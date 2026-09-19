PARIS: Paris FC extended their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 campaign, beating coach Liam Rosenior’s old charges Strasbourg 2-1 on Saturday in a match marred by abusive chants toward the Englishman from visiting fans.

The game was halted in the second half as Rosenior was targeted by his former supporters.

There were also ugly scenes after the final whistle as Rosenior motioned to remonstrate with the away fans and had to be pulled away by his players.

Rosenior was brought back to France after a torrid time at Chelsea by Paris FC’s multi-billionaire owners, the Arnault family, and has taken the team to second place in the early table behind Monaco.

Goals from Ilan Kebbal on 18 minutes and Pablo Pagis 12 minutes into the second half were enough for the capital club to add a third win to their two draws so far this campaign, despite conceding a late own goal by Moustapha Mbow.

Monaco continued their own strong start in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over Lens on Friday.

Lille and Rennes could join Monaco on 13 points when they play at Nice and Lyon respectively later Saturday.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain have just five points from their opening four games and visit bitter rivals Marseille on Sunday.