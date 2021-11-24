You are here

Arab coalition targets Houthi militants in Marib with 15 operations

Arab coalition targets Houthi militants in Marib with 15 operations
Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki. (AFP)
Arab coalition targets Houthi militants in Marib with 15 operations

Arab coalition targets Houthi militants in Marib with 15 operations
RIYADH: At least 95 Houthis were killed and 11 army vehicles were destroyed in operations by the Arab Coalition targeting the militia in Yemen’s Marib governorate. 

The coalition said Wednesday that the 15 operations were carried over the past 24 hours in the fight against the Iranian-backed militia.  

Yemen

El-Sisi reiterates need for end to foreign interference in Libya

El-Sisi reiterates need for end to foreign interference in Libya
El-Sisi reiterates need for end to foreign interference in Libya

El-Sisi reiterates need for end to foreign interference in Libya
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reiterated the need for an end to all foreign interference in Libya, the preservation of its territorial integrity, and the restoration of its security and stability.

During his meeting with Mohamed Menfi, president of the Libyan Presidential Council, in Egypt’s new administrative capital, El-Sisi reiterated Cairo’s full support for a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

The spokesman for Egypt’s presidency said El-Sisi stressed Cairo’s keenness to strengthen coordination with Libya.

During the meeting, he reviewed his recent participation in the Paris International Conference for Libya, and stressed the need to hold national elections on time next month.

Menfi expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s attempts to restore peace and stability in Libya in light of the close ties between the two countries.

He indicated his keenness to continue intensive consultations with Egypt in order to hold elections on time.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt

UN nuclear watchdog chief says negotiations in Iran prove inconclusive

UN nuclear watchdog chief says negotiations in Iran prove inconclusive
UN nuclear watchdog chief says negotiations in Iran prove inconclusive

UN nuclear watchdog chief says negotiations in Iran prove inconclusive
  • Standoff over the Karaj workshop is one of several issues that have soured relations between Iran and the IAEA
VIENNA: UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told his agency’s Board of Governors on Wednesday that negotiations he had held in Tehran this week over Iran’s nuclear program had proved inconclusive.
Grossi returned from Tehran on Tuesday after meeting the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization and Iran’s foreign minister as he sought to strike a deal with Iran to reinstall four of his agency’s cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop that was the victim of apparent sabotage.
But he appeared to return without progress leaving a thorn in the side of relations between Iran and the West days before indirect talks between Tehran and Washington over reviving the battered 2015 Iran nuclear deal resume on Monday.
“Despite my best efforts, these extensive negotiations and deliberations to address Iran’s outstanding safeguards issues, detailed in the two reports, proved inconclusive,” Grossi told the 35-nation Board of Governors at the start of its quarterly meeting, according to the text of the speech sent to reporters.
He was referring to reports recently issued by the agency.
The standoff over the Karaj workshop that makes parts for advanced centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, is one of several issues that have soured relations between Iran and the IAEA and angered Western powers that say Tehran must back down.
The IAEA also wants answers from Iran on the origin of uranium particles found at several apparently old but undeclared sites, and has told its member states that Iran keeps subjecting its inspectors to “excessively invasive searches, which resulted in them feeling intimidated” during security checks.
The United States and its European allies would normally pressure Iran on those issues by trying to pass a resolution against it at the quarterly meetings.
With the wider talks on the 2015 deal due to resume on Monday after a five-month break, however, diplomats say it is unlikely there will be any such attempt for fear of jeopardizing those talks.

Iran IAEA Rafael Grossi

Egypt takes over COMESA presidency

Egypt takes over COMESA presidency
Egypt takes over COMESA presidency

Egypt takes over COMESA presidency
  • Egypt will work with COMESA member states to achieve their aspirations
CAIRO: Egypt assumed the rotating presidency of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa at its 21st summit.

It was held in Egypt’s new administrative capital under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and brought together African heads of state.

In his speech, El-Sisi said Egypt will work with COMESA member states to achieve their aspirations and encourage trade, including by seeking to complete a project linking the Mediterranean Sea and Lake Victoria.

During a meeting with COMESA Secretary-General Chileshe Kapwepwe, El-Sisi said Egypt’s presidency of the bloc will strive toward economic and regional integration.

El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s desire for close coordination and cooperation with the COMESA secretariat during its presidency.

The meeting discussed the priorities for Egypt’s presidency of COMESA, including strengthening member states’ ability to withstand the COVID-19 pandemic and similar challenges in the future; strengthening regional supply chains; maximizing industrial integration; increasing investments in cross-border infrastructure and connectivity projects; cooperation in digital transformation; and relying on more sustainable production techniques in light of Egypt’s hosting of the COP27 Summit next year.

