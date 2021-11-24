You are here

Sudan's Hamdok says investigation launched into violations against protesters
Sudan’s newly reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok called for political prisoners to be released as soon as possible and for the right to peacefully protest to be respected. (Reuters)
24 November 2021
Reuters

  • At least 15 people were shot dead during the anti-coup protests, according to medics
CAIRO: An investigation has been launched into violations committed against protesters since the military power grab on Oct. 25, Sudan’s newly reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said, according to a statement from his office.
Hamdok’s comments came during a meeting on Tuesday evening with a group from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), the main civilian coalition opposing military rule. FFC had previously said on Sunday that it does not recognize any political agreement with the military leadership.
The group stressed during the meeting the importance of laying out a roadmap to implementing the political agreement, reversing all political appointments that took place after the military takeover and reinstating all those who were fired during that period, according to the statement.
Last week, protesters and a Reuters witness said they saw security forces chase protesters into neighborhoods and homes to carry out arrests. At least 15 people were shot dead during the anti-coup protests, according to medics.
Hamdok and the group called for political prisoners to be released as soon as possible and for the right to peacefully protest to be respected.
Under the agreement signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Hamdok, first appointed after the overthrow of former President Omar Al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising, will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional period.
The deal faces opposition from pro-democracy groups that have demanded full civilian rule since Bashir’s ouster and have been angered by the deaths of dozens of protesters since the Oct. 25 coup.

Tehran ‘stepping up hate campaign’ against Baha’i minority

Tehran ‘stepping up hate campaign’ against Baha’i minority
Updated 7 min 46 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

  • Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives slams state-sponsored persecution
  • Baha’is are the largest non-Muslim religious minority in Iran
CHICAGO: The Iranian regime has sanctioned a “campaign of hate” to fuel public animosity against the country’s Baha’i religious community, Baha’i officials told Arab News.

Anthony Vance, Baha’i public affairs director in the US, said Iran has adopted laws that target its 300,000 Baha’is, barring them from universities and public sector employment, as well as confiscating their property and arresting their leaders.

The religious group was founded in the mid-19th century in what was then Persia, and now has about 8 million followers worldwide.

More than 2 million Baha’is live in India, and there are sizable communities in the Middle East, Africa and the US.

“After the 1979 revolution, between 1979 and 1992, over 200 Baha’is were executed, killed in Iran, mostly by execution. Most were elected members of the (Baha’i) administration institutions. It’s clear that the (Iranian) regime was targeting those whom they perceived to be the leadership of the Baha’i community,” Vance said.

“Baha’is are barred from university education. They’re barred from employment in the public sector, by the government that is, or in government-owned entities. Given that the public sector makes up more than half of the Iranian economy, that’s quite a disadvantage in that society,” he added.

“There are genuine efforts to impoverish the Baha’i community. There have been confiscations of Baha’i property, several thousands since the revolution. But more recently, there have been attempts to make it a normal, legal attempt in the country. Just to illustrate, last year there were two appellate court decisions to affirm the lower court in the province of Mazid Darran that said the Baha’is were ritually unclean and don’t have any right to own property.”

Vance said persecution by Iran “is quite systematic” and has prevented the Baha’i community from growing in recent years.

The Baha’is are the largest non-Muslim religious minority in Iran. The religion’s principle founder, a merchant who adopted the name Bab (“The Gate“), was executed in 1850 after he began preaching that another prophet similar to Jesus and Mohammed would appear. Persecution increased under the ayatollahs following the 1979 revolution.

Vance said Baha’is respect and recognize the importance of the Christian and Muslim traditions, and it is a monotheistic religion.

Persecution of Baha’is by Iran was the focus of a resolution introduced on Oct. 25 in the US House of Representatives, which condemned Tehran’s state-sponsored persecution of the community. There are more than 180,000 Baha’is in the US, Vance said.

The resolution called on Tehran to immediately release imprisoned or detained Baha’is and all other prisoners held solely on account of their religion; to end the campaign of hate propaganda against the Baha’is; and to reverse state-imposed policies denying them and members of other religious minorities equal opportunities to higher education, earning a livelihood, due process under the law, and the free exercise of religious practices.

