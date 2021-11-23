You are here

  • Home
  • Powell ‘right person’ to lead Fed, fight inflation: Biden

Powell ‘right person’ to lead Fed, fight inflation: Biden

Powell ‘right person’ to lead Fed, fight inflation: Biden
Powell, 68, was appointed by Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump and took office in 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2yuch

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Powell ‘right person’ to lead Fed, fight inflation: Biden

Powell ‘right person’ to lead Fed, fight inflation: Biden
  • Biden says Powell can address the threat inflation poses to families and the econonmy
  • Powell has led the central bank’s response to the massive pandemic downturn
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Jerome Powell is the “right person” to lead the Federal Reserve and fight the record spike in US inflation, President Joe Biden said Monday as he made his long-awaited pick for chair of the world’s most influential central bank.
The nomination, expected to win confirmation by the Senate, ends weeks of speculation over whether Biden would appoint the Republican chair to a second term or heed calls from left-wing members of his Democratic Party to replace him with another candidate, such as Fed Governor Lael Brainard.
Instead, Brainard will serve as vice chair, Biden said, while Powell will remain in the Fed’s driver’s seat, presiding over the rollback of its pandemic stimulus and the likely beginning of interest rate hikes next year.
Speaking alongside Powell and Brainard at a White House event, Biden credited the Fed chair with helping to spur the economy’s faster-than-expected recovery from last year’s collapse, pointing to the progress made toward restoring the more than 20 million jobs Covid-19 destroyed.
“I believe Jay is the right person to see us through and finish that effort while also addressing the threat of inflation and what it poses to our economies and families,” Biden said, referring to Powell by his nickname.
Powell has led the central bank’s response to the massive pandemic downturn, which saw it slash its lending rate to zero and roll out trillions of dollars in liquidity.
The bank has pulled back those measures as the economy has recovered, but inflation has also spiked, fueling a drop in Biden’s approval ratings.
The Fed chair and other central bank leaders argue the inflation wave will prove temporary and have said they do not foresee rate hikes at least until the middle of 2022, while saying their policies can address employment disparities, with racial minorities and less-educated people getting hired less.
Powell pledged to use “our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched.”
Powell, 68, was appointed by Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump and took office in 2018 after the then-president decided not to give Democrat Janet Yellen a second term in the seat.
Now Treasury secretary, Yellen told CNBC that she believes Powell and Brainard will “have broad support among Congress and the public and can be counted on to do an excellent job.”
Powell must be confirmed by the Senate, which Biden’s Democrats narrowly control, though analysts predict he will receive a number of votes from Republicans in the opposition — one of whom, Mitt Romney, immediately confirmed his intention to vote yes.
However, at least three Democratic senators have signaled opposition to Powell’s reappointment, with progressive Elizabeth Warren citing his “failures on regulation, climate and ethics.”
Biden has been focused on winning congressional approval for a giant social welfare bill that would spend $1.8 trillion over 10 years.
He needs the votes of almost all Democrats to make that happen, and appointing a Fed chair who might take a tougher line on banks and climate change could have been seen as a way to build support among progressives.
Brainard, 59 and the lone Democrat on the central bank’s Board of Governors, was seen as a top candidate for that role.
The president said he decided on appointing a Republican chair and Democratic vice chair because “broad bipartisan support is important, especially now in such a politically divided nation.”
He also called for the Fed to “be a leader among central banks globally in addressing climate-related financial risks” as the United States deals with extreme weather events and increases its use of green energy sources.
Jay Bryson, chief economist for Wells Fargo’s corporate and investment bank, said that when it comes to the main questions facing the central bank, such as how soon to raise interest rates, it’s unclear what Brainard might have changed if she was made chair.
“In terms of monetary policy, we think there’s very little daylight between Powell and Brainard,” Bryson said.
Brainard must also be confirmed by the Senate, and would replace Republican Richard Clarida in the role of vice chair.
There are three other vacant seats on the Fed’s board of governors, including the powerful position overseeing banking regulation, and Biden will make his nominations for those spots known by early December, the White House said.

Topics: JEROME POWELL US Federal Reserve Joe Biden

Related

Checkup finds Biden ‘vigorous’; Harris briefly in power
World
Checkup finds Biden ‘vigorous’; Harris briefly in power

Saudi cultural fund complements private sector, says CEO

Saudi cultural fund complements private sector, says CEO
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi cultural fund complements private sector, says CEO

Saudi cultural fund complements private sector, says CEO
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund does not compete with the private sector, it complements its efforts to boost growth of the Kingdom’s cultural arena, the fund’s chief said on Monday.