Egypt

Tehran ‘stepping up hate campaign’ against Baha’i minority

Tehran ‘stepping up hate campaign’ against Baha’i minority
Tehran 'stepping up hate campaign' against Baha'i minority

Tehran ‘stepping up hate campaign’ against Baha’i minority
  • Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives slams state-sponsored persecution
  • Baha’is are the largest non-Muslim religious minority in Iran
CHICAGO: The Iranian regime has sanctioned a “campaign of hate” to fuel public animosity against the country’s Baha’i religious community, Baha’i officials told Arab News.

Anthony Vance, Baha’i public affairs director in the US, said Iran has adopted laws that target its 300,000 Baha’is, barring them from universities and public sector employment, as well as confiscating their property and arresting their leaders.

The religious group was founded in the mid-19th century in what was then Persia, and now has about 8 million followers worldwide.

More than 2 million Baha’is live in India, and there are sizable communities in the Middle East, Africa and the US.

“After the 1979 revolution, between 1979 and 1992, over 200 Baha’is were executed, killed in Iran, mostly by execution. Most were elected members of the (Baha’i) administration institutions. It’s clear that the (Iranian) regime was targeting those whom they perceived to be the leadership of the Baha’i community,” Vance said.

“Baha’is are barred from university education. They’re barred from employment in the public sector, by the government that is, or in government-owned entities. Given that the public sector makes up more than half of the Iranian economy, that’s quite a disadvantage in that society,” he added.

“There are genuine efforts to impoverish the Baha’i community. There have been confiscations of Baha’i property, several thousands since the revolution. But more recently, there have been attempts to make it a normal, legal attempt in the country. Just to illustrate, last year there were two appellate court decisions to affirm the lower court in the province of Mazid Darran that said the Baha’is were ritually unclean and don’t have any right to own property.”

Vance said persecution by Iran “is quite systematic” and has prevented the Baha’i community from growing in recent years.

The Baha’is are the largest non-Muslim religious minority in Iran. The religion’s principle founder, a merchant who adopted the name Bab (“The Gate“), was executed in 1850 after he began preaching that another prophet similar to Jesus and Mohammed would appear. Persecution increased under the ayatollahs following the 1979 revolution.

Vance said Baha’is respect and recognize the importance of the Christian and Muslim traditions, and it is a monotheistic religion.

Persecution of Baha’is by Iran was the focus of a resolution introduced on Oct. 25 in the US House of Representatives, which condemned Tehran’s state-sponsored persecution of the community. There are more than 180,000 Baha’is in the US, Vance said.

The resolution called on Tehran to immediately release imprisoned or detained Baha’is and all other prisoners held solely on account of their religion; to end the campaign of hate propaganda against the Baha’is; and to reverse state-imposed policies denying them and members of other religious minorities equal opportunities to higher education, earning a livelihood, due process under the law, and the free exercise of religious practices.

It also calls on US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn the Iranian regime’s continued violation of human rights and demand the immediate release of prisoners held solely on account of their religion.

The resolution, introduced by Florida Democrat Ted Deutch and supported by a bipartisan group, also calls for sanctions on Iranian regime officials over human rights abuses against the Baha’i community.

Vance praised support from the governments of Bahrain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where there are small Baha’i populations.

Iran

Manama Center for Human Rights praises Bahrain’s security successes, slams Iran’s interference

Manama Center for Human Rights praises Bahrain’s security successes, slams Iran’s interference
Manama Center for Human Rights praises Bahrain's security successes, slams Iran's interference

Manama Center for Human Rights praises Bahrain’s security successes, slams Iran’s interference
  • A number of people had been arrested on terrorism charges for plotting “terrorist operations against security and civil peace” 
MANAMA: The Manama Center for Human Rights praised Bahrain’s recent arrest of a terrorist gang linked to Iran on Wednesday. 

This comes after Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced in a series of tweets that a number of people had been arrested on terrorism charges for plotting “terrorist operations against security and civil peace.” 

The brief statement also clarified that “weapons and explosives from Iran were seized.”

Deena Abdulrahman Alladhi, Chairperson of the Manama Centre for Human Rights, called on the international community to limit Iran’s movement in the region after they crossed the line with the recent attempted attack on Bahrain. 

Alladhi condemned Iran’s continued recruitment and training of terrorists in order to carry out attacks that undermine Bahrain’s stability and security. 

The human rights centre stressed that security personnel in Bahrain are always prepared to foil any terrorist plots aimed at undermining the kingdom’s security.

Bahrain human rights Iran

