Saudi Eastern Eamana in $37m Dhahran commercial real estate investment 

Saudi Eastern Eamana in $37m Dhahran commercial real estate investment 
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Eastern Eamana in $37m Dhahran commercial real estate investment 

Saudi Eastern Eamana in $37m Dhahran commercial real estate investment 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Eamana will invest SR140 million ($37.32 million) in an integrated commercial complex in Dhahran, SPA reported.

The project, which covers an area of 100,000 sqm, aims to promote recreational activities and tourism in the Eastern Province.

The investment will accelerate development and achieve the concept of spending efficiency and financial sustainability, said Hamdan Al-Aradi, the Undersecretary for Investments at the Eastern Province Municipality.

Topics: Dhahran

UAE minister calls to strengthen industrial capabilities in post-COVID world 

Updated 17 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

UAE minister calls to strengthen industrial capabilities in post-COVID world 

UAE minister calls to strengthen industrial capabilities in post-COVID world 
Updated 17 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

DUBAI: UAE’s industry minister said on Monday that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic taught the world several lessons and there is a need to strengthen industrial capabilities and control costs. 

Sultan Al-Jaber was speaking at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit at the Dubai Expo.

Al-Jaber focussed on ways to accelerate the recovery from the pandemic.

He said the industrial outputs fell mainly during the pandemic, as demands disappeared overnight. 

Demand is now bouncing back quickly as global manufacturing increased 20 percent in the second quarter of 2021, and the auto industry expanded 50 percent year-on-year.

As the global economy comes back to life, the uneven recovery is affecting the supply chain, which can affect future growth, the minister said.

“The need today is to focus on diversifying the sources of supply and building companies between the public and private sectors in preparation for the future,” the minister added.

"UAE believes in practical and intelligent partnerships, and we have a global infrastructure that qualifies us for that” he said.

Topics: gmis

Young Saudi women driving 'buy now pay later' boom: tabby executive 

Young Saudi women driving ‘buy now pay later’ boom: tabby executive 
Updated 2 min 19 sec ago
Waffa Wael

Young Saudi women driving ‘buy now pay later’ boom: tabby executive 

Young Saudi women driving ‘buy now pay later’ boom: tabby executive 
Updated 2 min 19 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: ‘Buy now pay later’ is gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia thanks to the country’s youthful population embracing new ideas around personal finance, according to a top executive at Dubai-based shopping platform tabby. 

Speaking to Arab News, the company’s general manager for the Kingdom, Abdulaziz Saja, said a traditional wariness around the use of credit cards in the region is allowing his firm’s business model to tap into a burgeoning market for delayed payments.

According to an analysis of the BNPL industry in Saudi Arabia published in October, the sector is expected to have grown by 69.4 percent on an annual basis to reach $321.4 million in 2021.

Saja believes it is the Kingdom’s demographic make-up, where two-thirds of the population are under 35, that is behind this growth.  

“This generation, which is tech-savvy and willing to embrace disruptive solutions, combined with a growing desire to take control of their financial freedom, makes BNPL an attractive option,” Saja said, adding that 70 percent of tabby’s Saudi customers are under 30 years old, and the majority are women.

tabby has over a million users in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and is set to grow further in the region.

In August, it raised $50 million in an equity round valuing the company at $300 million, and recently signed a partnership with online fashion platform Styli. 

Saja said his firm is “committed to Saudi Arabia” adding: “We are here for the long haul, the Kingdom is our home with over 80 percent of our total users.”

The BNPL industry seems to be succeeding where credit card companies have struggled, as their traditional products fail to be Shariah-compliant.

“The region has a relatively low penetration of credit cards compared to more mature markets and for good reason. People are skeptical of traditional financial institutions taking advantage of them with interest and hidden fees. The market was ripe for a player to change the way we shop,” said Saja, who explained that tabby allows shoppers to split purchases into four monthly payments, free of charge, so long as they pay on time. 

“While credit cards rely on interest and late fees paid by consumers, at tabby we make 90 percent of our revenue from merchants. While we do charge late fees on defaulted payments, these are capped and nonrecurring,” Saja said.  

Abdulaziz Saja, tabby’s general manager for the Kingdom.

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, the medium-to-long-term growth story of the industry in Saudi Arabia remains strong.

BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the next seven years, recording a compound annual growth rate of 27.9 percent between now and 2028. 

The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country is forecast to increase from $189.7 million in 2020 to $1.8 billion by 2028.

There are concerns the BNPL model promotes impulse buying and pushes consumers into financial over-commitment. Saja rejects this notion and said: “Most BNPL platforms, tabby included, firmly believe in responsible spending and the overall financial well-being of their users. 

“We want people to have the ability to buy the things they want without it becoming a burden. We are steadfast in promoting a business model that is built on trust, not interest. 

“BNPLs are merchant funded and so have a much lower appetite lending to risky customers that don’t have the means to pay. The same simply cannot be said about credit cards. 