Talking to CNBC Arabia, Mohammed A. Dayel said the fund does not make investments to raise capital, rather it focuses on the growth of the cultural sector.

It also assists the private sector by entering into investments deals in the secor, he added.

CDF aims to support 16 sectors which are included in the national strategy that aims to boost cultural activities in the Kingdom. 

The chief executive officer pointed out that the capital of the Saudi Cultural Fund Development amounts to SR500 million. 

CDF has signed deals with various public and private sector entities to help finance cultural projects, he added. 

The fund launched a program earlier this month with SR181 million ($48.2 million) allocations, to support 66 cultural projects.

Topics: SaudiVision 2030 Cultural fund

Patricia Gomes appointed HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in MENA, Turkey

Patricia Gomes appointed HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in MENA, Turkey
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Patricia Gomes appointed HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in MENA, Turkey

Patricia Gomes appointed HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in MENA, Turkey
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: HSBC has appointed Patricia Gomes as regional head of commercial banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

Based in Dubai, Patricia will focus on developing HSBC’s international client base and connecting MENAT businesses to growth opportunities around the world backed by market-leading trade and financing capabilities, and an award-winning digital banking platform.

Patricia joins the MENAT business from North America where she is currently the regional head of Global Trade and Receivables Finance. She has been with HSBC since 2004 and has worked in roles in London, Hong Kong and New York. She was a coverage banker for most of her career, leading HSBC’s Financial Institutions Group franchise for Global Banking in North America prior to moving to GTRF. 

Topics: HSBC Appointment banking MENA

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB

Arabian Centers opens new facility in Riyadh

Arabian Centers opens new facility in Riyadh
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Arabian Centers opens new facility in Riyadh

Arabian Centers opens new facility in Riyadh
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arabian Centers Co, announced the opening of The View center in Riyadh on Sunday, according to a bourse filing. 

This is the 23rd center in the firm’s commercial centers portfolio, the company said in the statement.

Total leasable space in the center is 52,000 sq. meter with over 170 shops.

The company will lease, manage, operate and maintain the center.

It said the financial impact of the opening of this center will take effect in the third fiscal quarter ending on Dec. 31.

Topics: expansion mall

Related

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center
Business & Economy
Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center

Saudi tourism fund invests $533m on various projects in over a year

Saudi tourism fund invests $533m on various projects in over a year
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi tourism fund invests $533m on various projects in over a year

Saudi tourism fund invests $533m on various projects in over a year
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund said on Monday it had deployed SR2 billion ($533 million) on tourism projects worth a total of around SR6 billion since its establishment last year until the end of September this year.

The remaining SR4 billion for the projects have come from the private sector, the fund said in a statement.

Founded in June 2020 with an initial $4 billion investment, the fund is part of Saudi plans to diversify the economy away from the oil sector.

Qusay Al-Fakhry, the fund’s CEO, revealed these figures during a briefing given to Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib, who is also chairman of the fund’s board of directors.

Al-Khatib visited the new headquarters of the fund with several other board members.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Saudi Tourism Development Fund

Related

Soudah Development, Tourism Ministry sign deal to promote hospitality talent
Business & Economy
Soudah Development, Tourism Ministry sign deal to promote hospitality talent
Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC becomes top-ranking sustainable tourism developer
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC becomes top-ranking sustainable tourism developer

GAMI, Alfaisal University sign deal to develop human capital

GAMI, Alfaisal University sign deal to develop human capital
Updated 22 November 2021
 ARAB NEWS 

GAMI, Alfaisal University sign deal to develop human capital

GAMI, Alfaisal University sign deal to develop human capital
Updated 22 November 2021
 ARAB NEWS 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries on Monday signed a joint cooperation agreement with Alfaisal University in Riyadh to develop the sector’s human capital in the Kingdom.

The agreement aims to align some academic programs, graduation projects and short courses with the needs of the military and defense industries sector.
The agreement is part of the authority’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of government defense spending by 2030.

Topics: GAMI defense sector SaudiVision2030

Related

GAMI governor meets with major defense, security companies at FII
Business & Economy
GAMI governor meets with major defense, security companies at FII

Latest updates

Ethiopia PM says he will lead army ‘from the battlefront’
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
Powell ‘right person’ to lead Fed, fight inflation: Biden
Powell ‘right person’ to lead Fed, fight inflation: Biden
Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus cases rise
Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus cases rise
‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge
‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge
French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise
French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.