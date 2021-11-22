Arabian Centers opens new facility in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Arabian Centers Co, announced the opening of The View center in Riyadh on Sunday, according to a bourse filing.

This is the 23rd center in the firm’s commercial centers portfolio, the company said in the statement.

Total leasable space in the center is 52,000 sq. meter with over 170 shops.

The company will lease, manage, operate and maintain the center.

It said the financial impact of the opening of this center will take effect in the third fiscal quarter ending on Dec. 31.