It also calls on US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn the Iranian regime’s continued violation of human rights and demand the immediate release of prisoners held solely on account of their religion.

The resolution, introduced by Florida Democrat Ted Deutch and supported by a bipartisan group, also calls for sanctions on Iranian regime officials over human rights abuses against the Baha’i community.

Vance praised support from the governments of Bahrain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where there are small Baha’i populations.

Manama Center for Human Rights praises Bahrain’s security successes, slams Iran’s interference

Manama Center for Human Rights praises Bahrain’s security successes, slams Iran’s interference
24 November 2021
Arab News

  • A number of people had been arrested on terrorism charges for plotting “terrorist operations against security and civil peace” 
MANAMA: The Manama Center for Human Rights praised Bahrain’s recent arrest of a terrorist gang linked to Iran on Wednesday. 

This comes after Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced in a series of tweets that a number of people had been arrested on terrorism charges for plotting “terrorist operations against security and civil peace.” 

The brief statement also clarified that “weapons and explosives from Iran were seized.”

Deena Abdulrahman Alladhi, Chairperson of the Manama Centre for Human Rights, called on the international community to limit Iran’s movement in the region after they crossed the line with the recent attempted attack on Bahrain. 

Alladhi condemned Iran’s continued recruitment and training of terrorists in order to carry out attacks that undermine Bahrain’s stability and security. 

The human rights centre stressed that security personnel in Bahrain are always prepared to foil any terrorist plots aimed at undermining the kingdom’s security.

24 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition on Wednesday said it had targeted legitimate military sites in Yemen’s capital.

The coalition said that a building under construction had been targeted because it was used for the manufacturing of explosive-laden drones.

Drones remain the primary choice of weapon for the Iran-back Houthi militia for cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The coalition asked civilians in Sanaa not to gather around or approach the targeted sites.

Australia lists Hezbollah as 'terrorist organization'

Hezbollah fighters stand atop a truck mounted with mock rockets during a rally in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. (AP file photo)
Hezbollah fighters stand atop a truck mounted with mock rockets during a rally in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. (AP file photo)
24 November 2021
AFP

Hezbollah fighters stand atop a truck mounted with mock rockets during a rally in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. (AP file photo)
  • Israel and the United States have long listed Hezbollah as a terror group
SYDNEY: Australia on Wednesday listed all of Hezbollah as a “terrorist organization”, extending an existing ban on armed units to the entire movement, which wields considerable power over Lebanon.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that the Iran-backed Shiite group “continues to threaten terrorist attacks and provide support to terrorist organizations” and poses a “real” and “credible” threat to Australia.

Hezbollah defies easy definition – acting as part political party, part armed group and part provider of basic services to Lebanon’s Shiite community.

It has claimed responsibility for multiple rocket attacks on Israel and is the only side that has to date refused to disarm since the country’s devastating civil war ended in 1990.

Some countries have sought to distinguish between Hezbollah’s political and militant factions, fearing a blanket ban could destabilize Lebanon and hamper contacts with authorities.

Australia had since 2003 banned Hezbollah’s so-called External Security Organization.

From now membership of the entire organization or providing funding for it will now be proscribed in Australia, which has a large Lebanese community.

Matthew Levitt, a former US counter-terrorism financing official now with the Washington Institue for Near East policy, said the move was “long overdue.”

In June, he testified to the Australian parliament that the previous designation was “insufficent” adding that “Hezbollah is structured and operates as a singular organization.”

“In recent years a laundry list of Hezbollah terrorist plots and illicit financial schemes have involved Australian citizens and/or activities on Australian soil,” he said.

No reason was given for the timing of Canberra’s decision, which comes as Lebanon reels from spiralling political and economic crises.

Nearly 80 percent of the Lebanese population is estimated to be living below the poverty line.

Elections are expected in March 2022 and there is growing public anger about nepotism and corruption among Lebanon’s ruling class.

The move may play well domestically for Australia’s conservative government, ahead of its own elections expected next year.

