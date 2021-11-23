You are here

Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report

Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report
The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • 118 migrants had left the country a day earlier and more would depart on Tuesday
MOSCOW: Belarus’s interior ministry said on Tuesday 118 migrants had left the country a day earlier and more would depart on Tuesday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk over President Alexander Lukashenko’s crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year.

Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90

Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90

Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
SEOUL: Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, whose iron-fisted rule of the country following a 1979 military coup sparked massive democracy protests, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, his former press aide said.
Chun had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer which was in remission, and his health had deteriorated recently, his former press secretary Min Chung-ki told reporters. He passed away at his Seoul home early in the morning and his body was moved to a hospital for a funeral later in the day.
A former military commander, Chun presided over the 1980 Gwangju army massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators, a crime for which he was later convicted and received a commuted death sentence.
His death came about a month after coup co-conspirator and succeeding President Roh Tae-woo, who played a crucial but controversial role in the country’s troubled transition to democracy, died at age 88.
An aloof, ramrod-straight Chun during his mid-1990s trial defended the coup as necessary to save the nation from a political crisis and denied sending troops into Gwangju.
“I am sure that I would take the same action, if the same situation arose,” Chun told the court.
Chun was born on March 6, 1931, in Yulgok-myeon, a poor farming town in the southeastern county of Hapcheon, during Japanese rule over Korea.
He joined the military straight out of high school, working his way up the ranks until he was appointed a commander in 1979. Taking charge of the investigation into the assassination of President Park Chung-hee that year, Chun courted key military allies and gained control of South Korea’s intelligence agencies to headline a Dec. 12 coup.
“In front of the most powerful organizations under the Park Chung-hee presidency, it surprised me how easily (Chun) gained control over them and how skilfully he took advantage of the circumstances. In an instant he seemed to have grown into a giant,” Park Jun-kwang, Chun’s subordinate during the coup later told journalist Cho Gab-je.
Chun’s eight-year rule in the presidential Blue House was characterised by brutality and political repression. It was, however, also marked by growing economic prosperity.
Chun resigned from office amid a nationwide student-led democratic movement in 1987 demanding a direct electoral system.
In 1995, he was charged with mutiny, treason and was arrested after refusing to appear at the prosecutors’ office and fleeing to his hometown.
At what local media dubbed the “trial of the century,” he and Roh were found guilty of mutiny, treason and bribery. In their verdict, judges said Chun’s rise to power came “through illegal means which inflicted enormous damage on the people.”
Thousands of students were believed to have been killed at Gwangju, according to testimonies by survivors, former military officers and investigators.
Roh was given a lengthy jail term while Chun was sentenced to death. However, that was commuted by the Seoul High Court in recognition of Chun’s role in the fast-paced economic development of the Asian “Tiger” economy and the peaceful transfer of the presidency to Roh in 1988.
Both men were pardoned and freed from jail in 1997 by President Kim Young-sam, in what he called an effort to promote “national unity.”
An association of survivors’ groups said at a news conference on Tuesday that it was lamentable that Chun died without apologizing for the coup and Gwangju “massacre,” vowing to continue seeking the truth and “justice of history.”
Chun made several returns to the spotlight. He caused a national furor in 2003 when he claimed total assets of 291,000 won ($245) of cash, two dogs and some home appliances — while owing some 220.5 billion won in fines. His four children and other relatives were later found to own large swaths of land in Seoul and luxurious villas in the United States.
Chun’s family in 2013 vowed to pay off the bulk of his debt, but his unpaid fines still totalled some 100 billion won as of last December. Seoul city said last week that his unpaid taxes exceeded 980 million won.
In 2020, Chun was found guilty and received an eight-month suspended sentence for defaming a late democracy activist and Catholic priest in his 2017 memoirs. Prosecutors have appealed, and Chun had faced a trial next week.
Chun had wished to be cremated and buried near the border with North Korea, but his family would make a final decision when his youngest son, living in the United States, arrives, Min said. ($1 = 1,188.3000 won)

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals
India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals

India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals
  • Government surveys have estimated that nearly 70 percent of Indians had been naturally infected by July
  • Daily testing has also fallen, dipping below 1 million on Monday compared with a capacity of more than 2 million
NEW DELHI: India reported 7,579 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the smallest rise in one-and-a-half-years despite huge festival gatherings in recent weeks, thanks to rising vaccinations and antibodies from prior infections.
The country of 1.35 billion celebrated Durga Puja in October and Diwali this month, during which millions of people shopped, traveled and met family, mostly without masks. Mask-wearing is nearly non-existent outside the big cities.
“Even after Diwali, we are not seeing a surge,” said M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology, attributing it mainly to the presence of antibodies in a huge majority of Indians through natural infection.
“I think we are much safer now.”
Government surveys have estimated that nearly 70 percent of Indians had been naturally infected by July, following a record rise in infections and deaths in April and May.
So far, 81 percent of India’s 944 million adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and 43 percent have had two doses. Vaccination for people under 18 has not yet begun.
India has reported a total of 34.5 million COVID-19 cases, second only to the tally in the United States. India’s COVID deaths rose by 236 in the past 24 hours to 466,147.
Daily testing has also fallen, dipping below 1 million on Monday compared with a capacity of more than 2 million.

Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 Macedonian tourists

Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 Macedonian tourists
Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 Macedonian tourists

Flaming bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45 Macedonian tourists
  • Bus was taking tourists home to North Macedonia from Turkey
  • Survivors leapt from burning vehicle, 12 children among the dead — Bulgarian official
SOFIA: At least 45 people, including 12 children, died as a bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said.
Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to hospital in Sofia and were in stable conditions, hospital staff said. Bulgaria’s interior ministry said 45 people died, one less than the toll given earlier .
The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire, Bulgarian officials said.
Television footage showed the bus charred and gutted by fire in the middle of the highway.
“We have an enormous tragedy here,” Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev told reporters.
Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said: “People are clustered inside and are burnt to ash.”
“The picture is terrifying, terrifying. I have never seen anything like that before,” he told reporters at the site.
Bulgarian investigative service chief Borislav Sarafov said four buses from a North Macedonian travel agency had entered Bulgaria late on Monday from Turkey.
“Human mistake by the driver or a technical malfunction are the two initial versions for the accident,” he said.
The accident happened on Struma highway about 45 km (28 miles) west of Sofia around 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT).
North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the coach party was returning to Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to Istanbul.
“I am terrified. This is such a huge tragedy,” North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told private television channel BTV.

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
  • More roads have reopened, gas lines have been restored, and stable food supply secured, as emergency workers and volunteers continue to work in flood-affected areas
ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia: British Columbia was on the mend on Monday after heavy rains last week flooded infrastructure, displaced thousands and killed at least four in the Canadian province, but officials warned of a "very wet" weather forecast.
More roads have reopened, gas lines have been restored, and stable food supply secured, as emergency workers and volunteers continue to work in flood-affected areas, British Columbia officials said in a briefing on Monday.
"Our response to this emergency is still ongoing and it will be for quite some time," said Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth. "With more rain falling in southern B.C., including for the hard hit Fraser Valley, we have to stay vigilant."
The province declared a state of emergency last week after a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a month's worth of rain in two days, causing floods and mudslides that destroyed roads and houses, cut critical rail lines and shut the Trans Mountain pipeline.
A meteorologist for Environment Canada said on Monday that they are seeing "very active weather for the foreseeable future" and storms are expected to continue over the weekend and into next week.
"The forecast going forward for the south coast is very wet," meteorologist Armel Castellan said in a briefing.
Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state, sent a message of support from across the Atlantic.
"My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recovery and rebuilding," she said in a statement.
Canadian Pacific Railway, operator of one of the two critical east-west rail lines that was forced to close by the flooding, said it would resume operations on Tuesday.
The Trans Mountain pipeline, which ships 300,000 barrel per day of crude and refined products from Alberta to Burnaby, near Vancouver, also said on Monday it was making progress and expected to restart the pipeline in a limited capacity by the end of the week.
Canadian National Railway, which owns the other main closed rail line that leads to Canada's busiest port of Vancouver, did not immediately have an update. On Friday, it said repair work would continue this week.

US calls Venezuela elections 'grossly skewed'

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’

US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday that Venezuela's regional elections were not free and fair, and vowed to keep up pressure on leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington considers illegitimate.
Maduro's forces were said to have won a landslide victory in Sunday's election, which saw the return of opposition parties to the ballot for the first time since 2017.
But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed to detentions of political leaders, bans on opposition candidates, media censorship and manipulation of voter registration.
"Fearful of the voice and vote of Venezuelans, the regime grossly skewed the process to determine the result of this election long before any ballots had been cast," Blinken said in a statement.
"Maduro robs Venezuelans of their chance to shape their own future," he said.
"We call on the Maduro regime to cease its repression and allow Venezuelans to live in the peaceful, stable and democratic country they deserve and have long sought."
Blinken reiterated US support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the United States considers to be the interim president after questioning the legitimacy of Maduro's last election.
European Union observers returned to the country after a 15-year absence and will present a report on Tuesday.
Weakened and fragmented, the opposition was only able to win in three states, although this significantly included oil-rich Zulia, the most populated region in the country whose capital Maracaibo is Venezuela's second-largest city.

