeddah’s Al-Ahli in 2007, and five years later making his first appearance in the final of Asia’s showpiece club competition.

On that occasion, the Saudi giants were no match for a slick Ulsan Hyundai side, captained by a certain Kwak Tae-hwi who would go on to play for three years with Al-Hilal, leaving Riyadh to return to Seoul in 2016 at the same time as Al-Mayouf returned to play for his boyhood club.

Another final, back with Al-Hilal in 2017, resulted in another loss, this time against Japan’s Urawa Reds, before Al-Mayouf and his Al-Hilal teammates got their revenge on the Japanese heavyweights with a dominant 3-0 win in the 2019 final.

Speaking exclusively to Arab News just days before this year’s final, which takes on extra significance for both clubs as they seek to become the first club to win four continental club championships to become Asia’s most successful club side, Al-Mayouf said those losses earlier in his career acted as extra motivation come 2019.

“Of course, the first two finals helped (motivate) me for the third final in 2019,” he admitted.

“The first final, I was very young, and for the second final we faced some ‘conditions’ against Urawa, but for sure the experience helped for the third final.”

Reflecting on that 2019 triumph, Al-Mayouf said that he knew weeks before the final that Al-Hilal would break their ACL title drought.

“I felt that we would win after we defeated Al-Sadd in the semifinal,” he said.

“There was such a positive atmosphere within the team when we traveled from Riyadh to Tokyo with a 1-0 win from the first leg.

“We faced a lot of pressure from their fans. It’s not easy to play in that atmosphere, but we succeeded in winning the title.”

With this being Al-Hilal’s third final in five years, and with a handful of players having played in all three, they come into this game with the big game experience across the board that Pohang lack, and that holds them in good stead, according to Al-Mayouf, who said that they know they must approach the match as they would any regular season game.

“We will prepare ourselves as we would any other important match,” he said.

“It’s just one of the matches during the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League. We will prepare just like any other important match.”

Should Al-Hilal finish 2021 with another continental title, which would set them apart as Asia’s most dominant and successful football club, it would cap what has been a remarkable year for Saudi football.

For the first time since 2012, two Saudi clubs made the semifinal of the AFC Champions League — with Al-Hilal defeating Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr in a classic encounter last month — while the national team will finish 2021 undefeated in the final round of Asian Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, sitting four points clear on top of Group B with one foot already in Qatar.

With his international career behind him, having retired in 2019, Al-Mayouf said that this is a “golden period” for Saudi football.

“We have talented players, and every year we have new talented players coming through,” he said.

“The national team has done very well in qualification. They are very good tactically thanks to the coach, and my dream is for the Saudi national team to qualify for the World Cup and for Al-Hilal to win the AFC Champions League.

“These are beautiful days for Saudi football.”

Topics: football soccer Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia AFC Champions League Pohang Steelers