Before 2018 polls, Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the surprise move of recognizing west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, helping secure votes in a battleground Sydney seat with a sizeable Jewish community.

Israel’s embassy in Canberra welcomed the decision, saying “there is no division between the political and the military wings of the terror organization Hezbollah, and this acknowledgement is essential to combating the enduring threat of terrorism.”

Andrews also announced Wednesday that Australia would be listing far-right group “The Base.”

“They are a violent, racist neo-Nazi group known by security agencies to be planning and preparing terrorist attacks,” Andrews said.

UN urges 'patience, calm' as Iraq waits on ratification of election results

UN urges ‘patience, calm’ as Iraq waits on ratification of election results
24 November 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Mission chief calls on Iraqis to reject violence and use legal means to settle disputes over voting outcome
  • ‘Peaceful, well-managed poll a substantial achievement’ after deadly 2019 protests swept the country
NEW YORK: Iraqis across the political spectrum should show restraint, shun violence and wait patiently for the final ratification of results from last month’s “hard-earned” elections, a senior UN official told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Jeanine Plasschaert, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, said there is much for Iraqis “to be proud of” in the Oct. 10 election — the fifth national poll held under Iraq’s 2005 constitution — which the UN has praised as generally peaceful and well-managed.

Her comments come as Iraq waits on final confirmation of the election result by the Federal Supreme Court.

Referring to the poll, Plasschaert said: “All in all, it was a substantial achievement, which Iraq’s authorities and parties would do well to publicly acknowledge.”

She reminded the Security Council that the October elections came in the wake of an unprecedented wave of protests throughout Iraq in 2019, including “demonstrations that were marked by violence, excessive use of force, abductions and targeted killings.”

The protests resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries, Plasschaert added.

Iraqis went to the polls to elect MPs amid protesters’ calls for a halt to endemic corruption and an improvement in living conditions.

Following the elections, supporters of the Fatah Alliance — the coalition representing Iran-backed militias that lost two-thirds of its seats — claimed the poll was rigged and refused to accept the results, despite hundreds of international observers testifying to the integrity of the voting process.

Describing the current Iraqi outlook as “precarious,” Plasschaert highlighted clashes that erupted in the weeks following the vote, and sit-ins that escalated into violence and resulted in several deaths.

The UN official called the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi a direct attack on the Iraqi state, “a heinous act, and one that can only be condemned in the strongest of terms.”

Speaking to the Security Council remotely from Baghdad, Plasschaert added: “Let me be clear, under no circumstances must terrorism, violence or any other unlawful acts be allowed to derail Iraq’s democratic process.”

While acknowledging that emotions run high in any democratic election, she called for dialogue, calm and restraint to ease tensions, and warned that any unlawful attempt to prolong or discredit the electoral results process, through violence, intimidation or pressure, “can only backfire.”

“The fact is that citizens in democracies often must recognize that, even if the results are not what she or he hoped for, the process as such might have been sound. In fact, one of the clearest signs of a strengthening democracy is the ability for parties and electors to recognize outcomes — no matter their individual preferences when it comes to results.

While reiterating the absence of any evidence of systemic fraud, the UNAMI chief called for any electoral concerns to be dealt with through legal channels.

“While losing seats can be difficult to digest, it is important — for any party in any democracy — to examine the reasons and to learn for future elections,” she said.

With the continued risk of political deadlock in Baghdad, Plasschaert underscored the importance of an inclusive government formation process.

“Iraq desperately needs a government that is able to — swiftly and effectively — tackle the long list of unfinished domestic business. This is the primary responsibility of all political stakeholders,” she said.

US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also said Iraqis should be proud of this election, which took place “in a world with far too much democratic backsliding.”

Thomas-Greenfield also credited the Security Council for the successful results of Iraqi elections.

“This council spoke in unison, authorizing UNAMI to provide electoral technical assistance and election monitors. This council came together and provided the resources the government of Iraq needed to meet the legitimate demands of its people. This council helped strengthen democratic institutions,” she said.

The US envoy called for this “spirit of cooperation” to continue across all the files on the Security Council agenda.