“If you’re late on a credit card payment, you can still use the card letting interest compound month over month which is what it’s designed to do. With tabby, we stop the usage of the service, and our late fees are capped to help you stay in control of your finances.”

Topics: buy now pay later Tabby

Group Five completes offering with a covering ratio of 1,208% 

Group Five completes offering with a covering ratio of 1,208% 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Group Five completes offering with a covering ratio of 1,208% 

Group Five completes offering with a covering ratio of 1,208% 
Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Group Five Pipes Saudi Company has announced the completion of an offering of 2.8 million shares, with a coverage ratio of 1,208 percent. 

This represented 10 percent of the company, which will be listed on the parallel market, Nomu, according to its filing today Nov 22.

Its advisors AFG will determine the date for listing once the procedure is finalized with the Saudi Exchange Market (Tadawul).

Egypt to build 17 new smart cities, says minister

Egypt to build 17 new smart cities, says minister
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

Egypt to build 17 new smart cities, says minister

Egypt to build 17 new smart cities, says minister
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

DUBAI: Egypt is building 17 smart cities that will be totally reliant on technology, said the Egyptian minister of communication and IT at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit on Monday.

In addition to the smart cities, Egypt is working on several projects to increase the broadband coverage to far-flung areas in the country, Amr Talaat said.

He said there are 25,000 villages across Egypt with 58 million inhabitants and within three years all of them will have access to the internet.

GMIS 2021 is taking place at the Dubai Expo until Nov. 27 with more than 250 speakers including presidents, ministers and senior leaders to discuss the latest advances in manufacturing technologies.

Topics: gmis gmis2021 Dubai Egypt

DRESOS: New fashiontech startup with plans for Saudi market

DRESOS: New fashiontech startup with plans for Saudi market
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 58 min 16 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

DRESOS: New fashiontech startup with plans for Saudi market

DRESOS: New fashiontech startup with plans for Saudi market
  • They are currently raising a SEED round for further expansion
Updated 58 min 16 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Startup of the week:

DRESOS delivers clothes people love. It sends curated outfits for men and women to their doorsteps without any styling or delivery fee. 

It was co-founded in December 2020 in Dubai by CEO Vladimir Radojevic and Chief Styling Officer Aleksandar Jankovic, aiming to be the Uber for retail/fashion with an army of stylists using malls as their warehouse and sending personalized outfits to men and women across the globe.

“We want to be part of the retail revolution where there is a big shift from “browse all” to a model that is part of the big macro shift of consumer behavior that is focused on more personalized and convenient shopping,” Radojevic told Arab News.

They are currently raising a SEED round for further expansion, and are welcoming Angel investors and early stage VC’s interested in the business model to get in touch. The tech startup will enter the Kingdom in Q1 2023.

“Saudi Arabia is by far our biggest market in the region and it will be the next market for expansion,” he said.

This type of service is available in the UAE in the region. Globally, the US has pioneered this offering. Stitch Fix has over 4 million active customers and $2B in sales annually.

DRESOS claims to eliminate everything that makes shopping stressful. Busy malls or hours of online searches, tiny fitting rooms, upfront payments, lengthy refund processes, a lack of service and product knowledge.

“Having worked in the retail industry for years, I felt that the customer service in physical retail stores is deteriorating. Whether at the high-end or at the lower end of the spectrum, I felt sales assistants are not knowledgeable enough about their products,” he said.

“Something we want to tackle with our service. Also, GCC residents are increasingly tired of spending their spare time in the malls – despite a very enticing mixed offering of retail and food and drink,” he added.

Radojevic explained that customers can register on the website, participate in their style quiz and a dedicated stylist will be in touch with them over WhatsApp or phone. 

A stylist then asks a few or more questions in order to understand better what the customer needs. DRESOS records all this information in their system and creates a perfect outfit. 

"Once we know what you like, we make malls your extended closet and bring you curated outfits to your doorstep based on your preferences or tailored for specific occasions,” he said.

“You can keep the outfits for three days and try them at the comfort of your home, ordered by the touch of a button. You only pay for what you keep,” he added.

For the GCC consumers, saving time is very important and the whole business model has to be adjusted to that. 

“50 percent of customers actually don’t have the time to go to the shopping mall. Styling advice is also very important and not only for Women. 41 percent of people say they need styling advice while shopping,” he said.

DRESOS has had over 800 registered users and worked with over 50 established brands, such as Galeries Lafayette, Cole Haan, Levi’s, New Era, Tommy Bahama, Sacoor Brothers, and Vilebrequin.

Radojevic said this method of shopping is more sustainable by solving many problems customers have with the lack of time and styling in a sustainable way.

“From the perspective of brands we work with, we solve their overstock situation and sell what they have already bought - this reduces overproduction,” he said.

“Also, we don’t work with fast fashion brands. We believe people should wear a great quality product and buy staple pieces – buy less and good quality,” he added.

The third aspect of their sustainability is their packaging and boxes. “We use our boxes over 10 times before we dispose of them. Our boxes are premium and customers are very happy to reuse them and oftentimes ask to keep them as well.”

Topics: Investment retail e-commerce

