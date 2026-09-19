MILANO: Lautaro Martinez ‌scored twice in the second half as Inter Milan came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AS Roma in their top-of-the-table Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, as both sides dropped points for ‌the first ‌time this season.

Manu Kone ‌opened ⁠the scoring for ⁠the home side with a right-footed shot in the sixth minute, and he added a second with his left 31 minutes later to send ⁠his side into the ‌break 2-0 ‌up.

Inter came out with all guns ‌blazing in the second half, ‌with Martinez reducing the deficit in the 46th minute and then lashing home the equalizer in the ‌79th to grab a share of the spoils ⁠after ⁠a spirited comeback.

The draw left Roma top on goal difference ahead of Inter, with both sides on 13 points from five games, one point above Cagliari, who won 1-0 at Udinese through a Daniel Maldini goal.

Bologna were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Torino.